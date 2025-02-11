Bulletin Board Feb. 11

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar.



Diocesan business

Parish leaders invited to workshops

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at both workshops, so you only need to register for one.

March 19, 4-6:30 p.m. Register online.

March 22, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register online.

For more information and updates, visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshop page.

Input sought for Planning Feasibility Study

Over the past two years, more than 1,000 lay and ordained leaders voiced their needs and ideas in the Cast the Net process. Twenty calls to action emerged, reflecting where we believe the Holy Spirit is leading us as a diocesan family. Responding to these calls will require resources and financial supports. This is why we are taking the critical next step of a diocesan-wide Planning Feasibility Study. Through this process, we will prayerfully discern our collective readiness for a potential fundraising campaign that puts parishes first and reflects the unique needs and shared aspirations across the Diocese. For more details, read Bishop Andrew’s letter to the diocese and visit the Planning Feasibility Study’s web page.

Parishes asked to consider 20 Calls at vestry meetings

The Netminders, a group of clergy, laity and diocesan staff, have come together to tend to Cast the Net and help parishes engage with its 20 Calls, endorsed by Synod in 2023. The group is hoping parishes will embrace one or more of the calls this year, choosing calls that they are already involved in or taking up new ones that suit their capacity, context and vision. The 20 Calls and a discussion guide are available on the Cast the Net page. Parishes are being asked to devote some of their vestry meetings to discussing the calls. Read the full story to learn more.

Social justice vestry motion posted

The 2025 social justice vestry motion, “Protecting and Expanding Harm Reduction in Ontario,” is available on the diocesan website at www.toronto.anglican.ca/vestry-motion. Several resources to support the motion are also available on that page, including a link to the vestry motion video Q&A. Feel free to use this video and any of the other resources to introduce the motion in your parish.

Churches reminded of screening requirements

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2024. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see Responsible Ministry Screening in Faith – Completion of Annual Returns. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

ACW hosts annual meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women is holding its annual general meeting on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the theme “Ministering with Compassion.” The special guest will be Ji-Sook Kyun, lead spiritual health practitioner and pastoral counsellor in spiritual care for Lakeridge Health. An invitation with a registration link will be emailed to each parish by April 1. For more information, call 416-363-0018 and leave a message, or email acw@toronto.anglican.ca.

Leaders invited to prepare for Lent

Clergy and lay leaders are invited to quietly prepare for Lent at Pre-Lenten Day on Feb. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. James Cathedral or online. The Rev. Dr. Jesse Zink will speak on “Resisting the Temptations of the Powers.” No registration is required. The Eucharist and addresses will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.

Cathedral debuts Bob Marley Mass

A new Bob Marley Mass composed by the Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields will be celebrated on March 16 at 4:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral as it observes the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21. The music for the service, which includes seven of Mr. Marley’s iconic songs, will be led by a Toronto reggae band. The vicar’s homily will be a reflection on the theology of Bob Marley. There will also be a response by Dr. Brainerd Blyden-Taylor, artistic director of the Nathaniel Dett Chorale, who will reflect on the way Mr. Marley’s music continues to speak to the body, mind, soul and aspirations of the oppressed and underprivileged.

Five large services planned

The Diocese will hold five Eucharistic services in 2025 as part of the Season of Spiritual Renewal. Each service will include wonderful music, inspirational preaching, a joyful lay witness talk, and the opportunity for prayer and anointing, followed by a reception that will offer delicious food and time to reconnect with friends from other parishes. Learn more on the Season of Spiritual Renewal page. Each service will take place on a Saturday at 2 p.m.:

March 22 at St. James Cathedral (the Rev. Molly Finlay preaching)

March 29 at Trinity Church, Streetsville (the Rev. Canon Stephanie Douglas preaching)

May 31 at All Saints, Whitby (the Rev. Gerlyn Henry preaching)

Sept. 27 at St. James, Orillia (the Rev. Dr. Rob Hurkmans preaching)

Oct. 25 at St. Paul, Bloor Street (the Rev. Dr. Alvardo Adderley preaching)

Kids & youth invited to exploration day

Children and youth ages 6-18 are invited to the Ash Wednesday Exploration Day at St. James Cathedral on March 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This event will explore the theme “Experience Spiritual Renewal as We Walk in the Steps of Jesus to the Cross.” Participants will explore the cathedral, play group games, do crafts, meet with the bishop and worship together. For more details, contact Karyne Whalen. Register online by Feb. 19.

Service celebrates Black heritage of the Church

The first service celebrating the Black heritage of the Church in the Diocese of Toronto was held on Feb. 25, 1996, at St. James Cathedral. To mark the 30th anniversary of this event, the cathedral is inviting Anglicans across the Diocese to a Eucharistic celebration of the life and ministry of Black Anglicans in the Diocese on Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. The preacher will be the Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields.

External events

TRC commissioner interviewed

The Anglican Church of Canada, United Church of Canada and Presbyterian Church in Canada are holding an in-person conversation with Marie Wilson about her new book North of Nowhere: Song of a Truth and Reconciliation Commissioner on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Friends House, 60 Lowther Ave., Toronto. She will speak about her time with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the ongoing need for truth, healing and justice for Indigenous people in Canada, and where we are today. The book will be available for purchase. Journalist and author Cynthia Reyes will moderate. Register for free.

