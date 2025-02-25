Bulletin Board Feb. 25

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar.



Diocesan business

Parish Portal opens soon

The online parish portal will open shortly to accept submissions for the Incumbent’s Annual Statistical Return and the Churchwardens’ Parochial Return. Thank you for your patience as we experienced unexpected delays this year. The portal is available at parishportal.toronto.anglican.ca. The deadline is March 15. Visit the Annual Returns page for more information.

Parish leaders invited to workshops

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at both workshops, so you need to register for only one.

March 19, 4-6:30 p.m. Register online.

March 22, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register online.

For more information and updates, visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshop page.

Input sought for Planning Feasibility Study

Open forums are kicking off across the Diocese as part of the diocesan-wide Planning Feasibility Study. At these forums, facilitators will walk through the Preliminary Case for Support and hear your unique perspectives. Your honest opinions will help shape a potential campaign that puts parishes first and reflects the unique needs and shared aspirations across the Diocese. Open to all Anglicans in the Diocese of Toronto, the forums will be facilitated by M&M International, a third-party consulting agency, and feedback can be shared confidentially. No registration is necessary. The first in-person open forum is taking place this Saturday, March 1 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist, Dixie. To read the Preliminary Case for Support and see the full open forum schedule, visit the Planning Feasibility Study web page.

Parishes reminded of upcoming Risk and Governance dates

The upcoming dates and deadlines to submit documentation for the Risk & Governance committee are:

Feb. 27 deadline for March 13 meeting

March 27 deadline for April 10 meeting

Send license and lease documents to Daiane Monteiro and send grant requests to Mac Moreau.

Report back on social justice vestry motion

The 2025 social justice vestry motion, “Protecting and Expanding Harm Reduction in Ontario,” is available on the diocesan website at www.toronto.anglican.ca/vestry-motion, along with a number of links to resources in support of the motion. If your parish presented the motion, report the results to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca. This is especially important if you made any changes to the wording. Clergy are also reminded to tick the appropriate box on the incumbent’s return.

Churches reminded of screening requirements

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2024. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see Responsible Ministry Screening in Faith – Completion of Annual Returns. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

ACW hosts annual meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women is holding its annual general meeting on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the theme “Ministering with Compassion.” The special guest will be Ji-Sook Kyun, lead spiritual health practitioner and pastoral counsellor in spiritual care for Lakeridge Health. An invitation with a registration link will be emailed to each parish by April 1. For more information, call 416-363-0018 and leave a message, or email acw@toronto.anglican.ca.

All Anglicans invited to Lift Up Our Hearts services

As part of the Diocese’s focus on spiritual renewal, churches from across the Diocese are invited to gather to worship God together at St. James Cathedral (March 22 at 2 p.m.) and Trinity, Streetsville (March 29 at 2 p.m.). With distinct liturgies, music, preachers and lay witness talks, the committee hopes many will come to humbly lift their hearts to God and receive the renewal the Holy Spirit offers through Word and Sacrament. A printable poster to help advertise these events is available on the Season of Spiritual Renewal page. Parish leaders are encouraged to spread the word through social media posts and verbal announcements. Why not invite someone in your parish to arrange carpooling or rent a bus and travel together? Let’s fill these two places of worship with the prayers and praises of God’s people!

External events

Retreat explores peace in chaotic times

The World Community for Christian Meditation is sponsoring a Lenten retreat called “Grounding in God: Care of the Soul in a Time of Chaos” on March 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be led by Michael Hryniuk, former executive director of the Henri Nouwen Society. The retreat will be held in person at St. Thomas, Huron Street and live streamed. For more information, see the poster.

Resources

Provincial election resource posted

A provincial election has been called for Feb. 27. Elections offer us a chance to discuss what kind of society we want to build together. As Anglicans, participating in elections is one of the ways in which we live out our call to strive for justice and peace, respect the dignity of every person and safeguard the integrity of God’s creation. A resource highlighting diocesan social justice priorities, including some of the issues the Diocese has advocated on in recent years, is available for parishes. You can find this resource, together with information about getting on the voter’s list and finding out where and when to vote, at www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac.

Season provides Lenten resource

The Season of Spiritual Renewal is providing #LiveLent: God’s Story, Our Story for parishes and individual Anglicans to use during Lent. Developed by Dean Stephen Hance for the Church of England, this resource contains a scripture reading, reflection and prayer for each day in Lent, as well as a brief introduction for each week and a weekly action to take. Dean Hance has also developed a guide that can be used by lay or ordained leaders to lead small group discussions. Both documents are available on the Season of Spiritual Renewal page.

Job postings

Parish seeking director of operations

Christ Church, Deer Park is seeking a full-time director of parish operations to provide executive-level administrative support and leadership to the parish. See the full job posting. Applications will be accepted through March 7. Apply to office@christchurchdeerpark.org.

Parish seeks music director

St. Luke, East York is looking for a talented and creative music director who can lead and nurture a vibrant ministry of music at its 10:30 a.m. worship service. This is a part-time contract position offering 5-7 hours per week. Apply by March 17. The desired start date is April 6. See the full job post for more details. To apply, attach a resume and cover letter is Word or PDF and email to st.luke@ca.inter.net.

Trinity College seeking chaplain

Trinity College, Toronto is hiring for the Humphrys Chaplain position on a full-time, three-year renewable term. The successful candidate will be ordained in the Anglican Church of Canada (or another province of the Anglican Communion) and currently be in good standing. Learn more on the Trinity College website. The review of applications will begin on Feb. 28 and continue until the position is filled.

AURA seeks board members

AURA, the Anglican United Refugee Alliance, is looking for new board members for 2025-2027. Applications are encouraged from candidates with diverse backgrounds and experience. See the full position description. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Stan Squires at stan_squires@hotmail.com.

Summer chaplain needed

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week Summer Outreach Chaplaincy program starting late June. The primary focus is a ministry of presence at historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park. The candidate should have strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages, be self-motivated and have an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. For more information, contact the Rev. Nancy Glover at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing before April 1 to Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, Ontario L0E 1R0 or parish@parishofgeorgina.org.

Cathedral seeks children’s choir director

St. James Cathedral is recruiting a suitably qualified individual to serve as the first director of its children’s community choir program, beginning early 2025. Learn more about the position on the cathedral’s website.

Parish seeking music director

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative, passionate and technically competent person to assume the musical leadership of the congregation. Remuneration is commensurate with experience and RCCO guidelines. The position is about 20 hours per week. See the full job post for more details. Apply to music@stclementsto.ca by April 5.

Cathedral seeking event manager

St. James Cathedral is seeking an events manager to oversee the stewardship of the cathedral and Cathedral Centre facilities, promoting the use of the facilities for cathedral ministries and external clients, managing events, bringing arts events to the cathedral and working closely with clergy and staff to support mission and financial goals. Learn more.

Cathedral seeks operations manager

St. James Cathedral is seeking an operations manager who will ensure the smooth functioning of cathedral and Cathedral Centre operations, supporting its mission and vision. This role involves engaging with clergy, staff, ministry leads and volunteers to meet operational needs, oversee communications, manage events and foster an environment of trust, diversity and inclusion. Learn more about the position on the cathedral’s website.

Staff changes

Patricia D’Souza will be on pregnancy and parental leave as of April 1, returning Nov. 12, 2025. During her leave, contact Rebecca Scott (rscott@toronto.anglican.ca) for any matters normally directed to Patricia.