Bulletin Board Dec. 2

Bulletin Board is the Diocese's bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders.

Diocesan business

Synod Office to close for Christmas

The Synod Office will close for Christmas at noon on Dec. 24, and regular office hours will resume on Jan. 5.

Vestry motion posted

The social justice vestry motion for 2026 invites parishes to recommit to our call as Christians to safeguard God’s creation and respect, sustain and renew the life of the earth, while advocating with the federal government to recommit to achieving its climate targets under the 2015 Paris Agreement. This year’s motion and background are available on the Vestry Motion page. The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee is working on resources to help your parish consider the motion, which will be made available in the coming weeks. You can also submit any questions to egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 16 to have them answered in the video Q&A, which will be released by late January.

Diocesan events

Christians celebrate week of unity

Bishop Andrew Asbil and other Christian leaders from across the Greater Toronto Area will gather to celebrate the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in an ecumenical prayer service on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. at Runnymede United Church, 432 Runnymede Rd., Toronto. Sponsored by the Greater Toronto Area Christian Council of Churches, the service will feature music by the Salvation Army band and choirs from across the region. Bishop Asbil will preach. The service will conclude with a reception, and all are invited.

Bishops ring in New Year

The College of Bishops will offer best wishes and prayers for the New Year at the Bishops’ Levee on Jan. 1 at St. James Cathedral, including:

Said Eucharist at 12:15 p.m.

Receiving line and reception from 1:30-2:45 p.m. with the ringing of the Bells of Old York

Festive music at 3 p.m.

Choral Evensong at 3:30 p.m. with presentations of the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

Evensong will also be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel. All are welcome.

Save the date: Lenten book study

The Rev. Canon Claudette Taylor and a group of clergy and laypeople from across the Diocese, together with the Social Justice & Advocacy Committee, are planning an online Lenten book study on Encampment: Resistance, Grace, and an Unhoused Community by the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig, incumbent of St. Stephen in-the-Fields. This study series aims to deepen participants’ understandings of the complex issue of homelessness and inspire them, in the light of the Gospel, to seek justice for and solidarity with those who are unhoused. It will be held on five Wednesday evenings in Lent from Feb. 25 to March 25.

Evening celebrates Christian unity

The Fellowship of St. Alban & St. Sergius and the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine are hosting a gathering to celebrate the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Convent, 233 Cummer Ave., Toronto. The evening will begin with Orthodox Vespers sung by members of the choir of Holy Myrrbearers Orthodox Mission, followed by a light supper. The evening’s program will focus on the theme “Ancient Faith, Modern Journeys: Christianity in Iran and Iraq and its Diaspora Legacy.” Register through the Convent Guest House at guesthouse@ssjd.ca or 416-226-2201, ext. 305.

Bishops lead Advent series

As part of the Season of Spiritual Renewal, the Diocese’s bishops, along with Bishop Mauricio Andrade, will lead “The Bishops’ Advent Retreat Evenings,” a series of four evenings of prayer and reflection. These gatherings will give Anglicans a chance to pause, connect and deepen their spiritual journey during this holy season. Each gathering will feature a reflection by the bishop and time for personal reflection, concluding with a short service of Compline. The series takes place on Tuesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Sign up online for each evening. Registration will close at 5 p.m. on the Friday before each session.

Save the date: Shop Talk

Shop Talk, a series of workshops about using technology for God’s mission, is planning sessions in the coming months from 7-8:15 p.m. on Zoom. Registration details will be shared closer to each event:

Jan. 12: Legal Dos and Don’ts of Online Ministry panel with Claire Wliton, Laura Davison and Sarah McDougall

Feb. 23: Livestreaming: Back to Basics with M. Yew

Film screening considers affordable housing

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square is hosting a screening of the documentary Thinking Beyond the Market: A Film About Genuinely Affordable Housing with filmmaker Dr. Brian Doucet on Jan. 11 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The film challenges viewers to think about the root causes of the housing crisis and how many solutions are hiding in plain sight. Space is limited, so register online.

External events

Online courses offered

Bible Remixed is offering two online courses for Advent and Epiphany:

“Keening for the Dawn: Advent, Lament and song” will be led by Dr. Brian Walsh on Monday evenings from Dec. 1-22 via Zoom.

“Matthew and the Margins: When the Brokenhearted Rule” will be led by Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat on Monday evenings from Jan. 12-Feb. 2 via Zoom.

