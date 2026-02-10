Bulletin Board Feb. 10

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Update your address

Take a moment to check the address on your pay stub. If it’s not correct, email your updated contact information to kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca. Your T4 will be mailed by the end of February to the address on your pay stub.

Cemetery statements arrive soon

The Diocese sends out cemetery book value statements annually by the end of February to help with BAO filing, which is due March 31. If your cemetery was fully invested with the new trustee GFD by Dec. 31, 2025, you can use the book value they provide, and the Diocese won’t be ending a supplementary statement. If your Cemetery Care & Maintenance or Monument fund was still fully or partially invested with the Diocese on Dec. 31, you will receive a book value statement later this month. For cemeteries that have only a partial amount invested with the Diocese, add the book value provided by GFD to the diocesan book value and report that figure on the BAO forms. If you have any questions, contact Patricia D’Souza at pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish portal opens soon

All parish priests and churchwardens are reminded that the deadline for submitting parochial returns is March 15. The Parish Portal will open this Friday, Feb. 13. Failure to return the form by March 15 may cause the incumbent to forfeit any right to a seat in a session or sessions of Synod. Be in touch with Canon Laura Walton, Secretary of Synod, at lwalton@toronto.anglican.ca if you have any questions or concerns.

Parishes encouraged to honour Black History Month

This year, the beginning of Lent coincides with Black History Month, inviting us to hold these observances together in a spiritually intentional way. As we reflect Black History during a season of penitence and prayer, we are invited not only to celebrate resilience and faith, but also to examine the ways the Church has been shaped by systems of enslavement, colonialism and racial exclusion. Here are some ways to interact with Black History Month as a Lenten practice:

Learn about the history of amazing Black Anglicans

Read books authored by Black theologians, historians, poets and clergy

Fast from defensiveness, fragility or neutrality when race is discussed

Use prayers rooted in liberation theology

As part of Lenten almsgiving, which is about redistribution and restoration, support Black-led ministries, organizations and parish resources

Reach out to Dilesha Stelmach, the diocesan Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisor, at dstelmach@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parishes reminded to review screening steps

Take some time to review your screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. When you complete your annual churchwardens’ and incumbent’s returns for 2025, you’ll be asked to verify that your parish has completed four compliance indicators. If there are items that need attention, take some time to get everything in order before annual returns are due on March 15. There are resources available to help you implement this policy. Have all the steps been completed? Do any of your parish procedures need to be reviewed or updated? Do any screening steps need to be renewed? If you have any questions about what is required, contact Lily Chow, Human Resources coordinator, at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca. You can also use the Implementing Screening Steps Chart and the Screening Steps Worksheet to help you.

Vestry motion posted

The social justice vestry motion for 2026 calls on parishes to recommit to our baptismal vow to strive to safeguard the integrity of God’s creation and respect, sustain and renew the life of the earth, while urging the federal government to honour its commitment to reaching its climate targets. The text of the motion, with background explanation, is available on the Vestry Motion page, along with action ideas, a template letter to send to federal representatives and more. The Q&A video has been posted to the diocesan YouTube channel. Parishes are invited to engage with the motion and supplementary resources before considering the motion at vestry and to report the outcome of the motion to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Session highlights interfaith hospitality

The Bishop’s Committee on Interfaith Ministry is hosting “Welcoming the Stranger,” an evening of conversation about hospitality in different faith traditions and across faith traditions. Hear from guests of different faiths, as well as from the Rev. Gerlyn Henry and her housemates as they share their own experiences of hospitality and recount the story of how they came to live together in a rectory in Scarborough. Sign up online, and a Zoom link will be sent the morning of Feb. 11.

Bishop joins Lenten course

Join Bible Remixed for a free online Lent course, “The Way of the Cross and a Crucified People,” to be held Sunday nights from Feb. 22 to March 29. What happens if we read Jesus’ walk to the cross in light of current realities? Weaving together scriptural story, Palestinian liturgy and Lenten self-reflection, this journey to the cross will deeply ground us in the story of Jesus’ passion as seen in today’s world. This is a free study, funded by the Diocese of Toronto. Bishop Andrew Asbil will join the course every second week. To register, visit the Bible Remixed website.

Ash Wednesday event welcomes children and youth

Children and youth ages 8-17 from the Diocese are invited to an Ash Wednesday Exploration Day at St. James Cathedral on Feb. 18. The program will empower youth to see the world as it is and imagine what it could be, then take action through art, storytelling, prayer, reflection and advocacy. Participants will meet with Bishop Andrew Asbil and worship together. Sign up online.

