Bulletin Board Dec. 5

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocesan offices to close for Christmas

The diocesan offices will close for Christmas at noon on Dec. 22. Regular hours will resume on Jan. 2.

Canon revision changes audit requirements

A revision to Canon 14 approved at Synod raises the income threshold to $500,000 for parishes requiring an audit for the fiscal year 2023 and onwards, in line with provincial legislation. Most parishes will now require a review engagement.

If your parish’s income is $500,000 or greater, you will need an audit.

If your income is $100,000-500,000, you can undertake a review engagement with an extraordinary resolution passed by vestry to approve the review engagement instead of an audit.

If your income is below $100,000, you can conduct a compilation agreement with the permission of the bishop and with vestry passing an extraordinary resolution.

All three agreements need to be conducted by a licensed CPA. If your parish’s income is under $500,000 you should conduct a special vestry meeting before the end of January 2024 to pass an extraordinary resolution to appoint a CPA for a review engagement instead of an audit. If you have any questions, contact Patricia D’Souza at pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca.

Vestry motion addresses right to housing

The social justice vestry motion for 2024 has been approved by the College of Bishops. It addresses some of the key obstacles to the realization of housing as a human right in Canada and in Ontario. You can find the motion and backgrounder on the Vestry Motion page, along with video and print resources to help you learn more.

The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee and the Housing & Advocacy subcommittee are inviting people to submit questions about this year’s motion to Elin Goulden by Jan. 15. Members of the committee will respond to questions in a video Q&A, which will be available by the end of January.

Clergy reminded about T1213 package

The 2024 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed in August. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you have not yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you have submitted your paperwork and haven’t received a response from the CRA, call its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281.

Allotment calculations for 2024 available

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2024 have been posted on the Annual Returns page. Appeals of allotment by parishes in severe financial need must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza (pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca) for the Finance Committee to review in January. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount.

Reasons for the appeal.

Audited financial statements for 2022 if the Diocese doesn’t already have those documents.

Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2023.

Diocesan events

Workshops held for parish leaders

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. Visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for more information. The sessions are:

For more information, contact Pamela Boisvert, Secretary of Synod, at pboisvert@toronto.anglican.ca.

Service celebrates Christian unity

A service marking the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity will be held on Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. celebrating the theme “You shall love the Lord your God… and your neighbour as yourself” (Luke 10:27). For the first time, the annual service will be held at St. Mark’s Coptic Cathedral, 455 Ferrier St., Markham. This large and impressive cathedral, which has been open for less than 10 years, includes beautiful wood carvings and icons created in Egypt. The service is organized by the Greater Toronto Area Christian Council of Churches and includes participants from across the wide diversity of Christian churches present in the GTA. Bishop Peter Fenty will join the Coptic bishop, the Roman Catholic archbishop and representatives from the Lutheran, Pentecostal, Baptist, Greek Orthodox, Mar Thoma and many other churches. All are welcome.

Youth committee issues Advent challenge

The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee (BYMC) is challenging youth across the Diocese to give and serve this Advent. Youth are being challenged to find ways to give and serve in their local neighbourhoods to shine the light of Jesus and share God’s love. Those who decide to participate can email bymctoronto@gmail.com and tag the BYMC in photos on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #youthgiveandserve. Get more details and suggestions of how to give and serve from the BYMC.

Resources

Prayer cycle posted

The diocesan cycle of prayer for 2024 has been posted to the Prayer Resources page.

Donation form updated

A new version of the form for the donation of securities or mutual funds to the Diocese has been posted to the website to reflect diocesan staff changes and the new broker at RBC. You can download the revised form to use going forward.

Land acknowledgement slides available for download

A set of PowerPoint slides based on the land acknowledgement used at Synod are available for download at the bottom of the Territorial Acknowledgements page. Parishes can use and adapt these slides in their own contexts.

Resource helps plan online ministry

Are you exploring the next steps in your parish’s online or hybrid ministry – no matter where you are on that journey? Following the “Using Technology for God’s Mission: Leading and Learning Together” Zoom summits held from February to May, the Reach Grant tech team has posted a Hybrid and Online Ministry Sustainability Package, which includes resources and a self-assessment tool to help you plan for sustainable online ministry. If you have feedback after using this tool, or if you want to engage diocesan volunteer facilitators to help deliver the suggested leadership assessment workshop, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey, volunteer resources consultant, at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. For more details, see the call for submissions. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, with grant recipients announced in January.

Job postings

Diocese seeking administrative assistant

The Diocese is looking for an experienced administrative assistant who will provide support for the suffragan bishop’s episcopal ministry and the deaneries they oversee. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, forward your application to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish seeks office manager

St. Mary, Richmond Hill is seeking an office manager who will ensure the efficient working of the parish office, assisting the rector, churchwardens, other clergy and staff in parish administration responsibilities. The initial contract will be for one year, with a three-month probationary period. This will be a 3-4 day work week, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Salary is negotiable. For more details, see the full job post. Apply to revkaren@saintmarysanglican.ca.

Staff changes

Effective Jan. 1, Rebecca Scott will be moving into the role of senior accountant.