Bulletin Board Jan. 24

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Be aware of email scams

2023 finds us at an all-time high for cyber scams, phishing attempts and brute force attacks. The “bad actors” are becoming more sophisticated in their attempts to breach security. While using your diocesan email accounts and opening incoming mail, be diligent in checking for discrepancies within the message or any unusual requests being made. Be especially mindful of requests for money, passwords or banking information. This should never be handled through email, but rather with a phone call that will allow you to verify the authenticity of the person requesting the information.

Check your pay stub address

Take a moment to check the address on your paystub. If it’s not correct, email your updated contact information to kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca. Your T4 will be mailed in February to the address on your paystub.

Parishes asked to review screening files

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2022. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see the Annual Returns page. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Clergy invited to quietly prepare for Lent

The annual Clergy Pre-Lenten Day will take place on Feb. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s focus is “Lenten Journey, Lenten Song” with the Rev. Dr Lissa Wray Beal, professor of Old Testament at Wycliffe College. This will be a hybrid event; clergy are welcome to attend in-person at St. James Cathedral or to watch online. Register online.

Seminar explores interfaith ministry

How do we understand interfaith ministry, both as clergy and as laity? How do we practice it? How do we learn from other faiths to enhance our understanding of our own faith? While more than half of Canadians identify as Christian and more than one third report having no religion, the proportion who identify as Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and others has doubled in the last 20 years. The Bishop’s Committee on Interfaith Ministry is holding a seminar on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. The first hour will provide a definition and conversation about interfaith ministry from our own perspectives, while the second hour will feature a unique interfaith panel that will help us grow in understanding. Register online and download the poster to share with your community. If you have any questions, email interfaith@toronto.anglican.ca.

Presentation considers parish archive practices

The diocesan Archives is hosting a virtual presentation by Claire Wilton, Archivist and Privacy Officer, on Feb. 15 from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. Ms. Wilton will provide information on records retention in parishes, caring for parish registers and the ongoing preservation of these vital records through conservation at the Archives. People from across the Diocese, including clergy, parish administrators, churchwardens or anyone interested in preserving our rich history, are welcome to attend. Register online in advance of the meeting. After you register, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details about joining the meeting.

Resources

New grants help parishes cast, learn

Synod Council has approved a new grant program to help parishes as they emerge from the pandemic. The Cast & Learn grants will help parishes try new and creative forms of ministry after almost three years of focusing on survival. The grants range from $10,000 to $40,000 and will be available over the next two years. Examples include starting a new alternative worship service; expanding a children’s or youth program; and learning how to be church with people who worship online. Learn more on the Cast & Learn Grants page.

Clergy invited to take sabbath rest

Eligible clergy who haven’t yet applied for their 10-day mini-sabbaticals are encouraged to consider their plans. The sabbath leave, which includes one Sunday during ordinary time, needs to be taken by Aug. 31. Learn more on the Clergy Leaves page.

More materials about vestry motion coming soon

The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee is currently working on a video Q&A for this year’s vestry motion. In the meantime, the motion and backgrounder are available on the Vestry Motion page.

Job postings

Operations manager wanted

St. John, York Mills is seeking an operations manager to facilitate and manage the day-to-day operations of the church office by performing a central coordination and oversight role for parish administrative functions. The annual salary will range between $65,000-$74,000 commensurate with experience. For more details, see the full job ad.

Parish seeks office manager

Light on the Hill (St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges) seeks a part-time office manager starting March 1 or earlier. The office manager will ensure the efficient administration of the parish office, assisting the incumbent, executive director, churchwardens, other clergy, volunteers and staff in the execution of their duties. This is an hourly contract position. Ideally the successful candidate will work 20-24 hours per week. Days and times are negotiable. Remuneration is $22 an hour to start. Send a resume and letter of introduction or request for a more detailed job description to Adam Furfaro, executive director, at adamfurfaro@gmail.com.

Parish looks to fill two roles

St. Bride, Clarkson is seeking energetic and committed people to fill the following roles:

Children/youth/family ministry leader

Contemporary music leader

For detailed job descriptions, requirements and how to apply, visit the Careers page of the St. Bride’s website. If you have the skills for both roles, the parish would be open to a discussion about combining them into one position.

Church seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team. The successful candidate will be dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. A person who is comfortable in the use of media, has a facility with technology, and a passion for social justice and the marginalized would be an asset. Preferred start date by May 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by March 1.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. This position is a three-year contract role available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Staff changes

Patricia D’Souza has been promoted to Treasurer & Director of Finance effective Jan. 1. As the senior financial officer of the Diocese, she will oversee finance and accounting, treasury and IT.

Ms. D’Souza will be on leave as of Feb. 2, returning to work on Sept. 11. In her absence, you can direct any finance-related questions to Rebecca Scott at rscott@toronto.anglican.ca.