Bulletin Board Jan. 13

Diocesan business

Parishes reminded to review screening steps

Take some time to review your screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. When you complete your annual churchwardens’ and incumbent’s returns for 2025, you’ll be asked to verify that your parish has completed four compliance indicators:

Are all ministry activities of the congregation listed and assessed for risk (high, medium or low)? Have all individuals in medium- and high-risk positions attended Sexual Misconduct policy training at the beginning of the ministry and every three years thereafter? Have all individuals in a high-risk position completed a police record check, using the diocesan-approved process, at the beginning of the ministry and every three years thereafter? Is the congregation, to the best of your knowledge, fully compliant with the standards and procedures of the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy?

If there are items that need attention, take some time to get everything in order before annual returns are due on March 15. There are resources available to help you implement this policy. Have all the steps been completed? Do any of your parish procedures need to be reviewed or updated? Do any screening steps need to be renewed? If you have any questions about what is required, contact Lily Chow, Human Resources coordinator, at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca. You can also use the Implementing Screening Steps Chart and the Screening Steps Worksheet to help you.

Vestry motion posted

The social justice vestry motion for 2026 invites parishes to recommit to our call as Christians to safeguard God’s creation and respect, sustain and renew the life of the earth, while advocating with the federal government to recommit to achieving its climate targets under the 2015 Paris Agreement. This year’s motion and background are available on the Vestry Motion page. You can submit any questions to egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 16 to have them answered in the video Q&A, which will be released by late January. The committee is also working on resources, including some practical action ideas and a template letter, which will be available over the course of the month.

Watch out for spam emails

Churches are often targets of convincing spam emails pretending to be from trusted contacts. These emails appear to come from someone you know but often use a generic free email service (Hotmail, Outlook, Yahoo, etc.) and ask for your personal information, a favour or an urgent call. Here are some tips to help you identify fraudulent emails:

Check the “from” email address – not just the sender’s name, but the email address itself.

Look for unusual requests. Be wary of any email asking for personal information, money or an urgent response.

Verify with the real person. If you receive a suspicious email, don’t respond. Contact the person directly using the contact details you already have.

Be cautious of links and attachments. Don’t click on any links or download any attachments from suspicious emails.

Diocesan events

Sessions consider Anglican faith

All are welcome to join Being Anglican, a series exploring the Anglican faith. This program is ideal for those who are new to the Anglican Church, preparing to be confirmed or received, or just curious to learn more about what makes Anglicanism distinct. Sessions will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday from Feb. 10 to March 24, and participants can choose to join at either St. James Cathedral or St. John, York Mills. Learn more and register on the cathedral’s website.

Conference explores missional imagination

The second Missional Imagination Conference will take place online on Jan. 29 and 31. Over a Thursday evening and full Saturday, participants will engage with the conference’s theme of “Naming Reality, Disrupting Narratives, Renewing the Church for Mission” through engaging talks, facilitated group discussion, and time for prayer and reflection. In addition to the conference’s organizing team, participants will be able to hear from a diverse group of guest speakers from across the Anglican Communion and beyond and connect with the wider network of missioners in Canada. Sign up online.

Bob Marley Mass kicks off Black History Month

Black History Month will kick off with a Eucharist at St. James Cathedral on Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m. The service will be The Bob Marley (Emancipation) Mass, written by the Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields, vicar of the cathedral. The theme will be “One Love, One Heart” and the preacher will be the Rt. Rev. Deon Johnson, bishop of the Diocese of Missouri. Bishop Andrew Asbil will preside. The music will be led by MOKA, a Caribbean fusion band. All are invited.

Christians celebrate week of unity

Bishop Andrew Asbil and other Christian leaders from across the Greater Toronto Area will gather to celebrate the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in an ecumenical prayer service on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. at Runnymede United Church, 432 Runnymede Rd., Toronto. Sponsored by the Greater Toronto Area Christian Council of Churches, the service will feature music by the Salvation Army band and choirs from across the region. Bishop Asbil will preach. The service will conclude with a reception, and all are invited.

College hosts women’s breakfast

Wycliffe College is hosting a women’s breakfast on Feb. 28, featuring insights from Dr. Marion Taylor, professor of Old Testament. It will be offered in-person at Wycliffe College at 9:30 a.m. and livestreamed to individuals, host churches and small groups at 10 a.m. Come for thoughtful conversation, theological reflection and community. Register online.

