Bulletin Board Dec. 16

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Synod Office to close for Christmas

The Synod Office will close for Christmas at noon on Dec. 24, and regular office hours will resume on Jan. 5.

Report highlights foundation’s impact

The Anglican Foundation of Canada (AFC) has released its 2025 impact report spotlighting the Diocese of Toronto. Across the Diocese, AFC’s partnership is helping parishes imagine new possibilities – from strengthening community ministries to supporting formation, outreach and parish renewal initiatives. The 2025 impact report highlights the projects, people and collaborations that are taking root through this share commitment to local ministry. Explore the full report to see how AFC is working alongside the Diocese to support vibrant, community-focused ministry.

Remuneration memo updated

The annual Clergy Remuneration Information memo for 2026 has been updated to reflect next year’s medical benefit and life insurance premiums.

Alongside Hope supports Jamaica

Alongside Hope has been working with Episcopal Relief and Development, its American counterpart, to provide essential supplies to people in Jamaica dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. It has announced an immediate grant of $10,000 toward an emergency response project organized by the Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and is inviting donors to give directly to this appeal. Visit Alongside Hope’s website to learn more about its response.

Diocese responds to BAO requirements

To comply with Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO) guidelines, the Diocese began transferring cemetery Care & Maintenance and Pre-Need funds to GFD (our appointed trustee) earlier this summer. Going forward, cemeteries will work directly with GFD, independent of the Diocese. As of now:

40 cemeteries have completed documentation and received BAO approval for the transfer

22 cemeteries are in various stages of approval

10 cemeteries have not yet started, primarily due to challenges in reaching their operators

As required by BAO regulations, the Diocese can no longer act as trustee for these funds. All churchwardens need to make sure their cemetery operators contact the Diocese promptly to begin this process if they haven’t already done so. Contact Patricia D’Souza at pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca.

Vestry motion posted

The social justice vestry motion for 2026 invites parishes to recommit to our call as Christians to safeguard God’s creation and respect, sustain and renew the life of the earth, while advocating with the federal government to recommit to achieving its climate targets under the 2015 Paris Agreement. This year’s motion and background are available on the Vestry Motion page. The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee is working on resources to help your parish consider the motion, which will be made available in the coming weeks. You can also submit any questions to egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 16 to have them answered in the video Q&A, which will be released by late January.

T1213 packages mailed

Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you haven’t received a response from the CRA, follow up by phoning 1-800-959-8281. The Diocese needs to receive a copy of the letter from the CRA to process your tax reduction at source. Forward a copy of your letter by Jan. 14. If you send your letter after Jan. 14, retroactive adjustments will be applied to future payrolls to make up the tax credit.

Diocesan events

Bob Marley Mass starts Black History Month

Black History Month will kick off with a Eucharist at St. James Cathedral on Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m. The service will be The Bob Marley (Emancipation) Mass, written by the Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields, vicar of the cathedral. The theme will be “One Love, One Heart” and the preacher will be the Rt. Rev. Deon Johnson, bishop of the Diocese of Missouri. Bishop Andrew Asbil will preside. The music will be led by MOKA, a Caribbean fusion band. All are invited.

Christians celebrate week of unity

Bishop Andrew Asbil and other Christian leaders from across the Greater Toronto Area will gather to celebrate the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in an ecumenical prayer service on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. at Runnymede United Church, 432 Runnymede Rd., Toronto. Sponsored by the Greater Toronto Area Christian Council of Churches, the service will feature music by the Salvation Army band and choirs from across the region. Bishop Asbil will preach. The service will conclude with a reception, and all are invited.

Bishops ring in New Year

The College of Bishops will offer best wishes and prayers for the New Year at the Bishops’ Levee on Jan. 1 at St. James Cathedral, including:

Said Eucharist at 12:15 p.m.

Receiving line and reception from 1:30-2:45 p.m. with the ringing of the Bells of Old York

Festive music at 3 p.m.

Choral Evensong at 3:30 p.m. with presentations of the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

Evensong will also be livestreamed on the diocesan YouTube channel. All are welcome.

Save the date: Lenten book study

The Rev. Canon Claudette Taylor and a group of clergy and laypeople from across the Diocese, together with the Social Justice & Advocacy Committee, are planning an online Lenten book study on Encampment: Resistance, Grace, and an Unhoused Community by the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig, incumbent of St. Stephen in-the-Fields. This study series aims to deepen participants’ understandings of the complex issue of homelessness and inspire them, in the light of the Gospel, to seek justice for and solidarity with those who are unhoused. It will be held on five Wednesday evenings in Lent from Feb. 25 to March 25.

Evening celebrates Christian unity

The Fellowship of St. Alban & St. Sergius and the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine are hosting a gathering to celebrate the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Convent, 233 Cummer Ave., Toronto. The evening will begin with Orthodox Vespers sung by members of the choir of Holy Myrrbearers Orthodox Mission, followed by a light supper. The evening’s program will focus on the theme “Ancient Faith, Modern Journeys: Christianity in Iran and Iraq and its Diaspora Legacy.” Register through the Convent Guest House at guesthouse@ssjd.ca or 416-226-2201, ext. 305.

Event considers privacy and online ministry

Shop Talk, a series of workshops about using technology for God’s mission, will host a session on Jan. 12 from 7-8:15 p.m. on the legal dos and don’ts of online ministry. The panel will include Claire Wliton, the Diocese’s privacy officer, Laura Davison and Sarah McDougall. Sign up online.