Retreat explores peace in chaotic times

The World Community for Christian Meditation is sponsoring a Lenten retreat called “Grounding in God: Care of the Soul in a Time of Chaos” on March 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be led by Michael Hryniuk, former executive director of the Henri Nouwen Society. The retreat will be held in person at St. Thomas, Huron Street and live streamed. For more information, see the poster.

Resources

Provincial election resource posted

A provincial election has been called for Feb. 27. Elections offer us a chance to discuss what kind of society we want to build together. As Anglicans, participating in elections is one of the ways in which we live out our call to strive for justice and peace, respect the dignity of every person and safeguard the integrity of God’s creation. A resource highlighting diocesan social justice priorities, including some of the issues the Diocese has advocated on in recent years, is available for parishes. You can find this resource, together with information about getting on the voter’s list and finding out where and when to vote, at www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac. You can also watch for all-candidates meetings and election panels online or in your community.

Season provides Lenten resource

The Season of Spiritual Renewal is providing #LiveLent: God’s Story, Our Story for parishes and individual Anglicans to use during Lent. Developed by Dean Stephen Hance for the Church of England, this resource contains a scripture reading, reflection and prayer for each day in Lent, as well as a brief introduction for each week and a weekly action to take. Dean Hance has also developed a guide that can be used by lay or ordained leaders to lead small group discussions. Both documents are available on the Season of Spiritual Renewal page.

Prayer resource translated

A Traditional Chinese translation of Prayers Through the Ages, the resource complied by the Season of Spiritual Renewal, is available on the season’s web page.

Consider donating Ontario rebate funds

The Ontario government is in the process of distributing $200 rebates to every Ontario taxpayer and $200 for every child in eligible families, describing the rebates as a response to the cost-of-living crisis. For those who are struggling to make ends meet, these funds will be welcome. Encourage those who can to donate these funds to an initiative that helps vulnerable people in Ontario, such as a parish outreach ministry, the FaithWorks campaign, a food bank or another organization working in your community.

Job postings

Trinity College seeking chaplain

Trinity College, Toronto is hiring for the Humphrys Chaplain position on a full-time, three-year renewable term. The successful candidate will be ordained in the Anglican Church of Canada (or another province of the Anglican Communion) and currently be in good standing. Learn more on the Trinity College website. The review of applications will begin on Feb. 28 and continue until the position is filled.

AURA seeks board members

AURA, the Anglican United Refugee Alliance, is looking for new board members for 2025-2027. Applications are encouraged from candidates with diverse backgrounds and experience. See the full position description. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Stan Squires at stan_squires@hotmail.com.

Summer chaplain needed

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week Summer Outreach Chaplaincy program starting late June. The primary focus is a ministry of presence at historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park. The candidate should have strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages, be self-motivated and have an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. For more information, contact the Rev. Nancy Glover at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing before April 1 to Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, Ontario L0E 1R0 or parish@parishofgeorgina.org.

Cathedral seeks children’s choir director

St. James Cathedral is recruiting a suitably qualified individual to serve as the first director of its children’s community choir program, beginning early 2025. Learn more about the position on the cathedral’s website.

Parish seeking music director

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative, passionate and technically competent person to assume the musical leadership of the congregation. Remuneration is commensurate with experience and RCCO guidelines. The position is about 20 hours per week. See the full job post for more details. Apply to music@stclementsto.ca by April 5.

Cathedral seeking event manager

St. James Cathedral is seeking an events manager to oversee the stewardship of the cathedral and Cathedral Centre facilities, promoting the use of the facilities for cathedral ministries and external clients, managing events, bringing arts events to the cathedral and working closely with clergy and staff to support mission and financial goals. Learn more.

Diocese seeks DEI advisor

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto has a current vacancy for an experienced diversity, equity and inclusion advisor who will be responsible for leading the diocesan commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and reconciliation. This is a full-time five-year contract role. See the full job post for more details.

Cathedral seeks operations manager

St. James Cathedral is seeking an operations manager who will ensure the smooth functioning of cathedral and Cathedral Centre operations, supporting its mission and vision. This role involves engaging with clergy, staff, ministry leads and volunteers to meet operational needs, oversee communications, manage events and foster an environment of trust, diversity and inclusion. Learn more about the position on the cathedral’s website.

The Common Table seeks director

The Common Table at the Church of the Redeemer is seeking a director who will oversee the program, ensuring services such as meals, outreach, healthcare access and social supports meet the needs of guests. See the full job post for details. To apply, forward your application to AdvisoryBoard@theredeemer.ca.

Parish administrator needed

St. Bride, Clarkson is seeking a parish administrator who provides essential support to the clergy and wardens in this vibrant and friendly parish. For more details, see the full job post. Apply to wardens@churchofstbride.com by Feb. 17.

Staff changes

Canon Laura Walton started in her new role as Secretary of Synod (75% time) on Feb. 3. She will continue in her role as Canon Administrator for the North Archdeaconry. As Secretary of Synod, she provides corporate governance and event planning expertise for the Diocese, Synod and the committees of Synod. You can continue to reach her by email at lwalton@toronto.anglican.ca.