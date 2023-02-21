Bulletin Board Feb. 21

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Cabaret looking for submissions

Now in its fourth year, the Bishop’s Company Cabaret celebrates musical artists and dancers within the Anglican community as it raises funds to support the Bishop’s Company. The evening aims to provide a selection of diverse performances that reflect the community at large. All are welcome to audition, and each act will receive an honorarium. Send examples of your work to bishopscompany@toronto.anglican.ca by April 28. Selected artists will be notified by May 5 and will need to submit a bio, photo, social media links and song selection (with copyright information) by the end of May. Artists will film their pieces with Blindspot Media before the end of August. The content will be recorded specifically for the use of the cabaret, shared with the Diocese and posted on YouTube and Facebook. You can see last year’s cabaret on YouTube.

Parish portal open for submissions

The online parish portal is now open and accepting returns for the Incumbent’s Annual Statistical Return and the Churchwardens’ Parochial Return. The deadline is midnight on March 15. The usernames and passwords for each congregation are the same as in previous years. If you have questions or need help accessing the portal, contact the Finance Department Assistant. For more details, see the Annual Returns page.

Archives seeking parish registers

If your congregation has parish registers that are no longer being used, Archives staff recommend transferring them to the diocesan Archives for secure and safe storage. If your register is still in use but contains records covering a large range of years, it may be a good idea to start a new register and send the old register to the Archives. With an environmentally controlled vault with a fire suppression system, the Archives provides the greatest level of protection from the risk of destruction by fire. Parish registers are vital records that may be needed by individuals for various reasons, and making sure they’re always accessible is a priority for the Archives. If you have registers that could be transferred, complete a records transfer form and email it to archives@toronto.anglican.ca and we will arrange for them to be transferred to the Archives. In some cases, the Archives may be able to arrange for pick-up from your church.

Team seeks input on governance pilot project

The team evaluating the Diocese’s governance pilot project is seeking more input as the project enters its final year. Joy Packham, ODT, and Robert Hart, ODT, would like to hear from any individual or church that has done business with Synod Council or its committees and would like to comment on the experience. They can be reached at governancereview@toronto.anglican.ca. Respondents will have the option of filling out a questionnaire or meeting in person or on Zoom. All replies and comments will be kept confidential. The feedback will help determine if the new governance structure is effective, efficient, transparent, fair and diverse. Read more.

Diocesan events

Series follows up on technology Reach Grants

Did your parish receive a technology Reach Grant in the last three years? Do you wonder how you might do ministry better with your online congregations? Are you asking what’s next? Join fellow Anglicans in “Using Technology for God’s Mission: Leading & Learning Together,” a series of four online sessions to discuss broad ways churches are using technology. Invitation letters with registration details have been sent to the primary contact of all tech Reach Grant recipients. Learn more on the Reach Grants page.

Save the date: ACW annual general meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting on April 22 at 10 a.m. on Zoom with the theme is “Having Faith.” Keynote speaker the Ven. Lydia Constant, archdeacon, Elder and faculty member at the Henry Budd College for Ministry in The Pas, Man., will speak on her faith journey combining traditional ceremonies and practices with Christian beliefs. Event registration details will follow.

All invited to service of lament and hope

All Saints Church-Community Centre is holding a service of lament and hope on March 18 at 4 p.m. All are invited to join for a community gathering of song and prayer in grieving losses or and remembering God’s presence. In response to the many COVID-related losses of life, health, income and more, this service draws on the biblical tradition of lament. Enter through the ramp at the back of the parking lot on Sherbourne Street.

Resources

Diocese invited to pray for visioning process

The steering committee of Cast the Net, the diocesan visioning process, has offered prayer resources for people in the Diocese to prayerfully support the work of Cast the Net. The resources include a litany that can be used within the Prayers of the People, along with prayers that individuals can use during Lent. Feel free to adapt these for use in your parish. Download the Cast the Net prayers.

Parish seeking choir gowns, chalice

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is looking for a few blue choir gowns for its growing choir, as well as a chalice to replace a broken one. If you have or know of items that are available to donate, contact the Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger at stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com or at 416-743-1993.

Video answers questions about vestry motion

February is vestry season, and this year’s social justice vestry motion focuses on raising social assistance rates in Ontario. See the Vestry Motion page for the motion and backgrounder, as well as a video Q&A from the Poverty Reduction committee. Clergy, make sure to indicate whether your parish passed the motion by ticking the relevant box on your Incumbent’s Return. If your parish altered the motion, send the text of what was passed to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.

Job postings

Cemetery administrator sought

St. James’ Cemetery & Crematorium at 635 Parliament St., Toronto has an immediate opening for a cemetery administrator. This is a permanent full-time salary position. See the full job ad for details. Submit a resume to John O’Brien, Director of Cemetery Operations, at jobrien@stjamescathedral.ca.

Parish administrator needed

St. Hilary, Cooksville is seeking a parish administrator to run the church office, manage the website, assist the incumbent and churchwardens and connect with members of the parish in support of its various ministries. The ideal candidate is well organized, dependable, has a working knowledge of Microsoft Office and familiarity with social media. Send a cover letter and resume to sthilarysanglicanchurch@gmail.com by March 16. To see the full job description, visit the parish’s website.

Diocese seeking director of property resources

The Diocese is looking for someone with 10+ years of progressive experience who would like to be part of the core leadership team and contribute to the strategic development of its extensive physical assets. See the full job ad for more details. To apply, forward your application to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Music director wanted

Holy Trinity, Guildwood is seeking a music director to help the parish continue to grow its dynamic music ministry. The successful applicant should embrace a variety of styles of music; be a versatile keyboardist and singer with a creative, confident and collegial working style; enjoy leading a small but knowledgeable and dedicated choir; working with clergy, the video team, children, drama groups and other musicians. The position is about 8-10 hours weekly. Pay is commensurate with experience, in the range of $15,000-$18,000. To apply, send a resume to office@trinityguildwood.org.

AURA seeking board members

The Anglican United Refugee Alliance (AURA) is the Diocese’s ministry partner in refugee sponsorship. It is currently seeking dynamic individuals to serve as members of its board. To find out what is entailed and how to apply, visit the AURA website.

Summer chaplain wanted

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy position starting in late June. The primary focus is a ministry of presence at the historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park on Lake Simcoe. Working flexible hours, the successful applicant will be front-line outreach. The candidate should have strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages and be self-motivated, with an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. For more information, contact Deacon Nancy at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing by March 20 to parish@parishofgeorgina.org or Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0.

Organist and choir director wanted

St. Margaret in-the-Pines is seeking a part-time organist and choir director to provide musical accompaniment and leadership for the congregation and choir and to encourage them to sing as they worship. Familiarity with Anglican liturgy, hymns and anthems is an asset. Proficiency in playing the organ and piano is fundamental to the job. Estimated 12-hour work week, with annual remuneration as recommended by the RCCO. See a detailed posting on the parish’s website. Submit an application and resume to wardens@stmargaretinthepines.ca by Feb. 28 or contact Marcia Winterbottom at 416-282-0075 for more information.

Church seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team. The successful candidate will be dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. A person who is comfortable in the use of media, has a facility with technology, and a passion for social justice and the marginalized would be an asset. Preferred start date by May 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by March 1.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. This position is a three-year contract role available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.