Bulletin Board Jan. 23

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Clergy reminded to update addresses

Did you move in 2023? If so, take a moment to check the address on your pay stub. If it’s not correct, email your updated address to kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca. Your T4 will be mailed in February to the address on your pay stub.

T3 reporting requirements clarified

The memo dated Dec. 14 stated that T3 Trust reporting would still be required by charities and NPOs in certain situations, including express trusts held by charities for beneficiaries other than the charity itself. After further clarification from legal counsel, the Diocese has determined that charities will be exempt from these new reporting requirements. Parishes that have trusts that pay benefits to individual beneficiaries like scholarship recipients don’t need to do T3 reporting.

There might be new questions on designated funds in the T3010 this year; parishes can look for the initiation documents now and keep them on hand. If you have any questions, contact Patricia D’Souza at pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parishes reminded to review screening files

Take some time to review your screening files for staff and volunteers that were engaged in ministry between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Have all the screening steps been completed? For more information, see the Implementing Screening Steps Chart.

Do any of your parish procedures need to be reviewed or updated?

Do any of the Screening Steps Worksheet need to be renewed? To help you track this, you can use the Screening Steps Worksheet.

When you complete your annual churchwardens’ and incumbent’s returns for 2023, you will be asked to verify that your parish has completed four compliance indicators for the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy. If there are items that need to be addressed, take some time to get everything in order before March 15, when the annual returns are due. There are resources available on the diocesan website to help you implement this policy. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact Lily Chow, Human Resources coordinator, at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Remuneration memo revised

The annual Clergy Remuneration Information memorandum for 2024 has been revised to reflect updated medical benefit premiums.

Vestry motion addresses right to housing

The social justice vestry motion for 2024 addresses some of the key obstacles to the realization of housing as a human right in Canada and in Ontario. You can find the motion and backgrounder on the Vestry Motion page, along with video and print resources to help you learn more. The vestry motion Q&A video will be recorded this week and should be available to watch by Jan. 30.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is only for you, it should read “life insurance.” If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.” If you feel that your information is not correct, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca so you can complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, they should be removed from your benefits.

Clergy reminded about T1213 package

The 2024 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed in August. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you’ve submitted your paperwork and haven’t received a response from the CRA, follow up with the CRA by phoning its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281.

Diocesan events

Parish leaders invited to insurance workshop

The Property Resources department is hosting a workshop for churchwardens, treasurers, parish administrators and canon administrators on Feb. 1 from 4-5:30 p.m. on Zoom. AON will present crucial information on insurance coverage, as well as the obligations and responsibilities of parishes. The workshop will also address key concerns raised by parish leaders over the last year. A substantial part of the session will be dedicated to feedback. Register online.

Event considers unconventional saint

The Toronto chapter of the Fellowship of St. Alban & St. Sergius and the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine are hosting an event to celebrate the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Convent, 233 Cummer Ave., Toronto. “Unconventional Saints: The Case of Saint Maria Skobtsova” will include Orthodox Vespers, a light supper and a talk by Svetlana Panich on the life of Saint Maria of Paris, who was martyred in 1945 in Ravensbrück concentration camp. Register by calling the convent guest office at 416-226-2201, ext. 1 or emailing at guesthouse@ssjd.ca.

Sisterhood celebrates feast day

The Sisters of the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine are inviting Anglicans to join them as they celebrate the feast day of their foundress, Mother Hannah Grier Coome, on Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. Learn more on the Sisterhood’s website. RSVP by Feb. 4 to 416-226-2201, ext. 305 or guesthouse@ssjd.ca.

Workshops held for parish leaders

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. Visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for more information. The sessions are:

For more information, contact Pamela Boisvert, Secretary of Synod, at pboisvert@toronto.anglican.ca.

