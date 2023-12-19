Bulletin Board Dec. 19

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocesan offices to close for Christmas

The diocesan offices will close for Christmas at noon on Dec. 22. Regular hours will resume on Jan. 2.

Remuneration memo revised

The annual Clergy Remuneration Information memorandum for 2024 has been revised to reflect changes to the medical benefit premiums and life insurance premiums. For 2024, there are changes to the cost of living adjustment, the unit rate, the additional Canada Pension Plan contributions and the travel reimbursement rate. If you have questions, contact any member of the Human Resources team.

Memo clarifies requirement for T3 returns

On Nov. 10, the CRA announced that it won’t require T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Returns for internal trusts held by registered charities. T3 trust reporting will still be required by charities in certain situations, including express trusts held by charities for beneficiaries other than the charity itself, such as a bequest for the support of a theological student. Based on this guidance, Patricia D’Souza urges parishes to review the terms of their funds. Parishes that must file T3 trust returns must do so by March 30. See the full memo for more details.

Canon revision changes audit requirements

A revision to Canon 14 approved at Synod raises the income threshold to $500,000 for parishes requiring an audit for the fiscal year 2023 and onwards, in line with provincial legislation. Most parishes will now require a review engagement.

If your parish’s income is $500,000 or greater, you will need an audit.

If your income is $100,000-500,000, you can undertake a review engagement with an extraordinary resolution passed by vestry to approve the review engagement instead of an audit.

If your income is below $100,000, you can conduct a compilation agreement with the permission of the bishop and with vestry passing an extraordinary resolution.

All three agreements need to be conducted by a licensed CPA. If your parish’s income is under $500,000 you should conduct a special vestry meeting before the end of January 2024 to pass an extraordinary resolution to appoint a CPA for a review engagement instead of an audit. If you have any questions, contact Patricia D’Souza at pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca.

Vestry motion addresses right to housing

The social justice vestry motion for 2024 has been approved by the College of Bishops. It addresses some of the key obstacles to the realization of housing as a human right in Canada and in Ontario. You can find the motion and backgrounder on the Vestry Motion page, along with video and print resources to help you learn more.

The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee and the Housing & Advocacy subcommittee are inviting people to submit questions about this year’s motion to Elin Goulden by Jan. 15. Members of the committee will respond to questions in a video Q&A, which will be available by the end of January.

Allotment calculations for 2024 available

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2024 have been posted on the Annual Returns page. Appeals of allotment by parishes in severe financial need must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza (pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca) for the Finance Committee to review in January. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount.

Reasons for the appeal.

Audited financial statements for 2022 if the Diocese doesn’t already have those documents.

Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2023.

Diocesan events

Dean to be installed

The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance will be installed as the new Dean of Toronto and Rector of St. James Cathedral on Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. Clergy are invited to vest and process (stole colour: white); RSVP to Amanda Lowry at alowry@toronto.anglican.ca.

Workshops held for parish leaders

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. Visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for more information. The sessions are:

For more information, contact Pamela Boisvert, Secretary of Synod, at pboisvert@toronto.anglican.ca.

Service celebrates Christian unity

A service marking the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity will be held on Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. celebrating the theme “You shall love the Lord your God… and your neighbour as yourself” (Luke 10:27). For the first time, the annual service will be held at St. Mark’s Coptic Cathedral, 455 Ferrier St., Markham. This large and impressive cathedral, which has been open for less than 10 years, includes beautiful wood carvings and icons created in Egypt. The service is organized by the Greater Toronto Area Christian Council of Churches and includes participants from across the wide diversity of Christian churches present in the GTA. Bishop Peter Fenty will join the Coptic bishop, the Roman Catholic archbishop and representatives from the Lutheran, Pentecostal, Baptist, Greek Orthodox, Mar Thoma and many other churches. All are welcome.

Barrie commemorates homeless deaths

The annual Barrie Homeless Memorial takes place on Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of Trinity Anglican Church, 24 Collier St., Barrie. All are welcome.

Resources

New page addresses digital ministry

A new page on Digital Ministry has been added to the diocesan website, gathering resources from the recent Shop Talk forums as well as tip sheets and advice on social media. You can find the page at www.toronto.anglican.ca/parish-resources/digital-ministry.

Donation form updated

A new version of the form for the donation of securities or mutual funds to the Diocese has been posted to the website to reflect diocesan staff changes and the new broker at RBC. You can download the revised form to use going forward.

Opinions sought for Durham housing plan

Durham Region’s 10-year housing plan, “At Home in Durham,” is coming to an end, and the region’s Housing Services is asking for help to create the new plan. A survey has been developed for people to share their thoughts and experiences with housing in Durham Region. The survey aims to understand housing challenges experienced by residents. Responses will help develop a housing plan that meets residents’ needs and priorities and creates housing solutions that work for all Durham residents. The survey is live and can be accessed at www.durham.ca/AtHome until Jan. 7.

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. For more details, see the call for submissions. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, with grant recipients announced in January.

Job postings

Diocese seeking administrative assistant

The Diocese is looking for an experienced administrative assistant who will provide support for the suffragan bishop’s episcopal ministry and the deaneries they oversee. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, forward your application to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish seeks office manager

St. Mary, Richmond Hill is seeking an office manager who will ensure the efficient working of the parish office, assisting the rector, churchwardens, other clergy and staff in parish administration responsibilities. The initial contract will be for one year, with a three-month probationary period. This will be a 3-4 day work week, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Salary is negotiable. For more details, see the full job post. Apply to revkaren@saintmarysanglican.ca.