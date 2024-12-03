Bulletin Board Dec. 3

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar.



Diocesan business

Diocesan offices to close for Christmas

The diocesan offices will close for Christmas at noon on Dec. 24. Regular hours will resume on Jan. 2.

Social justice vestry motion posted

The social justice vestry motion for 2025, “Protecting and Expanding Harm Reduction in Ontario,” is available on the diocesan website. Despite an overdose crisis that claims the lives of at least seven people in Ontario every day, the provincial government has introduced legislation that would close 10 supervised consumption sites across the province and ban new sites from opening. The vestry motion is embedded in a two-page backgrounder that can be distributed to parishioners. More resources will be uploaded to the Vestry Motion page over the next two months. Anglicans can send in questions about the motion by Jan. 15; the Social Justice and Advocacy Committee will respond in a Q&A by the end of January.

Parishes asked to avoid mailing cheques

In light of the Canada Post strike, parishes issuing cheques to the Synod Office should issue payment via courier or electronic funds transfer (contact Rebecca Scott for EFT information) or drop off cheques at 135 Adelaide St. E., Toronto. If these aren’t options for your parish, wait to mail cheques until the strike has ended.

Clergy remuneration memo posted

The annual Clergy Remuneration Information memo for 2025 is now available. There are changes to the cost-of-living adjustment and the unit rate. The notification of next year’s medical benefit premiums and life insurance premiums were to be released by the Pension Office around the end of November. A revised memorandum will be posted as soon as possible.

T1213 packages mailed

The 2025 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed in August. You need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t yet submitted your paperwork, you should do so immediately. Since Canada Post is currently on strike, fax your request to 418-562-3368 or 1-833-697-2401 and keep the confirmation that the fax was sent for your records. If the CRA requests the T1223 Clergy Residence Deduction form, contact Keri Stilling and she can send you a new form.

Churches reminded of screening requirements for annual returns

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2024. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see Responsible Ministry Screening in Faith – Completion of Annual Returns. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow.

Allotment calculations posted

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2025 are available on the Annual Returns page. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount. Reasons for the appeal. Audited financial statements for 2023 if the Diocese does not already have those documents. Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2024.

Any questions concerning appeals or allotment calculations may be made to Keri Stilling.

Diocesan events

Conference explores missional imagination

Do you feel a personal calling to mission that doesn’t seem to align with traditional approaches in the Church? Do you sense God inviting the Church to explore more creative approaches to mission but feel uncertain about the steps to take? The Missional Imagination Conference on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 aims to equip lay and ordained Christians to understand and engage with the need for imaginative and sustainable mission within the Church. Over a Thursday evening and a full Saturday online, the conference will include brief TED-style talks, discussion panels and group activities, led by a diverse array of practiced missioners, theologians and faith leaders from across Canada. Sign up online.

Season launches new workshops

Registration is open for the winter workshops through the Season of Spiritual Renewal. Topics include using icons in prayer and preaching, including children and teens in worship, thinking theologically about music in worship and more. Get the details and sign up on the workshops page.

Conversation considers anti-Black racism

Black Anglicans Canada is hosting a series of virtual events to follow up on the 2024 Disrupt Heal Lead conference. The series will begin on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. with Dr. Akwatu Khenti speaking on the different layers of anti-Black racism and strategies to address it. Register online.

Open house honours Canon Rob Saffrey

After five years as executive director and a career in the Church that started in 1992, Canon Robert Saffrey is retiring at the end of December. All are welcome to celebrate with Rob at an open house on Dec. 12 from 2-4 p.m. in the Johnson Boardroom on the second floor of the Synod Office, 135 Adelaide St. E. Short remarks will take place at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Service celebrates Black heritage of the Church

The first service celebrating the Black heritage of the Church in the Diocese of Toronto was held on Feb. 25, 1996 at St. James Cathedral. To mark the 30th anniversary of this event, the cathedral is inviting Anglicans across the Diocese to a Eucharistic celebration celebrating the life and ministry of Black Anglicans in the Diocese on Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. More details will follow.

Cathedral hosts Snell Lecture

St. James Cathedral will host its next Snell Lecture on Dec. 8. Dr. Brian Walsh will connect Leonard Cohen’s songs and poetry with scripture, grounding his artistry in biblical imagination. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral with a Eucharistic liturgy and homily focusing on the second Sunday of Advent, exploring the link between John the Baptist and Leonard Cohen. After the Eucharist and a reception, Mr. Walsh will give the Snell Lecture at 6 p.m. and celebrate the launch of his new book. Visit the cathedral’s website for more details.

Resources

Prayer cycles posted

The diocesan prayer cycle and the Outreach & Advocacy Prayer Cycle have been updated for Advent 2024 through Reign of Christ 2025 and can be found on the Prayer Resources page.

Chairs available free

The diocesan Archives has 10 waiting room-style chairs available for free to anyone interested. They are in good condition with some wear on the arms. Contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca.

Dinner photos posted

A large selection of photos from the Bishop’s Company Dinner have been posted on the Bishop’s Company Facebook page.

Sisterhood seeking Companion applicants

In September 2025, the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine will begin the ninth year of its Companions Program, an opportunity for women aged 21 and up to join the Sisters for 10 months as either a residential or an online companion. Residential companions live alongside the Sisters, worshipping, building community, learning from a healthy traditional community and developing spiritual disciplines that they carry into their future lives. Online companions explore being “monastics in the world” within the framework of work, studies or family life. Meeting through Zoom, they build community among themselves and with the Sisterhood, learn how to apply monastic values in their daily lives, and cultivate spiritual practices. Applications open Jan. 1 and close May 15. For more information, visit the Sisterhood’s website or contact Shannon Epp at companions@ssjd.ca.

Job postings

Diocese seeks DEI advisor

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto has a current vacancy for an experienced diversity, equity and inclusion advisor who will be responsible for leading the diocesan commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and reconciliation. This is a full-time, five-year contract role. See the full job post for more details.

Parishes seek bookkeeper

Christ Church, Deer Park and Grace Church on-the-Hill are jointly hiring a bookkeeper. This role would be approximately two days per week in each church (for an aggregate of four days per week). See the full job description for more details. Apply by Dec. 10 to Amanda Jagt, director of parish operations at Christ Church, Deer Park, at ajagt@christchurchdeerpark.org.

Diocese seeking Secretary of Synod

The Diocese has vacancy for a Secretary of Synod (corporate secretary) who will provide corporate governance and event-planning expertise. This position is 75% time. Candidates must have a high level of organizational and communication skills, event planning and project management expertise, and be able to work as a strategic partner with all levels of the Diocese, providing information and guidance on the Constitution and Canons. See the full job post for more details.

Cathedral seeks missioner

St. James Cathedral is seeking to appoint a full-time Canon Missioner, serving as a senior partner in the cathedral’s ministry leadership team to lead evangelism and discipleship, lay ministry and pastoral care. See the full job post for more details. To apply, email your cover letter and resume to Serena Li, dean’s assistant, at sli@stjamescathedral.ca.

Parish seeks hospitality coordinator

Little Trinity is looking for a friendly and reliable individual to take responsibility for the hospitality and care of the building and parishioners while offering a friendly environment for Sunday morning services. There is a small component of cleaning and facility maintenance for the building and grounds. Find a detailed job posting on the parish’s website. To apply, submit a resume to the facilities manager at facilities@littletrinity.org. The position is open until filled.