Bulletin Board Feb. 20

Bulletin Board is the Diocese's bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders.

Diocesan business

Parish portal open for submissions

The online parish portal is now open and accepting submissions for the Incumbent’s Annual Statistical Return and the Churchwardens’ Parochial Return. The portal is available at parishportal.toronto.anglican.ca. The deadline is March 15. Visit the Annual Returns page for more information.

Conference team seeking members

Clergy Conference is coming up on May 27-29 at Trent University, and the planning committee could use a few more members to help it come together. Do you enjoy event planning and socializing? Were you going to attend Clergy Conference anyway? Contact Canon Mary Conliffe if you’re willing to be part of the fun team.

Lease approval procedure updated

In December, the Risk & Governance Committee approved a procedural change for landlord-tenant leases, which requires that the lease be reviewed by the diocesan Property Resources department before being executed. The change also requires that parishes review the province’s Renting in Ontario web page and provide written confirmation of that review to the Property Resources department. Contact propertyresources@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions or concerns about this procedural change.

Vestry motion addresses right to housing

The social justice vestry motion for 2024 addresses some of the key obstacles to the realization of housing as a human right in Canada and in Ontario. You can find the motion and backgrounder in both PDF and Word formats on the Vestry Motion page, along with links to further resources and the video Q&A. Parishes are free to amend the motion but should send a copy of the amended motion to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Save the date: congregational development workshop

The Congregational Development department is hosting a workshop to equip and empower congregations of all sizes and locations to adopt intentional practices of evangelism, hospitality and inclusion. It will take place on April 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The session will be hybrid, but in-person attendance is encouraged. More information and registration will follow.

Parish hosts film screening

In honour of Black History Month, LAMP Community Health Centre is screening Our Dance of Revolution: The History of Toronto’s Black Queer Community on Feb. 21 at St. Margaret, New Toronto. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and a light meal will be served. The event is free, but online registration is required.

Youth leaders invited to workshop

The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee is offering a workshop for all youth leaders on supporting youth with mental illness. It will take place on Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Christ Church, Deer Park. Dr. Wanda Malcolm will be the presenter. With over 20 years experience as a psychotherapist, she is a registered psychologist and previously taught at Wycliffe College as professor of pastoral psychology. The cost is $10 payable at the door. Register online.

Save the date: ACW meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting on Zoom on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s theme will be “Hope and Peace in Today’s World,” with special guests from the Stephen Lewis Foundation. The invitation and registration link will be emailed to each church by March 20 and posted on the ACW page.

Dean emeritus to visit Toronto

The Very Rev. Robert Willis, dean emeritus of Canterbury Cathedral, will visit Toronto in March. He will lead a Lenten retreat at St. Michael and All Angels, 611 St. Clair Ave. W., on March 16 from 1-4 p.m. On March 17 he will preach at St. Michael’s at 10 a.m. On the afternoon of March 17, he will preach at Evensong at St. James Cathedral at 4:30 p.m. He will also take part in a vigil for peace and justice in the world beginning at 6:30 p.m. as part of the cathedral’s observation of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Tech workshop considers software

The Diocese and Churchx are hosting a workshop on online broadcast software on March 4 at 7 p.m. The Rev. Tay Moss will lead a session on getting the most out of OBS, the most popular software for live streaming. The session will cover the basics and explore more advanced techniques. Register online to get the Zoom link. This session is open to anyone interested in hybrid ministry and tech. A nominal fee will be charged, which will grant you membership in the Churchx learning platform.

Conference seeks workshop proposals

Are you interested in being a workshop leader at the Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference in 2024? Workshop proposal submissions are open on the conference website. The deadline is Feb. 29.

Workshops held for parish leaders

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. Visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for more information. The sessions are:

For more information, contact Pamela Boisvert, Secretary of Synod, at pboisvert@toronto.anglican.ca.

External events

Webinar celebrates women’s episcopal ministry

The Anglican Church of Canada is holding an interactive webinar to honour the 30th anniversary of the episcopal ordination of Bishop Victoria Matthews. On Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. participants will hear from a panel of women bishops about the joys and challenges of their ministry and their dreams for women in episcopal leadership. Register online.

