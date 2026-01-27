Bulletin Board Jan. 27

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Leaders urged to review financial accountability requirements

As preparations for annual vestry meetings get underway, churchwardens, treasurers and parish leaders are reminded of the important requirements under Canon 14 concerning parish financial accountability. Key obligations include appointing an auditor. See the full memo from the Finance Department.

Parish portal opens soon

All parish priests and churchwardens are reminded that the deadline for submitting parochial returns is March 15. The Diocese will announce when the portal for submissions opens in February. The bishop may impose consequences if your congregation doesn’t submit the returns or comply with screening requirements. Be in touch with Canon Laura Walton, Secretary of Synod, at lwalton@toronto.anglican.ca if you have any questions or concerns.

Parishes encouraged to honour Black History Month

As we enter Black History Month in February, the diocesan Diversity Office invites parishes to prayerfully honour the faith, resilience, leadership and lived experience of Black Peoples in Canada, and more specifically Black Anglicans. This season offers an important opportunity for worship, learning and action as we recommit ourselves to confronting anti-Black racism and nurturing a Church where all peoples truly belong. Reach out to Dilesha Stelmach, the diocesan Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisor, at dstelmach@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parishes reminded to review screening steps

Take some time to review your screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. When you complete your annual churchwardens’ and incumbent’s returns for 2025, you’ll be asked to verify that your parish has completed four compliance indicators:

Are all ministry activities of the congregation listed and assessed for risk (high, medium or low)? Have all individuals in medium- and high-risk positions attended Sexual Misconduct policy training at the beginning of the ministry and every three years thereafter? Have all individuals in a high-risk position completed a police record check, using the diocesan-approved process, at the beginning of the ministry and every three years thereafter? Is the congregation, to the best of your knowledge, fully compliant with the standards and procedures of the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy?

If there are items that need attention, take some time to get everything in order before annual returns are due on March 15. There are resources available to help you implement this policy. Have all the steps been completed? Do any of your parish procedures need to be reviewed or updated? Do any screening steps need to be renewed? If you have any questions about what is required, contact Lily Chow, Human Resources coordinator, at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca. You can also use the Implementing Screening Steps Chart and the Screening Steps Worksheet to help you.

Vestry motion posted

The social justice vestry motion for 2026 invites parishes to recommit to our baptismal vow to strive to safeguard the integrity of God’s creation and respect, sustain and renew the life of the earth, while urging the federal government to honour its commitment to reaching its climate targets. The text of the motion, with background explanation, is available on the Vestry Motion page, along with action ideas, a template letter to send to federal representatives and more. The Q&A video will be available on the diocesan YouTube channel early next week. Parishes are invited to engage with the motion and supplementary resources before considering the motion at vestry.

Diocesan events

Ash Wednesday event welcomes children and youth

Children and youth ages 8-17 from the Diocese are invited to an Ash Wednesday Exploration Day at St. James Cathedral on Feb. 18. The program will empower youth to see the world as it is and imagine what it could be, then take action through art, storytelling, prayer, reflection and advocacy. Participants will meet with Bishop Andrew Asbil and worship together. Sign up online.

Bishop hosts online book study

Bishop Riscylla Shaw is hosting an online book study on The Tears of Things: Prophetic Wisdom for an Age of Outrage by Richard Rohr. There are two dates to choose from: Feb. 5 from 7:30-9 p.m. or Feb. 6 from 9:30-11 a.m. Sign up for Feb. 5 or sign up for Feb. 6.

Event explores neurodiversity in kids’ ministry

Learn the introductory framework for understanding neurodiversity (autism, ADD, ADHD, learning disability, etc.) in children’s ministry at a seminar on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul, Bloor Street. Through real-life case studies, participants will examine foundational principles in architecting a neuro-inclusive children’s ministry. The workshop will provide an introduction on how to teach the bible faithfully to neurodiverse children while accounting for diverse (and possibly unknown) cognitive capacities and learning styles. For more details, see the event listing and sign up online.

Session considers hybrid worship

Shop Talk, a series of workshops about using technology for God’s mission, will host a session on Feb. 23 from 7-8:15 p.m. called “Hearing, Seeing, Connecting: Making Hybrid Worship Meaningful for All” with M. Yew of Redeemer, Bloor St. Sign up online.