Parishes hold solstice walks

St. Luke, Peterborough and St. John, Ida are holding a short winter solstice walk and worship at Jackson Park, Peterborough on Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. Meet at the Jackson Park entrance at the junction of Parkhill and Monaghan, dress warmly and wear sturdy footwear. For more details or to RSVP, email the Rev. Canon Susan Spicer at sspicer12@gmail.com.

Join the Parish of Craighurst and Midhurst for a special Hiking Church on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Participants will gather, read scripture and walk in contemplation. After 20-30 minutes of relaxed hiking, they will stop and celebrate the Eucharist and return discussing what they noticed. Dress for the weather and bring a headlamp or flashlight. Details for location will be sent out on Dec. 18. Register by emailing the Rev. Andrew Kuhl at rev.andrewkuhl@gmail.com.

External events

Event marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Christian-Jewish Dialogue of Toronto is hosting a service for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. It will take place at the Congregation Darchei Noam, 864 Sheppard Ave. W., Toronto. Through music, scripture, testimony and prayer, the service invites participants to remember the past with reverence, to cherish the resilience of the human spirit and to renew our commitment to building a world rooted in justice, compassion and peace. Registration is required.

Resources

Rental cottages available to clergy

The Church Camp at Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe has several cottages available to rent every summer to clergy in good standing. These rustic two- and three-bedroom cabins offer a quiet forested setting on a private beach close to Barrie and many local attractions. There are opportunities for water sports, walking, biking and other recreational activities. One-week, two-week, three-week and month-long options are available. See the flyer for 2026 to learn more, and submit your rental request through the online form. For more details, contact Pam Silcox at rentals@churchcamp.ca.

Clergy invited to swap car for UK rectory stay

The Rev. Peter Molloy, rector of the Parish of Buxted & Hadlow Down, is seeking a Toronto-area priest interested in trading his East Sussex rectory for the use of a car in Ontario during his summer holiday. Over the past several years, four clergy families have enjoyed their holidays in the UK while lending the use of their car in return. Here are some details:

Molloy would need to pick up and return your car at Pearson International Airport.

Your car would be needed for roughly four weeks, from around July 21-23 to Aug. 20-22 (exact dates to be confirmed).

You would stay in a four-bedroom rectory in East Sussex. No parish responsibilities – just a comfortable base in the English countryside.

The house is about 300 metres from the local train station.

Gatwick Airport is the most convenient arrival point.

London is about an hour and ten minutes away by train. Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings and other beautiful spots are easily reached by public transportation.

Mr. Molloy is happy to share more details and connect you with clergy who have stayed previously. If you’re interested, email him at bhdrector@gmail.com.

Help plan next year’s Outreach & Advocacy Conference

Whether or not you attended this year’s Outreach & Advocacy Conference, let the planning team know what you’d like to see for future events by filling out this survey.

Job postings

Parish seeking verger

St. Timothy, Agincourt is seeking a proactive, energetic, joyful and efficient part-time church verger (custodian) who possesses an understanding of proper cleaning methods and has a respect for the religious and cultural beliefs of the Church. All activities must be achieved in a manner consistent with the parish mission statement and the Diocese of Toronto’s sexual misconduct and screening policies. The deadline is Dec. 12. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted in January. For more information or to send a cover letter and resume, contact office@sttims.ca with “Church Verger” in the subject line.

Sisterhood seeks communications help

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is seeking temporary communications help while its communications coordinator is on leave. Immediate needs include updating the Sisterhood’s WordPress website. Salary and hours to be negotiated based on interest and availability. To learn more, contact Sister Constance Joanna Gefvert at cj@ssjd.ca.

Associate priest sought

St. Peter, Erindale is seeking a full-time associate priest who shares their love of Christ, thrives in a diverse team environment and is innovative and imaginative with how to serve one another through ministry. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send a cover letter and resume to the Rev. Roshni Jayawardena at rector@stpeterserindale.ca with the subject line “Associate Priest Application” by Dec. 31. Submit a manuscript or link to two sermons you’ve preached in worship, including the date of the gathering.

Cathedral seeks front desk receptionist

St. James Cathedral is seeking a welcoming front desk receptionist to serve as the first point of contact at the Cathedral Centre. This full-time, hourly, on-site role involves reception, administrative and property-related duties. Some flexibility with work hours is required. Strong communication skills and proficiency in Microsoft Office are required. For more details, refer to the full job description. To apply, submit your resume and cover letter to humanresources@stjamescathedral.ca.

Family life minister sought

Grace Church on-the-Hill is seeking an engagement and family life minister who will nurture and promote faith and spiritual formation in the parish. The successful candidate will develop creative and thoughtful programming that welcomes new people to the church while also developing social, learning and spiritual programming that nurtures and deepens the faith life of current members. This role is open to both lay and ordained candidates. Learn more on the parish’s website.

Staff changes

The Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Paulsen’s contract as the Season of Spiritual Renewal coordinator concludes on Dec. 31. Over the past two years, she has helped the Diocese to live into the first Cast the Net call, as hundreds of Anglicans have recommitted to their baptismal promises and renewed their life in Christ. We wish her many blessings and much happiness as she concludes this role.

Martha Holmen has been promoted to Director of Communications, effective April 13, 2026. Martha has served with distinction in the Communications department since 2014. She brings to the role her institutional knowledge, creative vision and steadfast commitment to telling the Diocese’s story in ways that build communities of hope and compassion. The Diocese will begin the process for a new Communications staff member in the new year.