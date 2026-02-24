Bulletin Board Feb. 24

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Synod council approves matching challenge for Jamaica relief

In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike Jamaica, the scale of devastation is staggering, with homes, infrastructure and livelihoods destroyed and half of Jamaica’s houses of worship damaged or destroyed. The FaithWorks Allocation Committee has approved a dollar-for-dollar matching challenge of up to $50,000, with the goal of raising at least $100,000 for relief and reconstruction. Every gift will be matched, doubling its impact, until the challenge is met. This is a short, focused campaign, ending on April 17. FaithWorks invites parishes and individuals to respond promptly and generously. Donations can be made online at FaithWorks.ca and designated to the Bishop’s Appeal for Jamaican Relief and Reconstruction. All funds will be forwarded to Alongside Hope for distribution through its established partners in Jamaica.

Annual returns due

All parish priests and churchwardens are reminded that the deadline for submitting parochial returns through the Parish Portal is March 15. Failure to return the form by March 15 may cause the incumbent to forfeit any right to a seat in a session or sessions of Synod. Get in touch with Canon Laura Walton, Secretary of Synod, at lwalton@toronto.anglican.ca if you have any questions or concerns.

Vestry motion posted

The social justice vestry motion for 2026 calls on parishes to recommit to our baptismal vow to strive to safeguard the integrity of God’s creation and respect, sustain and renew the life of the earth, while urging the federal government to honour its commitment to reaching its climate targets. The text of the motion, with background explanation, is available on the Vestry Motion page, along with action ideas, a template letter to send to federal representatives and more. The Q&A video has been posted to the diocesan YouTube channel. Parishes are invited to engage with the motion and supplementary resources before considering the motion at vestry and to report the outcome of the motion (including any changes to the wording) to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Diocesan confirmation service planned

The diocesan Confirmation service will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 26. Be sure to submit your confirmation forms (single candidate or multiple candidates) to Amanda Lowry at alowry@toronto.anglican.ca by April 15.

Choir camp holds music day

Toronto Diocesan Choir Camp alumni and new singers of any age or voicing (SATB) who enjoy choral church music are invited to a Choir Camp Music Day at St. Olave, Swansea on May 2. The day will feature choral singing workshops with clinician Nicholas Nicolaidas, outdoor fellowship activities and a catered lunch, ending with a service of thanksgiving featuring choral music from the workshops. There is no cost, but registration is required. Download the brochure for more details.

Parish enters sabbath rest

St. Matthias, Bellwoods will enter a period of sabbath rest on March 2. The next several years will be a period of discernment and planning for future ministry in the Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood. Bishop Kevin Robertson will preside at a final service before sabbath rest on March 1 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend as the people of St. Matthias celebrate the past 152 years and pray for the future of this historic parish.

Event explores neurodiversity in kids’ ministry

Learn the introductory framework for understanding neurodiversity (autism, ADD, ADHD, learning disability, etc.) in children’s ministry at a seminar on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul, Bloor Street. Through real-life case studies, participants will examine foundational principles in architecting a neuro-inclusive children’s ministry. The workshop will provide an introduction to teaching the bible faithfully to neurodiverse children while accounting for diverse (and possibly unknown) cognitive capacities and learning styles. For more details, see the event listing and sign up online.

All invited to Lenten book study

Join people from across the Diocese for a free online Lenten book study on Encampment: Resistance, Grace, and an Unhoused Community by the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig. This study series aims to deepen participants’ understanding of the complex issue of homelessness and inspire them, in the light of the Gospel, to seek justice for and solidarity with those who are unhoused. It will be held on five Wednesday evenings in Lent from Feb. 25 to March 25. Sign up online. Encampment is available directly from Coach House Books, at Indigo, on Amazon and at many local libraries.

External events

Teaching seder explores Passover

The Christian Jewish Dialogue of Toronto is holding an Interfaith Teaching Seder on March 23 from 7-10 p.m. at Holy Blossom Temple, 1950 Bathurst St., Toronto. Discover the rich traditions of the Passover seder by experiencing this meaningful ceremony firsthand. The cost is $18 per person or $25 for groups of two or more. Sign up online.

Resources

Apprentices consider vocation

You love God – are you being called to serve his people? The Ministry Apprenticeship Program (MAP) at St. Paul, Bloor Street offers a fully funded, immersive experience for young adults who wish to consider a possible vocation in ordained ministry in the Anglican Church of Canada. Over the course of a year combining service, study and spiritual formation, apprentices serve in a rotation through St. Paul’s ministry departments. Learn more about MAP and how to apply on the St. Paul’s website. Applications are considered on a rolling basis, so candidates are encouraged to apply early. The final deadline is May 31.

Job postings

Diocese seeking youth ministry coordinators

Are you passionate about youth getting to know God? Do you have demonstrated leadership, organizational and creative thinking skills? Are you feeling called to share your gifts and talents to support youth ministry in the Anglican church? The Diocese has a current vacancy for two youth ministry coordinators (part-time, 8 hours per week) to work in either the North or South archdeaconry. See the full job post for more details.

TST seeks coordinator

The Toronto School of Theology is seeking a coordinator, ministry and pastoral formation hub, a new position that will coordinate the delivery of integrated academic services related to programs oriented to ministerial leadership. See the full job post to learn more. The review of applications will begin on March 11 and continue until the position is filled.

Parish seeks office administrator

St. Matthew, Oshawa is seeking a part-time office administrator to support the ministry and daily operations of the church. The role provides administrative, financial and organizational support to help ensure the smooth functioning of parish life. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume with cover letter to Cheryl Gargal at stmatthews80@gmail.com by March 5.

Summer chaplain sought

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy position starting in late June. The primary focus of the chaplaincy is a ministry of presence at historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park. The candidate will be a self-motivated individual with an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings, as well as strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages. The position is 35 hours per week at $22/hour. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. For more information, contact the Rev. Nancy Glover at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing before March 15 to Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, Ontario L0E 1R0 or parish@parishofgeorgina.org.

Parish seeking director of music

St. James, Orillia, is seeking a music director who is creative, collaborative and passionate about honouring music as a fundamental part of worship and parish life. Skill and experience as an organist and/or pianist, ideally both, and choir director well-versed in the Anglican form of worship and improvisation are preferred. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV with a cover letter outlining your music experience to Leslie Fortune, warden and search committee chair, at stjamesorilliawarden@gmail.com by Feb. 28.