Workshop considers LGBTQIA+ refugees

The Private Refugee Sponsorship Network of Ontario is hosting a free online workshop on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the topic “Effective Settlement of LGBTQIA+ Newcomers.” To register, send an email to info@refugeesponsornet.ca.

Session busts homelessness myths

One City Peterborough is offering a community education course on “Five Myths of Homelessness” on Feb. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Trinity Community Centre, 360 Reid St., Peterborough. There is no cost, but donations are welcome. Learn more and sign up online.

Resources

Sisterhood holding renovation sale

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is about to begin a major renovation of its guest house and has surplus furniture and household goods for sale. A renovation sale will take place on March 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John’s Convent, 233 Cummer Ave., Toronto. For a list of items for sale, visit the Sisterhood’s website.

Cottages available to clergy

Making summer holiday plans for your family? The Church Camp on Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe is open to Anglican clergy for cottage rentals in July and August. There are two-, three- and four-week options available. See the full listing for more details and contact rentals@churchcamp.ca to book.

Companions program seeks applicants

Registration is open for the 2024-25 Companions Program with the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine. The program offers a place for women to grow in faith and community over a period of 10 months. Companions attend online classes and take part in discussions and regular fellowship. The program is open to women of all Christian backgrounds. Online and residential options are offered. Learn more and apply to the residential program or the online program. The deadline is May 15.

Job postings

AURA seeks part-time bookkeeper

AURA, the Anglican United Refugee Alliance, is seeking a dynamic individual with strong bookkeeping skills to support the organization as it helps newcomers resettle in the Toronto area through the federal Private Sponsorship of Refugees program. The position is a six-month contract starting in February or March, with the possibility of renewal or permanent part-time. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to boardchair@auraforrefugees.org.

Diocese seeks administrative assistant

The Diocese is looking for an experienced administrative assistant who will provide support to the Season of Spiritual Renewal. The position is half time (17.5 hours per week) on a fixed term basis, concluding Dec. 31, 2025. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, forward your application to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Worship music leader wanted

St. Andrew, Alliston is seeking a worship music leader to develop and lead the parish’s music ministry. The primary role is to accompany congregational singing at the 10 a.m. Sunday service, but there will also be opportunities to organize and lead musical performances for special events. See the full job post to learn more. The deadline is March 1.

Parish seeking music director

St. John, Willowdale, a multicultural parish, is seeking a music director for its Chinese service to conduct the Chinese service choir and to serve as organist alternating with volunteer organists. This is a part-time position. Send your resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com or by WhatsApp to 416-806-0099.

Parish seeking music director

St. Margaret, New Toronto is seeking a part-time music director who will bring new energy to plan and select music for Sunday services, for the main liturgical seasons and for special services, in consultation with the priest. Learn more in the full job post. To apply, email a cover letter and resume to priest-stmargaretnewtoronto@toronto.anglican.ca along with three recordings of music you have sung and played.

Summer chaplain needed

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy position starting late June. The candidate should have strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages. The primary focus of the chaplaincy is a ministry of presence at historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park. The ideal candidate will be a self-motivated individual with an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. For more information, contact Deacon Nancy at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing before March 20 to Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0 or parish@parishofgeorgina.org.

Diocese seeks administrative assistant

The Diocese is looking for an experienced administrative assistant who will provide administrative support for the suffragan bishop’s episcopal ministry and the deaneries they oversee. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, forward your application to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Office manager needed

St. Philip, Etobicoke is seeking an office manager who will help with worship, membership, stewardship and communication in the parish. See the full job description for more details. The position is 20 hours per week starting by the beginning of July. Send your application with resume to the priest at stphilipetobicoke@toronto.anglican.ca.

Staff changes

Pamela Boisvert will be on sabbath leave and vacation starting April 1 and returning July 29. You can contact Ajith Philip at aphilip@toronto.anglican.ca for any Secretary of Synod needs during that time.

Amy Talbert will be on sabbath leave and vacation beginning May 13 and returning Sept. 16. In her absence, you can contact Deborah Journeaux at djourneaux@toronto.anglican.ca.