Save the date: Lenten book study

The Rev. Canon Claudette Taylor and a group of clergy and laypeople from across the Diocese, together with the Social Justice & Advocacy Committee, are planning an online Lenten book study on Encampment: Resistance, Grace, and an Unhoused Community by the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig. This study series aims to deepen participants’ understandings of the complex issue of homelessness and inspire them, in the light of the Gospel, to seek justice for and solidarity with those who are unhoused. It will be held on five Wednesday evenings in Lent from Feb. 25 to March 25. Registration will open by early February.

Evening celebrates Christian unity

The Fellowship of St. Alban & St. Sergius and the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine are hosting a gathering to celebrate the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Convent, 233 Cummer Ave., Toronto. The evening will begin with Orthodox Vespers sung by members of the choir of Holy Myrrbearers Orthodox Mission, followed by a light supper. The evening’s program will focus on the theme “Ancient Faith, Modern Journeys: Christianity in Iran and Iraq and its Diaspora Legacy.” Register through the Convent Guest House at guesthouse@ssjd.ca or 416-226-2201, ext. 305.

Event considers legacy giving

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is holding an afternoon event at St. Martin, Bay Ridges on Feb. 5 from 2-4 p.m., hosted by the Rev. Shelly Pollard and with a special appearance by Bishop Riscylla Shaw. Delve into the importance of estate planning and legacy giving from a biblical perspective and gain valuable insights on how you can leave a lasting impact through your legacy. See the event listing for more details. Space is limited to the first 50 registrants. RSVP to adtf@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 29 to reserve your seat.

External events

Event marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Christian-Jewish Dialogue of Toronto is hosting a service for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. It will take place at the Congregation Darchei Noam, 864 Sheppard Ave. W., Toronto. Through music, scripture, testimony and prayer, the service invites participants to remember the past with reverence, to cherish the resilience of the human spirit and to renew our commitment to building a world rooted in justice, compassion and peace. Registration is required.

Course considers faith and AI

Montreal Diocesan Theological College is offering Christian Faith in a World of Artificial Intelligence over four weeks in late January and February. A series of guests will lead an exploration of the intersection of technology, theology and Christian ministry in the 21st century. This is an open enrollment course, which means it’s suitable for people of any educational background and there’s no homework. For more details, including information on how to register, visit the course website.

Resources

Flipbook showcases hybrid ministry

Digital tools – from livestreaming worship services to engaging with people on social media – have become a vital part of most congregations’ ministry, alongside in-person connection. Over the past five years, new forms of ministry have taken root online and in hybrid spaces, born out of disruption and sustained by imagination. The Online Mission & Ministry Working Group has compiled a flipbook that shares stories of connection, creativity and community. If you have questions, email the working group at onlineministry@toronto.anglican.ca.

Rental cottages available to clergy

The Church Camp at Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe has several cottages available to rent every summer to clergy in good standing. These rustic two- and three-bedroom cabins offer a quiet forested setting on a private beach close to Barrie and many local attractions. There are opportunities for water sports, walking, biking and other recreational activities. One-week, two-week, three-week and month-long options are available. See the flyer for 2026 to learn more, and submit your rental request through the online form. For more details, contact Pam Silcox at rentals@churchcamp.ca.

Women invited to discern God’s call

Are you a woman at a crossroads in your life? Searching for something more? Longing for a change in career, thirsting for God, hungry for prayer or desiring a life of service? The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is hosting “Women at a Crossroads” from July 3-26, a program to help women discern their options. For more information and an application form, contact Sister Dorothy, SSJD at convent@ssjd.ca or 416-226-2201, ext. 301. The deadline is April 1.

Job postings

Parish seeking music leader

St. Andrew, Alliston is seeking a music leader to play at the 10 a.m. Sunday worship services and at special church festivals like Christmas and Easter. The successful candidate will be a skilled keyboard player who can lead a small choir and accompany the congregational singing. The position will take between 3-5 hours per week, with an honorarium starting at $175 per service. For more details, see the parish’s website.

Cathedral seeking venue sales & events manager

St. James Cathedral is seeking an experienced venue sales and events manager to drive facility rental revenue and maximize the use of the cathedral and the Cathedral Centre. This role leads the full venue sales lifecycle — from inquiry, prospecting and relationship development through contract execution — while ensuring a high-quality client experience. Working closely with the ministry and operations team, the manager balances strong sales performance with thoughtful stewardship of a historic, mission-driven venue, growing rental income while supporting cathedral ministries and facilitating arts and culture events that serve the wider community. To apply, email a resume and cover letter to HumanResources@stjamescathedral.ca. For more information, visit the cathedral’s website.