Primate to attend film screening

St. John the Baptist, Norway and the Diocese are presenting a screening of The Philadelphia Eleven, a documentary about the group of women and their supporters who organized their ordination to become Episcopal priests in 1974. The film will be followed by a Q&A session with Primate Linda Nicholls. The event will take place on Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. at St. James Cathedral Centre, 65 Church St., Toronto. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are free and available on Eventbrite.

External events

Webinar celebrates women’s episcopal ministry

The Anglican Church of Canada is holding an interactive webinar to honour the 30th anniversary of the episcopal ordination of Bishop Victoria Matthews. On Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. participants will hear from a panel of women bishops about the joys and challenges of their ministry and their dreams for women in episcopal leadership. The panelists will be Bishop Victoria Matthews, Bishop Sarah Mullally, the bishop of London, and Bishop Riscylla Shaw, suffragan bishop of Toronto. Register online.

Resources

Convent closed to overnight retreats

As of Jan. 2, the Guest House at St. John’s Convent is closed for all overnight retreats until renovations are completed in 2025. While overnight stays are unavailable, individuals and groups are welcome to come for day visits and day group bookings. To learn more or to book a visit, see the Guest House website.

Cottages available to clergy

Making summer holiday plans for your family? The Church Camp on Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe is open to Anglican clergy for cottage rentals in July and August. There are two-, three- and four-week options available. See the full listing for more details and contact rentals@churchcamp.ca to book.

Companions program seeks applicants

Registration is open for the 2024-25 Companions Program with the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine. The program offers a place for women to grow in faith and community over a period of 10 months. Companions attend online classes and take part in discussions and regular fellowship. The program is open to women of all Christian backgrounds. Online and residential options are offered. Learn more and apply to the residential program or the online program.

Housing sought in Durham

St. Saviour, Orono is finishing a year-long refugee sponsorship of a young couple from Syria. The parish would like to help them find living space in Oshawa, Courtice or Whitby starting in February. They are attending school in Oshawa and doing very well. They have industrial sewing machines and can take on contract work. They would be ideal to share a house in return for rent and personal assistance. Contact churchwarden Gayle Esler at 905-983-5044.

Job postings

Children’s minister wanted

St. Clement, Eglinton is currently seeking a creative and enthusiastic part-time children’s minister to foster a passion for Christ among children by providing creative, relevant and age-appropriate programming, teaching and pastoral care dedicated to faith formation in the context of a family ministries team. Read the full job post to learn more. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to the rector at hr@stclements-church.org by Feb. 2.

Parish seeks lay pastoral associate

St. Margaret, New Toronto is seeking a part-time lay pastoral associate who will provide intentional care to street-involved, homeless and precariously housed community members, rooted in love, compassion, justice and the teachings of Jesus. See the full job ad to learn more. To apply, send a cover letter, a brief statement of faith, three references and a resume to stmargaretnewtoronto@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 31.

Sexton wanted

St. Olave, Swansea is hiring a part-time sexton. This is a busy church with Sunday worship and other midweek events, plus a full-time weekday tenant, weeknight tenants, weekly outreach and two additional Christian congregations. The sexton’s job is to support the mission of the parish by looking after the building and property for ministries, user groups and the broader community. The successful candidate will work Monday to Friday (three hours a day during business hours), plus occasional evenings or weekends (maximum 18 hours). The wage is $22/hour and the schedule can be flexible. Read the full job description. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to stolaves@stolaves.ca by Jan. 31.

Parish seeking music director

St. John, Willowdale, a multicultural parish, is seeking a music director for its Chinese service to conduct the Chinese service choir and to serve as organist alternating with volunteer organists. This is a part-time position. To apply, submit your resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com or by WhatsApp to 416-806-0099.

Parish seeks youth minister

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative and enthusiastic part-time youth minister to foster a passion for Christ among youth by providing creative, relevant and age-appropriate programming, teaching and pastoral care dedicated to faith formation in the context of a family ministries team. Learn more in the full job post. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to the rector at hr@stclements-church.org by Feb. 2.