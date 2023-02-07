Bulletin Board Feb. 7

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Team seeks input on governance pilot project

The team evaluating the Diocese’s governance pilot project is seeking more input as the project enters its final year. Joy Packham, ODT, and Robert Hart, ODT, would like to hear from any individual or church that has done business with Synod Council or its committees and would like to comment on the experience. They can be reached at governancereview@toronto.anglican.ca. Respondents will have the option of filling out a questionnaire or meeting in person or on Zoom. All replies and comments will be kept confidential. The feedback will help determine if the new governance structure is effective, efficient, transparent, fair and diverse. Read more.

Parishes asked to review screening files

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2022. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see the Annual Returns page. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Series follows up on technology Reach Grants

Did your parish receive a technology Reach Grant in the last three years? Do you wonder how you might do ministry better with your online congregations? Are you asking what’s next? Join fellow Anglicans in “Using Technology for God’s Mission: Leading & Learning Together,” a series of four online sessions to discuss broad ways churches are using technology. A brief survey and self-assessment will be emailed to the Reach Grant primary contact in parishes, and the responses will help shape the program to meet learning needs. Learn more on the Reach Grants page and watch for registration starting Feb. 15. For more details, contact Cynthia Majewski at cyn.majewski@gmail.com.

Save the date: ACW annual general meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting on April 22 at 10 a.m. on Zoom with the theme is “Having Faith.” Keynote speaker the Ven. Lydia Constant, archdeacon, Elder and faculty member at the Henry Budd College for Ministry in The Pas, Man., will speak on her faith journey combining traditional ceremonies and practices with Christian beliefs. Event registration details will follow.

Women invited to discern God’s call

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is holding its “Women at a Crossroads” residential program for women seeking direction in their lives from July 7-30. The program helps women discern where God may be calling them through:

engaging in classes and discussions about Christian life and vocation

receiving personal guidance in deepening their prayer life

sharing the life of a Christian community committed to a balanced life of prayer, service, study, rest and recreation

There is no charge for room and board, but participants contribute to the life of the community by sharing in the Sisters’ work. The deadline for application is April 10. Learn more on the SSJD website.

Presentation considers parish archive practices

The diocesan Archives is hosting a virtual presentation by Claire Wilton, Archivist and Privacy Officer, on Feb. 15 from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. Ms. Wilton will provide information on records retention in parishes, caring for parish registers and the ongoing preservation of these vital records through conservation at the Archives. People from across the Diocese, including clergy, parish administrators, churchwardens or anyone interested in preserving our rich history, are welcome to attend. Register online in advance of the meeting. After you register, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details about joining the meeting.

External events

Course explores Book of Revelation

Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat of Bible Remixed is offering a Zoom course called “Dreaming of the New Earth: Reading Revelation with Hope” on Sunday evenings from Feb. 26 to April 2. Deep down, Revelation is a book of hope for the new earth, a new kind of city and a new community in the face of a world that has been turned upside down. As such, it may be the perfect word of hope for our unsettled times. The cost is on a sliding scale, and participants will have access to recordings of the sessions. Learn more.

Resources

Clergy cottages available

The Church Camp in Innisfil still has some holiday bookings available for clergy in 2023:

July 8-28 for $1,500

Two cottages available Aug. 1-29 for $1,900

Five cottages available Aug. 16-30 for $1,500

Email the registrar at rentals@churchcamp.ca for more information and to book.

PWRDF compiles Lenten resource

When the pandemic forced churches to close to public worship, PWRDF began to gather its volunteers and supporters on Zoom. This Lent, PWRDF is presenting a collection of its favourite reflections from partners and volunteers, with music, videos, stories and more. Subscribe to receive a daily message in your inbox at pwrdf.org/Lent2023.

Video answers questions about vestry motion

February is vestry season, and this year’s social justice vestry motion focuses on raising social assistance rates in Ontario. See the Vestry Motion page for the motion and backgrounder, as well as a video Q&A from the Poverty Reduction committee. Clergy, make sure to indicate whether your parish passed the motion by ticking the relevant box on your Incumbent’s Return. If your parish altered the motion, send the text of what was passed to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.

New grants help parishes cast, learn

Synod Council has approved a new grant program to help parishes as they emerge from the pandemic. The Cast & Learn grants will help parishes try new and creative forms of ministry after almost three years of focusing on survival. The grants range from $10,000 to $40,000 and will be available over the next two years. Examples include starting a new alternative worship service; expanding a children’s or youth program; and learning how to be church with people who worship online. Learn more on the Cast & Learn Grants page.

Job postings

AURA seeking board members

The Anglican United Refugee Alliance (AURA) is the Diocese’s ministry partner in refugee sponsorship. It is currently seeking dynamic individuals to serve as members of its board. To find out what is entailed and how to apply, visit the AURA website.

Summer chaplain wanted

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy position starting in late June. The primary focus is a ministry of presence at the historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park on Lake Simcoe. Working flexible hours, the successful applicant will be front-line outreach. The candidate should have strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages and be self-motivated, with an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. For more information, contact Deacon Nancy at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing by March 20 to parish@parishofgeorgina.org or Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0.

Organist and choir director wanted

St. Margaret in-the-Pines is seeking a part-time organist and choir director to provide musical accompaniment and leadership for the congregation and choir and to encourage them to sing as they worship. Familiarity with Anglican liturgy, hymns and anthems is an asset. Proficiency in playing the organ and piano is fundamental to the job. Estimated 12-hour work week, with annual remuneration as recommended by the RCCO. See a detailed posting on the parish’s website. Submit an application and resume to wardens@stmargaretinthepines.ca by Feb. 28 or contact Marcia Winterbottom at 416-282-0075 for more information.

Operations manager wanted

St. John, York Mills is seeking an operations manager to facilitate and manage the day-to-day operations of the church office by performing a central coordination and oversight role for parish administrative functions. The annual salary will range between $65,000-$74,000 commensurate with experience. For more details, see the full job ad.

Parish seeks office manager

Light on the Hill (St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges) seeks a part-time office manager starting March 1 or earlier. The office manager will ensure the efficient administration of the parish office, assisting the incumbent, executive director, churchwardens, other clergy, volunteers and staff in the execution of their duties. This is an hourly contract position. Ideally the successful candidate will work 20-24 hours per week. Days and times are negotiable. Remuneration is $22 an hour to start. Send a resume and letter of introduction or request for a more detailed job description to Adam Furfaro, executive director, at adamfurfaro@gmail.com.

Church seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team. The successful candidate will be dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. A person who is comfortable in the use of media, has a facility with technology, and a passion for social justice and the marginalized would be an asset. Preferred start date by May 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by March 1.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. This position is a three-year contract role available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.