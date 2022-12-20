Bulletin Board Dec. 20

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocesan offices to close for Christmas

The diocesan offices will close at noon on Dec. 23. Regular hours will resume on Jan. 3.

Next phase of Cast the Net coming soon

The Cast the Net diocesan visioning and strategy consultations are moving into an important and wider phase in the new year: listening for the diverse voices and views of the laity. Starting early in January, and continuing in waves over the next several weeks, all incumbents and churchwardens will receive letters of invitation asking them to nominate four lay members of their congregation to participate in online listening sessions.

Participants should be formal or informal leaders in their local parish. They may or may not hold, or have ever held, official positions. They will be speaking for themselves – that is, they are not being asked to “represent” the parish – but all together they should be broadly “representative” of their local Anglican community, in terms of their backgrounds, circumstances and experiences.

The listening sessions will take place from mid-January through late February. Each session will bring together about 20 people from several congregations. The sessions will last about 90 minutes and will be facilitated by trained members of the diocesan volunteer corps. Notes will be taken, but comments won’t be attributed to specific parishes or individuals. A summary of the consultations will be published.

Incumbents and churchwardens are asked to watch for their invitation and be ready to respond in a timely manner by nominating four individuals to participate. All congregations are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity for lay voices from across the Diocese to be heard, as we seek to discern where and how the Holy Spirit is calling us as people of God in this time and place.

Vestry motion focuses on social assistance rates

The College of Bishops has approved the social justice vestry motion for 2023, which focuses on raising social assistance rates in Ontario. See the vestry motion web page for the motion and backgrounder. More resources will continue to be added in December and January.

Parishes asked to review screening files

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2022. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see the Annual Returns page. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Clergy reminded to follow up on T1213 paperwork

Clergy receiving a housing allowance who would like to have a reduction in withholding taxes at source should have already submitted their paperwork to the Canada Revenue Agency. If you haven’t received your approval, we recommend you contact the CRA to follow up. The diocesan payroll office needs to receive your written approval from the CRA by Jan. 13 or your housing allowance will be treated as a taxable benefit. If you don’t wish to have the reduction in withholding taxes at sources, you don’t need to submit this paperwork. For more information, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglian.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239.

Diocesan events

Christians gather for Week of Prayer

Join Bishop Kevin Robertson and other leaders and participants from churches across the Greater Toronto Area for the annual service celebrating the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. This year’s service will take place at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church at King Street West and Simcoe Street (opposite Roy Thomson Hall) on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. A reception will follow. The theme this year is “Do Good – Seek Justice,” and the preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Robert Faris, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Canada. The service will also feature the Salvation Army Band, the Jubilance Singers and the choir from the Chinese Martyrs Church. For more information, contact the Rev. Canon Philip Hobson, diocesan Ecumenical Officer, at phobson@stmartininthefields.ca.

Delegates sought for Holy Land trip

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be participating in a 10-day delegation to the Holy Land in May 2023, and he’s inviting applications from members of the Diocese to fill the 11 other spots. The program is open to all active clergy, members of religious orders, postulants and laity, including diocesan and parish staff. Delegates will worship with Palestinian Christians, meet and reflect with Christians, Muslims and Jewish Israelis, experience the realities of Palestinian community living under Israeli occupation and visit many Holy Land sites. All on-the-ground costs are covered; delegates will need to pay only for their airfare, and bursaries are available. The application deadline is Jan. 5, and delegates will be selected by Feb. 15. To learn more and apply, visit the Canadian Friends of Sabeel website.

Save the date: parish archives presentation

The diocesan Archives is hosting a virtual presentation by Claire Wilton, Archivist and Privacy Officer, on Feb. 15 from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. Ms. Wilton will provide information on records retention in parishes, caring for parish registers and the ongoing preservation of these vital records through conservation at the Archives. People from across the Diocese, including clergy, parish administrators, churchwardens or anyone interested in preserving our rich history, are welcome to attend. Registration information will be available in Bulletin Board in the new year.

Resources

Prayer cycle updated

The diocesan cycle of prayer for 2023 has been posted on the Prayer Resources page.

Common Table volunteer training open to all

The Common Table, the drop-in program at Redeemer, Bloor St., is offering training for its volunteers, and anyone is welcome to attend virtually. Sessions will run on the last Wednesday of each month, with specific dates and speakers to be announced. Upcoming topics will include homelessness in Toronto; keeping healthy in a busy world; compassion and social justice; mental health and street life; understanding addictions from a street-level point of view; and social services – allies and partners. For more information, email Bill Ryan at commontable@theredeemer.ca.

Job postings

Parish looks to fill two roles

St. Bride, Clarkson is seeking energetic and committed people to fill the following roles:

Children/youth/family ministry leader

Contemporary music leader

For detailed job descriptions, requirements and how to apply, visit the Careers page of the St. Bride’s website. If you have the skills for both roles, the parish would be open to a discussion about combining them into one position.

Parish seeks administrator

St. Andrew, Scarborough is looking for a parish administrator who will oversee the management of the church office, property and relationships with the congregation, licensees and the general public. The position is a minimum of 15 hours per week. To apply, email your resume to the parish priest at incumbent@st-andrew-anglican.ca.

Drop-in seeks volunteers

The Common Table provides vital support to those who struggle in the neighbourhood of Redeemer, Bloor St. It’s seeking volunteers who can commit with some regularity (e.g. one morning a week). Volunteers usually start in the kitchen, but there are a variety of opportunities, including welcoming and working with participants. Volunteers are needed who can help with administration, strategic partnerships, grant applications, employment research and more. If you need volunteer hours for a program, the drop-in will provide letters of confirmation. Learn more on the Redeemer website.

Church seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team. The successful candidate will be dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. A person who is comfortable in the use of media, has a facility with technology, and a passion for social justice and the marginalized would be an asset. Preferred start date by May 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by March 1.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. This position is a three-year contract role available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.