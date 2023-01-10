Bulletin Board Jan. 10

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Questions sought about vestry motion

Do you have questions on this year’s social justice vestry motion? The College of Bishops has approved the motion for 2023, which focuses on raising social assistance rates in Ontario. Visit the Vestry Motion page for the motion and backgrounder. The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee is preparing a video resource of answers to questions about the motion. Submit any questions you would like answered to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 16.

Cast the Net moves into next phase

The Cast the Net diocesan visioning and strategy consultations are moving into an important and wider phase: listening for the diverse voices and views of the laity. Continuing in waves over the next several weeks, all incumbents and churchwardens will receive letters of invitation asking them to nominate four lay members of their congregation to participate in online listening sessions.

Participants should be formal or informal leaders in their local parish. They may or may not hold, or have ever held, official positions. They will be speaking for themselves – that is, they are not being asked to “represent” the parish – but all together they should be broadly “representative” of their local Anglican community, in terms of their backgrounds, circumstances and experiences.

The listening sessions will take place from mid-January through late February. Each session will bring together about 20 people from several congregations. The sessions will last about 90 minutes and will be facilitated by trained members of the diocesan volunteer corps. Notes will be taken, but comments won’t be attributed to specific parishes or individuals. A summary of the consultations will be published.

Incumbents and churchwardens are asked to watch for their invitation and be ready to respond in a timely manner by nominating four individuals to participate. All congregations are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity for lay voices from across the Diocese to be heard, as we seek to discern where and how the Holy Spirit is calling us as people of God in this time and place.

Remuneration memo revised

The annual Clergy Remuneration Information memo for 2023 has been revised and includes information released from the Pension Office. For 2023, there are changes to the cost of living adjustment, the unit rate, medical benefit premiums, life insurance premiums, travel rate, and the short-term disability fund rate. If you have any questions, reach out to a member of the Human Resources department.

Parishes asked to review screening files

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2022. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see the Annual Returns page. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Christians gather for Week of Prayer

Join Bishop Kevin Robertson and other leaders and participants from churches across the Greater Toronto Area for the annual service celebrating the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. This year’s service will take place at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church at King Street West and Simcoe Street (opposite Roy Thomson Hall) on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. A reception will follow. The theme this year is “Do Good – Seek Justice,” and the preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Robert Faris, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Canada. The service will also feature the Salvation Army Band, the Jubilance Singers and the choir from the Chinese Martyrs Church. For more information, contact the Rev. Canon Philip Hobson, diocesan Ecumenical Officer, at phobson@stmartininthefields.ca.

Event explores connections among Christian churches

The Fellowship of St. Alban & St. Sergius and the Sisters of St. John the Divine will host an event on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Convent to mark the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The evening begins with a short sung Orthodox liturgy, followed by a light supper, and then a talk by the Coptic iconographer Kirollos Kilada, who will speak about the interconnections between the Coptic Church and the Celtic and Old English Churches of the West. All are welcome. Registration is required; contact guesthouse@ssjd.ca or 416-226-2201 ext. 305. Thank you for wearing a mask to this event to protect others.

Presentation considers parish archive practices

The diocesan Archives is hosting a virtual presentation by Claire Wilton, Archivist and Privacy Officer, on Feb. 15 from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. Ms. Wilton will provide information on records retention in parishes, caring for parish registers and the ongoing preservation of these vital records through conservation at the Archives. People from across the Diocese, including clergy, parish administrators, churchwardens or anyone interested in preserving our rich history, are welcome to attend. Register online in advance of the meeting. After you register, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details about joining the meeting.

Network hosts event for refugee sponsors

The Private Refugee Sponsorship Network of Ontario is hosting a free lunch and learn for refugee sponsors on “Managing Expectations” to be held online on Jan. 18 from noon to 1 p.m. Contact Barbara Sheffield at b.sheffield@rogers.com to register.

External events

Spiritual centre offers retreats

Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre in Niagara Falls has released details about upcoming retreats and workshops this winter. Visit its website for more details.

Resources

Call on Toronto City Council to extend warming centre operations

Despite the milder winter temperatures, two unsheltered people have died in Toronto since Christmas Day. The number of unhoused people in Toronto is over 9,700, and by the city’s own admission there is insufficient shelter space, much less housing, available for them all. Last week more than 150 Christian leaders from various denominations signed a letter to Mayor John Tory calling for extended warming centre operations. Pressure is now building to have Toronto City Council open warming centres 24/7 through the winter, with three councillors requesting a review of the city’s current policies at the Board of Health meeting next Monday. This Wednesday will also see a decision on whether a further five shelter-hotels will be closed, which would put still more people on the streets. Sign this letter to share with the mayor and councillors (even if you signed last week’s letter) and share widely.

Job postings

Operations manager wanted

St. John, York Mills is seeking an operations manager to facilitate and manage the day-to-day operations of the church office by performing a central coordination and oversight role for parish administrative functions. The annual salary will range between $65,000-$74,000 commensurate with experience. For more details, see the full job ad.

Parish seeks office manage

Light on the Hill (St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges) seeks a part-time office manager starting March 1 or earlier. The office manager will ensure the efficient administration of the parish office, assisting the incumbent, executive director, churchwardens, other clergy, volunteers and staff in the execution of their duties. This is an hourly contract position. Ideally the successful candidate will work 20-24 hours per week. Days and times are negotiable. Remuneration is $22 an hour to start. Send a resume and letter of introduction or request for a more detailed job description to Adam Furfaro, executive director, at adamfurfaro@gmail.com.

Convent seeking receptionist

St. John’s Convent is seeking a part-time, temporary receptionist on a contract until July 31. This position welcomes visitors and redirects calls, messages, mail and packages. The successful candidate will be seen as a trustworthy, welcoming efficient, and professional point of contact. See the full job ad for more details. To apply, send your resume to humanresources@ssjd.ca by Jan. 18 at noon.

Parish looks to fill two roles

St. Bride, Clarkson is seeking energetic and committed people to fill the following roles:

Children/youth/family ministry leader

Contemporary music leader

For detailed job descriptions, requirements and how to apply, visit the Careers page of the St. Bride’s website. If you have the skills for both roles, the parish would be open to a discussion about combining them into one position.

Church seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team. The successful candidate will be dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. A person who is comfortable in the use of media, has a facility with technology, and a passion for social justice and the marginalized would be an asset. Preferred start date by May 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by March 1.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. This position is a three-year contract role available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.