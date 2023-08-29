Bulletin Board August 29

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Archives to close for October

The diocesan Archives will be closed to visitors and research inquiries from Oct. 2 to Nov. 7 so staff can undertake inventory work and other much‐needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies and requests from Diocesan Centre staff, will still be processed during the closure, but all others will have to wait until the Archives re‐opens. The staff regrets any inconvenience this may cause. For more information, contact Claire Wilton, Archivist and Privacy Officer, at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca or 416‐363‐6021 (1‐800‐668‐8932).

Display tables available at Synod

Display tables at Synod will be located in the conference centre foyer and open to attendees on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. If you or your ministry wish to host a display table, contact Caroline Aston, Synod display coordinator, for more information.

Packages mailed for withholding taxes at sources

The 2024 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed out on Aug. 15. (Clergy living in a rectory don’t need to apply for this.) Clergy receiving a housing allowance need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. The diocesan payroll office must receive your written approval from the CRA by Jan. 12, 2024, or your housing allowance will be treated as a taxable benefit. If you’d like to have a reduction in withholding taxes at source, we recommend that you submit this paperwork by Sept. 30, as the CRA’s processing time will be 16-20 weeks. If you haven’t received your approval by the middle of December, contact the CRA to follow up. If you receive a paid housing allowance but didn’t receive a package, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932). If you don’t wish to have the reduction in withholding taxes at source, you don’t need to submit this paperwork to the CRA.

Youth and young adult Synod members needed

Are you between the ages of 16 and 30 and interested in church governance? If so, speak to your bishop or the Secretary of Synod to express your interest in becoming a youth and young adult member of Synod. As a group of 40 like-minded youth, you will attend Pre-Synod (Oct. 21) and Synod (Nov. 17-18) and play a key role in voting on the important matters facing our Church. Read the ministry position description for more information.

Diocesan events

Register for Pre-Synod

A virtual meeting to help members prepare for Synod will be held on Oct. 21. Register online by Oct. 13. Get more details about Synod on the 2023 Regular Synod page.

Event supports Common Table farm

Since 2018, the Common Table farm and market project of Flemingdon Park Ministry has provided fresh produce to people in the Flemingdon Park community, many of whom are newcomers to Canada. As its seed funding comes to an end, Common Table is looking for funding for 2024 and beyond. On Sept. 23 from 2-5 p.m., the farm will host a Harvest Fundraiser with farm tours, tasty treats, music and a silent auction. Admission is free – sign up online. During September, all donations up to $75,000 will be matched by local corporate donor Lucullus Bakery.

Season of Creation gets underway

The global Season of Creation begins with the World Day of Prayer for Creation on Sept. 1 and runs through to the feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Oct. 4. This is a time for Christians to give particular attention to praying and caring for God’s creation. The theme for 2023 is “Let Justice and Peace Flow,” drawing on the words of the prophet Amos. You can find resources on the Season of Creation website. You can also find sermon notes on the lectionary readings during the Season of Creation.

Virtual events you may like to join include:

Hiking church explores wilderness

The Rev. Susan Spicer, chair of the Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care, is leading a Hiking Church on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Durham Regional Forest. Meet at 10 a.m. at the main parking lot, 3821 Concession Rd. 7, Goodwood, ON L0C 1A0. There is a charge of $6 for parking. The morning will consist of approximately 30 minutes’ hike, a brief Eucharistic service, and 30 minutes’ hike back to the starting point. Dress appropriately for weather conditions. To sign up, email revsusan77@gmail.com.

Bishop’s Company Dinner returns

Save the date! The Bishop’s Company Dinner is back in-person on Oct. 20 at the Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. The guest speaker is Blake Goldring, ODT, a business leader, philanthropist and the executive chairman of AGF Management. Believing that the gifts from God must be used to make a better world, Mr. Goldring explains how faith underpins his leadership style, which prioritizes serving the needs of others, both in the boardroom and in the community. Tickets are $175 each or $1,600 for a parish table of 10 and will go on sale on Sept. 20. For more details, visit bishopscompanytoronto.ca.

Outreach conference scheduled for October

The diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held online on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the theme “Living in Exile: Inhabiting a World of Displacement.” Workshops will cover topics such as food and income insecurity, rural poverty, affordable housing, justice for migrant workers, protecting the Greenbelt, parish nursing and more. Registration will open by Sept. 8.

Save the date: children’s ministry conference

The Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference is a gathering of people who are dedicated to the spiritual growth of children – parents, church volunteers, ministry leaders and anyone who has a passion for ministering to children. This year’s conference will take place on Nov. 4 at St. John, York Mills and online. Registration will open on Sept. 15. For more details, visit the conference website.

Youth gather for fall retreat

The annual ReCharge youth retreat will take place on Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Muskoka Woods, open to anyone age 12-18. The cost is $130 for the retreat, or $180 for the retreat plus round-trip bus ride. This includes all meals, snacks, activities and accommodations. Register online by Sept. 13.

External events

Marches urge end to fossil fuels

While the United Nations holds a summit on the future of fossil fuels, people around the world will take to the streets to demand a transition away from oil and gas that is “fast, fair and forever.” The flagship march will be held in New York City, and other events are being organized around the world that weekend. Events happening in the Diocese include:

Peterborough: Sept. 15, 12-2 p.m. Meet at Confederation Square across from Peterborough City Hall.

Toronto: Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rally at 11 a.m. at Queen’s Park, march begins at 12 p.m.

Resources

Liturgical items available

Church of the Holy Wisdom in Scarborough has acquired an excess of liturgical items that are available to other parishes in the Diocese. See the available items. If you’re interested in acquiring any of them for your church, contact the parish at 416-267-2741 or priest-churchoftheholywisdom@toronto.anglican.ca

Job postings

Parish seeks organist and choir director

St. John the Baptist (Dixie) in Mississauga is seeking a part-time (8 hours per week) organist and choir director who will take leadership of the music ministry in a friendly, inclusive, ethnically diverse congregation. The church has an Allen digital organ and a Schindler grand piano in the sanctuary. For more details, see the full job post. Salary to be discussed, taking into account experience and RCCO guidelines. Apply to the Rev. Daniel Brereton at church@stjohnsdixie.com by Sept. 22.

Temporary musician needed

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff is seeking a musician (organ or piano) for Sundays in September while the parish begins a search to fill the role more permanently. For more details, email fr.andrew@stnicholasbirchcliff.com.

Music director wanted

St. Margaret, New Toronto is seeking a part-time music director who will have a passion for music, be creative, able to improvise, pivot and work collaboratively in a relaxed worship environment. For more details, see the full job ad. This position requires up to 10 hours per week at $25 per hour, beginning as soon as possible. This is a one-year contract, with possible renewal. To apply, email a cover letter, including a statement of faith, your resume and three recordings of music you have sung and played to priest-stmargaretnewtoronto@toronto.anglican.ca.

Black Anglicans seeking consultant

The transitional leadership team at Black Anglicans of Canada is seeking a consultant to support the creation and hosting of a series of gatherings of Black leaders within the Anglican Church of Canada that will nurture a continuing network of engaged and powered leaders across all levels of the Church. The deadline for proposals is Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. Submit a profile including relevant work history and accomplishments, the price of providing the required services, and references pertaining to at least three prior events or projects of a similar nature. See the full request for proposals for more information.