Event explores neurodiversity in kids’ ministry

Learn the introductory framework for understanding neurodiversity (autism, ADD, ADHD, learning disability, etc.) in children’s ministry at a seminar on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul, Bloor Street. Through real-life case studies, participants will examine foundational principles in architecting a neuro-inclusive children’s ministry. The workshop will provide an introduction to teaching the bible faithfully to neurodiverse children while accounting for diverse (and possibly unknown) cognitive capacities and learning styles. For more details, see the event listing and sign up online.

Session considers hybrid worship

Shop Talk, a series of workshops about using technology for God’s mission, will host a session on Feb. 23 from 7-8:15 p.m. called “Hearing, Seeing, Connecting: Making Hybrid Worship Meaningful for All” with M. Yew of Redeemer, Bloor St. Sign up online.

College hosts women’s breakfast

Wycliffe College is hosting a women’s breakfast on Feb. 28, featuring insights from Dr. Marion Taylor, professor of Old Testament. It will be offered in-person at Wycliffe College at 9:30 a.m. and livestreamed to individuals, host churches and small groups at 10 a.m. Come for thoughtful conversation, theological reflection and community. Register online.

All invited to Lenten book study

Join people from across the Diocese for a free online Lenten book study on Encampment: Resistance, Grace, and an Unhoused Community by the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig. This study series aims to deepen participants’ understanding of the complex issue of homelessness and inspire them, in the light of the Gospel, to seek justice for and solidarity with those who are unhoused. It will be held on five Wednesday evenings in Lent from Feb. 25 to March 25. Sign up online.

External events

Teaching seder explores Passover

The Christian Jewish Dialogue of Toronto is holding an Interfaith Teaching Seder on March 23 from 7-10 p.m. at Holy Blossom Temple, 1950 Bathurst St., Toronto. Discover the rich traditions of the Passover seder by experiencing this meaningful ceremony firsthand. The cost is $18 per person or $25 for groups of two or more. Sign up online.

Resources

Guide simplifies church websites

The Communications department has developed a practical, beginner-friendly guide to planning, building and maintaining a church website. It covers the essentials – platforms, hosting, domains, content and security – at a high level so you know what to prioritize. Whether you’re updating an old site or starting fresh, the guide offers practical advice for small teams who aren’t sure where to start. You can find the Church Website Guide on the Online Mission & Ministry page, along with tip sheets on writing for the web and using various social media platforms. For more information, contact Martha Holmen, communications consultant, at mholmen@toronto.anglican.ca.

Apprentices consider vocation

You love God – are you being called to serve his people? The Ministry Apprenticeship Program (MAP) at St. Paul, Bloor Street offers a fully funded, immersive experience for young adults who wish to consider a possible vocation in ordained ministry in the Anglican Church of Canada. Over the course of a year combining service, study and spiritual formation, apprentices serve in a rotation through St. Paul’s ministry departments. Learn more about MAP and how to apply on the St. Paul’s website. Applications are considered on a rolling basis, so candidates are encouraged to apply early. The final deadline is May 31.

Job postings

TST seeks coordinator

The Toronto School of Theology is seeking a coordinator, ministry and pastoral formation hub, a new position that will coordinate the delivery of integrated academic services related to programs oriented to ministerial leadership. See the full job post to learn more. The review of applications will begin on March 11 and continue until the position is filled.

Summer chaplain sought

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy position starting in late June. The primary focus of the chaplaincy is a ministry of presence at historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park. The candidate will be a self-motivated individual with an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings, as well as strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages. The position is 35 hours per week at $22/hour. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. For more information, contact the Rev. Nancy Glover at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing before March 15 to Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, Ontario L0E 1R0 or parish@parishofgeorgina.org.

Parish seeking director of music

St. James, Orillia, is seeking a music director who is creative, collaborative and passionate about honouring music as a fundamental part of worship and parish life. Skill and experience as an organist and/or pianist, ideally both, and choir director well-versed in the Anglican form of worship and improvisation are preferred. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV with a cover letter outlining your music experience to Leslie Fortune, warden and search committee chair, at stjamesorilliawarden@gmail.com by Feb. 28.

Staff changes

Daiane Monteiro, Property Resources assistant, is leaving her position as of Feb. 12. We are grateful for her dedicated service and wish her every blessing as she embarks on a new chapter. In the interim, Atif Hasni will join the Property Resources team and assume responsibility for all Canon 6 matters (licenses, leases, checklists), as well as accounts payable. You can direct all related enquiries to propertyresources@toronto.anglican.ca.