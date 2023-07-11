Bulletin Board July 11

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Parishes reminded to review records

Archives reminds parishes to take time to review records. The summer is a good time to destroy records that are considered past retention, such as financial records that are older than seven years. Get more details in the Parish Records Retention guidelines and on the Archives Information for Parishes page.

Diocesan staff observe summer hours

Between Canada Day and Labour Day, the diocesan offices will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays. The offices will also be closed on Aug. 7 and Sept. 4 for statutory holidays.

Province increases minimum wage

Minimum wage rates in Ontario will increase on Oct. 1. The increase to the general minimum wage is $1.05, which brings the new rate to $16.55 an hour. If you have any employees being paid minimum wage, make sure you change their wage rate. For more information, see the Government of Ontario website.

Youth and young adult Synod members needed

Are you between the ages of 16 and 30 and interested in church governance? If so, speak to your bishop or the Secretary of Synod to express your interest in becoming a youth and young adult member of Synod. As a group of 40 like-minded youth, you will attend Pre-Synod (Oct. 21) and Synod (Nov. 17-18) and play a key role in voting on the important matters facing our Church. Read the ministry position description for more information.

Diocesan events

Outreach conference scheduled for October

The diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held online on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the theme “Living in Exile: Inhabiting a World of Displacement.” The keynote speaker will be Dr. Mary Jo Leddy, author, activist, theologian and founder of Romero House, an organization that provides support to newly arrived refugee claimants. Workshops will cover topics such as food and income insecurity, rural poverty, affordable housing, justice for migrant workers, protecting the Greenbelt, parish nursing and more. Registration will open after Labour Day.

Save the date: children’s ministry conference

The Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference will take place on Nov. 4 at St. John, York Mills and online. Registration will open on Sept. 15. For more details, visit the conference website.

ReCharge retreat planned for fall

The annual ReCharge youth retreat will take place on Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Muskoka Woods. The cost is $130 for the retreat, or $170 for the retreat plus round-trip bus ride. Register online by Sept. 13.

Anglicans invited to vote for favourite hymns

This summer, the parish of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff is inviting Anglicans across the Diocese to join in a quest to find the best hymn among 64 of the great classical and modern hymns of our tradition. Each week, the parish will release a survey, asking participants to pick their favourite hymn from each pair. The winners will go on to face other winners in future rounds until one hymn emerges victorious. To join in, visit the Facebook group page or the parish’s website.

Resources

Church Camp cottage for sale

A fully furnished cottage located within the 25-acre grounds of St. Andrew’s by the Lake Anglican Church camp, is listed at $40,000. It is available only to licensed clergy in the Anglican Church of Canada. For more details, see the full listing. Contact the Rev. Janet Sidey at janetsidey@gmail.com or 416-482-4470 for further information.

Research participants sought

Brooklyn Wilson, a graduate student in the school of social work at Lakehead University, is conducting a study that aims to understand the perspectives of mainline Protestant church leaders on the recent conversion therapy ban in Canada. She is hoping to recruit eight practising religious leaders in Ontario who are familiar with the conversion therapy ban. For more details, see the information letter or email bkwilson@lakeheadu.ca.

Seeking clergy artists for research project

The Rev. Dawn Léger, a PhD candidate at Martin Luther University College, is conducting research on creative practice and sense of vocation among Anglican Church of Canada clergy (deacons, priests and bishops). She is seeking clergy who regularly engage in a creative practice (at least 30-60 minutes a week or 2-4 hours a month on average). Interviews will be conducted via Zoom Microsoft [DL1] Teams, will take about 90 minutes and will be recorded. In-person interviews are possible within Halifax Regional Municipality. If you’re interested and able to participate, contact lege9330@mylaurier.ca.

Job postings

Parish seeks administrative and communications associate

St. Clement, Eglinton seeks a highly motivated administrative and communications associate who will take on a variety of tasks to support efficient and smooth programs, services and communications. This is a full-time position. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to the rector at hr@stclementsto.ca by July 14. Applications will be reviewed as received.

Cemetery manager sought

St. James’ Cemetery & Crematorium at 635 Parliament St., Toronto is looking for a cemetery manager to manage the cemetery operation, which includes grounds maintenance, cremation operations and office and administrative functions. This is a permanent, full-time salaried position with a full benefits package. See the full job ad for details. Submit a resume and cover letter to Susan So, executive director, at sso@stjamescathedral.ca.

Church seeking director of music

Grace Church, Scarborough invites applications for director of music, a position involving an average of 12 hours per week starting Sept. 1. The director of music will ensure worship services are enhanced through use of music (instrumental and choral) so that the congregation is encouraged to participate. Primary duties include providing musical accompaniment on the keyboard/piano; conducting choir rehearsals every Thursday evening (preferred) and on Sunday mornings; and selecting appropriate hymns and anthems for all services and seasons. Send your resume and cover letter to communications@gracechurchscarborough.com by July 15. To learn more, see the full job description.

Staff changes

Jenn Kean is providing part-time administrative support while Tracey Gordon and Ajith Philip are on leave. She will be working Monday-Wednesday. You can reach her by email at jkean@toronto.anglican.ca.