Both courses are offered at a sliding scale fee. To learn more and register, visit bibleremixed.ca.

Resources

Parishes eligible for Canva Pro

All nonprofit organizations, including churches, are eligible to sign up for Canva for Nonprofits, which grants free access to the premium features of Canva Pro. Canva is a widely used online graphic design program that helps users create a broad range of visual content, from social media graphics to posters, documents and videos. First, create a free Canva account if you don’t have one, then go to the Canva for Nonprofits signup page and fill out the form with your parish’s details. You’ll need to submit proof of your nonprofit status. A response is typically sent by email within 7-10 business days.

Rental cottages available to clergy

The Church Camp at Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe has several cottages available to rent every summer to clergy in good standing. These rustic two- and three-bedroom cabins offer a quiet forested setting on a private beach close to Barrie and many local attractions. There are opportunities for water sports, walking, biking and other recreational activities. One-week, two-week, three-week and month-long options are available. See the flyer for 2026 to learn more, and submit your rental request through the online form. For more details, contact Pam Silcox at rentals@churchcamp.ca.

Website advice available

Need some help improving your church’s website? The diocesan Communications department can help you figure out what platform might suit your context, think about your website’s goals, and enhance your content to reach your target audience. If you’re looking for website advice, reach out to Martha Holmen, communications consultant, at mholmen@toronto.anglican.ca. You can also check out the Writing for the Web tip sheet to help make your website easier to read.

Conference planning team seeks feedback

The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee is looking for feedback about this year’s Outreach & Advocacy Conference. Whether or not you attended, let them know what you’d like to see for future events by filling out a survey. If you missed this year’s event, you can download an English copy of the Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca’s keynote speech from the diocesan website and visit the diocesan YouTube channel for recordings of many of the workshops. The recording of the Rev. Leigh Kern’s workshop is available on request.

Anti-hate grants available

The application portal for the Ontario Anti-Hate Security and Prevention Grant reopened on Nov. 13 and will remain open until Dec. 11. This grant aims to combat hate in Ontario and build stronger, safer and more inclusive communities. Parishes may be eligible for a grant of $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000. For more information, visit the grant web page. Letters of incorporation can be requested from Canon Laura Walton at lwalton@toronto.anglican.ca and proof of insurance from anglican@aon.ca.

Job postings

Parish seeking verger

St. Timothy, Agincourt is seeking a proactive, energetic, joyful and efficient part-time church verger (custodian) who possesses an understanding of proper cleaning methods and has a respect for the religious and cultural beliefs of the Church. All activities must be achieved in a manner consistent with the parish mission statement and the Diocese of Toronto’s sexual misconduct and screening policies. The deadline is Dec. 12. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted in January. For more information or to send a cover letter and resume, contact office@sttims.ca with “Church Verger” in the subject line.

Associate priest sought

St. Peter, Erindale is seeking a full-time associate priest who shares their love of Christ, thrives in a diverse team environment and is innovative and imaginative with how to serve one another through ministry. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send a cover letter and resume to the Rev. Roshni Jayawardena at rector@stpeterserindale.ca with the subject line “Associate Priest Application” by Dec. 31. Submit a manuscript or link to two sermons you’ve preached in worship, including the date of the gathering.

Cathedral seeks front desk receptionist

St. James Cathedral is seeking a welcoming front desk receptionist to serve as the first point of contact at the Cathedral Centre. This full-time, hourly, on-site role involves reception, administrative and property-related duties. Some flexibility with work hours is required. Strong communication skills and proficiency in Microsoft Office are required. For more details, refer to the full job description. To apply, submit your resume and cover letter to humanresources@stjamescathedral.ca.

Family life minister sought

Grace Church on-the-Hill is seeking an engagement and family life minister who will nurture and promote faith and spiritual formation in the parish. The successful candidate will develop creative and thoughtful programming that welcomes new people to the church while also developing social, learning and spiritual programming that nurtures and deepens the faith life of current members. This role is open to both lay and ordained candidates. Learn more on the parish’s website.

Staff changes

Jacqui Hance concluded her work with the Diocese on Nov. 30. Since April 2024, she has provided support to the Season of Spiritual Renewal, and we are deeply grateful for her contributions. She will continue to support the Bishops’ Advent Retreat Evenings in December.