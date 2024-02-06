Bulletin Board Feb. 6

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Lease approval procedure updated

In December, the Risk & Governance Committee approved a procedural change for landlord-tenant leases, which requires that the lease be reviewed by the diocesan Property Resources department before being executed. The change also requires that parishes review the province’s Renting in Ontario web page and provide written confirmation of that review to the Property Resources department. Contact propertyresources@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions or concerns about this procedural change.

Clergy reminded to update address

Did you move in 2023? If so, take a moment to check the address on your pay stub. If it’s not correct, email your updated address to kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca. Your T4 will be mailed in February to the address on your pay stub.

Parishes reminded to review screening files

Take some time to review your screening files for staff and volunteers that were engaged in ministry between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Have all the screening steps been completed? For more information, see the Implementing Screening Steps Chart.

Do any of your parish procedures need to be reviewed or updated?

Do any of the Screening Steps Worksheet need to be renewed? To help you track this, you can use the Screening Steps Worksheet.

When you complete your annual churchwardens’ and incumbent’s returns for 2023, you will be asked to verify that your parish has completed four compliance indicators for the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy. If there are items that need to be addressed, take some time to get everything in order before March 15, when the annual returns are due. There are resources available on the diocesan website to help you implement this policy. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact Lily Chow, human resources coordinator, at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Vestry motion addresses right to housing

The social justice vestry motion for 2024 addresses some of the key obstacles to the realization of housing as a human right in Canada and in Ontario. You can find the motion and backgrounder in both PDF and Word formats on the Vestry Motion page, along with links to further resources and the video Q&A. Parishes are free to amend the motion but should send a copy of the amended motion to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Youth leaders invited to workshop

The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee is offering a workshop for all youth leaders on supporting youth with mental illness. It will take place on Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Christ Church, Deer Park. Dr. Wanda Malcolm will be the presenter. With over 20 years experience as a psychotherapist, she is a registered psychologist and previously taught at Wycliffe College as professor of pastoral psychology. The cost is $10 payable at the door. Register online.

Save the date: ACW meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting on Zoom on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s theme will be “Hope and Peace in Today’s World,” with special guests from the Stephen Lewis Foundation. The invitation and registration link will be emailed to each church by March 20 and posted on the ACW page.

Tech workshop considers software

The Diocese and Churchx are hosting a workshop on online broadcast software on March 4 at 7 p.m. The Rev. Tay Moss will lead a tech session on getting the most out of OBS Studio, among other things. You can pre-register for this session by emailing Elizabeth McCaffrey, who will send you more details. This session is open to anyone interested in hybrid ministry and tech. A nominal fee will be charged, which will grant you membership in the Churchx learning platform.

Deacons’ series continues

Join the deacons of Parkdale-West Toronto for the next session of The Art of Resistance on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. with special guest Teejai Travis. The theme of this session is “Movement of Blacks to Canada Part 1: Loyalists after the American Revolution.” Visit the series web page to register and to find related materials.

Conference seeks workshop proposals

Are you interested in being a workshop leader at the Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference in 2024? Workshop proposal submissions are open on the conference website. The deadline is Feb. 29.

Sisterhood celebrates feast day

The Sisters of the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine are inviting Anglicans to join them as they celebrate the feast day of their foundress, Mother Hannah Grier Coome, on Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. Learn more on the Sisterhood’s website and RSVP by Feb. 4 to 416-226-2201, ext. 305 or guesthouse@ssjd.ca.

Workshops held for parish leaders

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. Visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for more information. The sessions are:

For more information, contact Pamela Boisvert, Secretary of Synod, at pboisvert@toronto.anglican.ca.

External events

Webinar celebrates women’s episcopal ministry

The Anglican Church of Canada is holding an interactive webinar to honour the 30th anniversary of the episcopal ordination of Bishop Victoria Matthews. On Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. participants will hear from a panel of women bishops about the joys and challenges of their ministry and their dreams for women in episcopal leadership. Register online.

Spiritual centre offers retreats

Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre in Niagara Falls has released details about upcoming retreats and workshops this winter. Visit its website for more details.

Resources

Survey considers pandemic effects

Religious leaders are invited to complete an online questionnaire about how religious and spiritual groups experienced the COVID-19 pandemic. This is part of a research project under Professor Solange Lefebvre and Dr. Mathieu Colin at Université de Montréal with the support of the Canadian Council of Churches and the Canadian Centre for Ecumenism, among others. The questionnaire is anonymous and should take around 15-25 minutes to complete.

Lenten campaign urges climate action

Citizens for Public Justice, in collaboration with For the Love of Creation, is launching its annual Lenten climate action campaign, Give it Up for the Earth! The campaign involves three actions: a pledge o reduce personal and household greenhouse gas emissions; a commitment to deepening eco-spirituality and relationships with Indigenous peoples; and advocacy for more ambitious climate action on part of the federal government. Learn more on the Citizens for Public Justice website.

PWRDF launches Lenten resource

This year’s Lenten resource from PWRDF, “Seeding Health: Lenten Meditations on the Climate Crisis and Well-being,” contains daily reflections from Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat, former chair of the Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care. Sign up online to receive the reflections in your inbox.

Cottages available to clergy

Making summer holiday plans for your family? The Church Camp on Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe is open to Anglican clergy for cottage rentals in July and August. There are two-, three- and four-week options available. See the full listing for more details and contact rentals@churchcamp.ca to book.

Companions program seeks applicants

Registration is open for the 2024-25 Companions Program with the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine. The program offers a place for women to grow in faith and community over a period of 10 months. Companions attend online classes and take part in discussions and regular fellowship. The program is open to women of all Christian backgrounds. Online and residential options are offered. Learn more and apply to the residential program or the online program. The deadline is May 15.

Job postings

Parish seeking music director

St. Margaret, New Toronto is seeking a part-time music director who will bring new energy to plan and select music for Sunday services, for the main liturgical seasons, and for special services, in consultation with the priest. Learn more in the full job post. To apply, email a cover letter and resume to priest-stmargaretnewtoronto@toronto.anglican.ca along with three recordings of music you have sung and played.

Property manager wanted

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a property manager who will care for all aspects of the building and grounds, as well as managing the ongoing work of facilities staff and volunteers. The position is full time, 40 hours per week, Monday-Friday. See the full job post to learn more. Submit a cover letter and resume to the rector at hr@stclementsto.ca by Feb. 9.

Diocese seeks administrative assistant

The Diocese is looking for an experienced administrative assistant who will provide administrative support for the suffragan bishop’s episcopal ministry and the deaneries they oversee. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, forward your application to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.