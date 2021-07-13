Bulletin Board July 13

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Nominations sought for General Synod members

The Nominating Committee of the Diocese is calling for nominations for members of General Synod. The next session will be held in July 2022. All members of Diocesan Synod are entitled to make nominations of any members of Synod. See more details about the requirements. Nominations must be submitted to Pamela Boisvert, Secretary of Synod, at pboisvert@toronto.anglican.ca by Sept. 8, 2021.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits and life insurance coverage

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is only for you, it should read “life insurance.” If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.”

If you think your information isn’t right, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239 so you can fill out the paperwork to change your coverage. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child, as there may be more paperwork for the pension office. Likewise, if you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, and you believe they’re still on your benefits, they should be removed.

Diocese holds anti-bias and anti-racism workshops

The Diocese is committed to a diverse and inclusive Church. As one step in that commitment, we’re undertaking anti-bias and anti-racism training throughout the Diocese. We have contracted a Hamilton-based firm, Co: Culture Collective, to lead this important work on our behalf.

Phase 1 of Co: Culture Collective’s work involved community listening sessions, in which the experiences and concerns of historically marginalized communities were heard. These sessions formed the basis for developing the curriculum for Phase 2, the anti-bias and anti-racism workshops. We are now embarking on this phase of our work together.

Over the past few weeks, the bishops, chancellors and Synod Office staff have participated in the two-day ABAR workshops. In September, Diocesan Council will engage in this training, followed by the clergy of the Diocese between September and November, and then the rollout of the parish workshops in 2022. When this training becomes available to you, please plan to participate fully.

If you have any questions about this initiative, don’t hesitate to be in touch with Bishop Kevin Robertson, the Diocesan Diversity Officer, at krobertson@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Cathedral shifts live stream service time

Starting July 25 and continuing until Labour Day, the weekly Sunday live stream from St. James Cathedral will shift from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can watch each service live or after the fact on the diocesan YouTube channel.

Save the date: Outreach and Advocacy Conference

The Diocese’s annual Outreach and Advocacy Conference will take place by Zoom on Oct. 30, with the theme “Re-membering and Re-making Community.” The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Gerlyn Henry. More details about registration and workshops will be available in late summer. To see the poster and get the latest updates, visit the conference web page.

Session explores racial equity in redevelopment projects

The second summer session of Common Ground & the Common Good will focus on how churches can approach redevelopment projects with a racial equity lens. It will take place on July 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. Register online. The guest speakers will be:

Abigail Moriah, a Black planner and facilitator whose emerging practice focuses on Black experiences and engagement in planning, housing and the creation of community space

the Rev. Dr. Carmen Lansdowne, a member of the Heiltsuk Nation and executive director of the First United Community Ministry Society in Vancouver, currently engaged in a redevelopment that will incorporate community services, worship space and affordable housing

Event celebrates Emancipation Day

On Aug. 2 at 4 p.m., Holy Trinity, Guildwood is holding an Emancipation Day celebration in honour of social justice, freedom and the abolition of slavery in the British Empire. It will include guest speakers, storytellers and musicians. For more details, contact denise@trinityguildwood.org or 416-261-9503.

Kids invited to in-person camp

Holy Trinity, Guildwood is hosting an in-person summer camp for kids from grade 1-6 from Aug. 9-13, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will include music, games, science, crafts, stories and more, connecting prayer and service in the world. Registration costs $50 per child. Sign up by July 31 by contacting denise@trinityguildwood.org or 416-261-9503.

Resources

Foundation inviting proposals for youth-focused programs

The Anglican Foundation of Canada is seeking proposals for projects that contribute to the physical, intellectual, emotional or spiritual well-being of children, youth or young adults in Canada. Grants for both ongoing and emerging projects will be considered. Proposals will be accepted from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1. The board of directors will review proposals in November and announce grant recipients in early December. Proposals won’t count as one of the three submissions to the foundation that each diocese is allowed per year. For more information, visit www.anglicanfoundation.org/2021rfp.

Job postings

Flemingdon Park Ministry seeks executive director

The executive director for the Flemingdon Park Ministry provides Christian outreach ministry that uplifts the spiritual, emotional and material lives of the multi-faith, multi-racial community of Flemingdon Park. The successful applicant will bring a broad knowledge and experience of fundraising practices and principles, informed decision-making ability, and a faith-based, inclusive perspective. See the full job posting for more information. The deadline is July 15.

Manage of finance and administration wanted

St. John, York Mills is seeking a manger of parish finance and administration responsible for strategic direction and planning for a vibrant church community. The management responsibilities are multi-faceted, with accountabilities across human resources, parishioner engagement, office administration, information technology, risk management and finance. For more details, see the full job posting. Submit your application to doug@hart-realestate.com by Aug. 15.

Parish seeks administrator

St. Jude, Wexford is seeking a permanent, part-time parish administrator (15 hours per week) who will ensure the efficient management and administration of the parish office and prepare all materials necessary for worship. The successful application will also be responsible for the accurate accounting and reception of parish income and expenditures. For more details, see the full job description. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume in one file to cw-stjudewexford@toronto.anglican.ca, with Parish Administrator in the subject line. The closing date is July 23.