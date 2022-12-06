Bulletin Board Dec. 6

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Vestry motion focuses on social assistance rates

The College of Bishops has approved the social justice vestry motion for 2023, which focuses on raising social assistance rates in Ontario. See the vestry motion web page for the motion and backgrounder. More resources will continue to be added in December and January.

New deadlines for Anglican Foundation grants announced

As of Jan. 1, the Anglican Foundation of Canada is moving to a quarterly grant cycle instead of a semi-annual one. As a result, the Diocese of Toronto’s application deadlines will be March 1, June 1, Sept. 1 and Dec. 1 each year. Applicants must submit one printed copy of the completed application package and supporting information. Only complete applications will be considered. Email your application to Pamela Boisvert, Secretary of Synod, at pboisvert@toronto.anglican.ca. Visit www.anglicanfoundation.org to learn more.

Parishes asked to review screening files

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2022. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see the Annual Returns page. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2023 available

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2023 were posted to the Annual Returns page on Oct. 20. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount. Reasons for the appeal. Audited financial statements for 2021 if the Diocese doesn’t already have them. Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2022.

Any questions concerning appeals or allotment calculations may be made to Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Delegates sought for Holy Land trip

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be participating in a 10-day delegation to the Holy Land in May 2023, and he’s inviting applications from members of the Diocese to fill the 11 other spots. The program is open to all active clergy, members of religious orders, postulants and laity, including diocesan and parish staff. Delegates will worship with Palestinian Christians, meet and reflect with Christians, Muslims and Jewish Israelis, experience the realities of Palestinian community living under Israeli occupation and visit many Holy Land sites. All on-the-ground costs are covered; delegates will need to pay only for their airfare, and bursaries are available. The application deadline is Jan. 5, and delegates will be selected by Feb. 15. To learn more and apply, visit the Canadian Friends of Sabeel website.

Save the date: parish archives presentation

The diocesan Archives is hosting a virtual presentation by Claire Wilton, Archivist and Privacy Officer, on Feb. 15 from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. Ms. Wilton will provide information on records retention in parishes, caring for parish registers and the ongoing preservation of these vital records through conservation at the Archives. People from across the Diocese, including clergy, parish administrators, churchwardens or anyone interested in preserving our rich history, are welcome to attend. Registration information will be available in Bulletin Board in the new year.

Parish protests eviction of encampment

Members of St. Stephen in-the-Fields and sculptor Timothy Schmalz will hold a media event on Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. in the church yard at 103 Bellevue Ave., Toronto. On Nov. 24, the encampment at St. Stephen’s was served with a notice of violation, and the residents have been given until Dec. 8 to vacate the place that has become the only safe shelter they can obtain. Internationally renowned sculptor Timothy Schmalz, whose statue outside the church is familiarly known as “Panhandler Jesus,” will be present to install a cage around the statue. It’s his intention that the cage should remain in place until the City of Toronto stops criminalizing homelessness and the encampment residents are offered safe and decent shelter. Bishop Andrew Asbil will be present, along with the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig and residents of the encampment. For more information, contact Canon Helwig at 416-526-5438.

Area events

Area clergy invited to conversations

Coffee Conversations with Clergy are back. Get your gingerbread latte ready and join Bishop Riscylla Shaw on Friday mornings in December. Clergy from the Trent-Durham area and from the North Peel, Tecumseth and Nottawasaga deaneries are invited to join Bishop Shaw and clergy colleagues for a morning coffee or tea and a brief time of sharing and socialization. The bishop will host conversations on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from 10-11:15 a.m. No registration is required. Join the Zoom meeting (meeting ID 833 4982 5778, passcode Coffee).

Resources

Common Table volunteer training open to all

The Common Table, the drop-in program at Redeemer, Bloor St., is offering training for its volunteers, and anyone is welcome to attend virtually. Sessions will run on the last Wednesday of each month, with specific dates and speakers to be announced. Upcoming topics will include homelessness in Toronto; keeping healthy in a busy world; compassion and social justice; mental health and street life; understanding addictions from a street-level point of view; and social services – allies and partners. For more information, email Bill Ryan at commontable@theredeemer.ca.

Job postings

Drop-in seeks volunteers

The Common Table provides vital support to those who struggle in the neighbourhood of Redeemer, Bloor St. It’s seeking volunteers who can commit with some regularity (e.g. one morning a week). Volunteers usually start in the kitchen, but there are a variety of opportunities, including welcoming and working with participants. Volunteers are needed who can help with administration, strategic partnerships, grant applications, employment research and more. If you need volunteer hours for a program, the drop-in will provide letters of confirmation. Learn more on the Redeemer website.

Church seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team. The successful candidate will be dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. A person who is comfortable in the use of media, has a facility with technology, and a passion for social justice and the marginalized would be an asset. Preferred start date by May 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by March 1.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. This position is a three-year contract role available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.