Primate presides at Candlemas mass

Archbishop Shane Parker, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, will preach and preside at a high mass for Candlemas at St. Thomas, Huron Street on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. This special celebration of the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord in the Temple will also include a blessing of candles and music by St. Thomas’s choir. All are welcome.

Sessions consider Anglican faith

All are welcome to join Being Anglican, a series exploring the Anglican faith. This program is ideal for those who are new to the Anglican Church, preparing to be confirmed or received, or just curious to learn more about what makes Anglicanism distinct. Sessions will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday from Feb. 10 to March 24, and participants can choose to join at either St. James Cathedral or St. John, York Mills. Learn more and register on the cathedral’s website.

Bob Marley Mass kicks off Black History Month

Black History Month will kick off with a Eucharist at St. James Cathedral on Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m. The service will be the Bob Marley (Emancipation) Mass, written by the Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields, vicar of the cathedral. The theme will be “One Love, One Heart” and the preacher will be the Rt. Rev. Deon Johnson, bishop of the Diocese of Missouri. Bishop Andrew Asbil will preside. The music will be led by MOKA, a Caribbean fusion band. All are invited.

College hosts women’s breakfast

Wycliffe College is hosting a women’s breakfast on Feb. 28, featuring insights from Dr. Marion Taylor, professor of Old Testament. It will be offered in-person at Wycliffe College at 9:30 a.m. and livestreamed to individuals, host churches and small groups at 10 a.m. Come for thoughtful conversation, theological reflection and community. Register online.

All invited to Lenten book study

Join people from across the Diocese for a free online Lenten book study on Encampment: Resistance, Grace, and an Unhoused Community by the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig. This study series aims to deepen participants’ understanding of the complex issue of homelessness and inspire them, in the light of the Gospel, to seek justice for and solidarity with those who are unhoused. It will be held on five Wednesday evenings in Lent from Feb. 25 to March 25. Sign up online.

Event considers legacy giving

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is holding an afternoon event at St. Martin, Bay Ridges on Feb. 5 from 2-4 p.m., hosted by the Rev. Shelly Pollard and with a special appearance by Bishop Riscylla Shaw. Delve into the importance of estate planning and legacy giving from a biblical perspective and gain valuable insights on how you can leave a lasting impact through your legacy. See the event listing for more details. Space is limited to the first 50 registrants. RSVP to adtf@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 29 to reserve your seat.

Resources

Apprentices consider vocation

You love God – are you being called to serve his people? The Ministry Apprenticeship Program (MAP) at St. Paul, Bloor Street offers a fully funded, immersive experience for young adults who wish to consider a possible vocation in ordained ministry in the Anglican Church of Canada. Over the course of a year combining service, study and spiritual formation, apprentices serve in a rotation through St. Paul’s ministry departments. Learn more about MAP and how to apply on the St. Paul’s website. Applications are considered on a rolling basis, so candidates are encouraged to apply early. The final deadline is May 31.

Women invited to discern God’s call

Are you a woman at a crossroads in your life? Searching for something more? Longing for a change in career, thirsting for God, hungry for prayer or desiring a life of service? The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is hosting “Women at a Crossroads” from July 3-26, a program to help women discern their options. For more information and an application form, contact Sister Dorothy, SSJD at convent@ssjd.ca or 416-226-2201, ext. 301. The deadline is April 1.

Job postings

Cathedral seeking venue sales & events manager

St. James Cathedral is seeking an experienced venue sales and events manager to drive facility rental revenue and maximize the use of the cathedral and the Cathedral Centre. This role leads the full venue sales lifecycle — from inquiry, prospecting and relationship development through contract execution — while ensuring a high-quality client experience. Working closely with the ministry and operations team, the manager balances strong sales performance with thoughtful stewardship of a historic, mission-driven venue, growing rental income while supporting cathedral ministries and facilitating arts and culture events that serve the wider community. To apply, email a resume and cover letter to HumanResources@stjamescathedral.ca. For more information, visit the cathedral’s website.

Parish seeking administrator

St. George Memorial, Oshawa is seeking a parish administrator who will ensure the smooth, efficient and welcoming operation of the church office. This in-person role combines administrative, secretarial and reception responsibilities, with a strong emphasis on excellent customer service to clergy, staff, parishioners, volunteers and visitors. See the full job post for more details. To apply, email a CV and two professional references to churchwardens@stgeorgesoshawa.org.