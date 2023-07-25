Bulletin Board July 25

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Share your thoughts on Clergy Conference

If you attended the 2023 Clergy Conference, you may have heard Bishop Andrew Asbil mention that he would like to see the conference become an annual event. The organizers have put together a short survey that shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes. Your responses will help shape planning for 2024. Take a few minutes, think back to those last few days of May at Trent University and share your thoughts.

Parishes reminded to review records

Archives reminds parishes to take time to review records. The summer is a good time to destroy records that are considered past retention, such as financial records that are older than seven years. Get more details in the Parish Records Retention guidelines and on the Archives Information for Parishes page.

Diocesan offices observe summer hours

Between Canada Day and Labour Day, the diocesan offices will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays. The offices will also be closed on Aug. 7 and Sept. 4 for statutory holidays.

Province increases minimum wage

Minimum wage rates in Ontario will increase on Oct. 1. The increase to the general minimum wage is $1.05, which brings the new rate to $16.55 an hour. If you have any employees being paid minimum wage, make sure you change their wage rate. For more information, see the Government of Ontario website.

Youth and young adult Synod members needed

Are you between the ages of 16 and 30 and interested in church governance? If so, speak to your bishop or the Secretary of Synod to express your interest in becoming a youth and young adult member of Synod. As a group of 40 like-minded youth, you will attend Pre-Synod (Oct. 21) and Synod (Nov. 17-18) and play a key role in voting on the important matters facing our Church. Read the ministry position description for more information.

Diocesan events

Outreach conference scheduled for October

The diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held online on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the theme “Living in Exile: Inhabiting a World of Displacement.” The keynote speaker will be Dr. Mary Jo Leddy, author, activist, theologian and founder of Romero House, an organization that provides support to newly arrived refugee claimants. Workshops will cover topics such as food and income insecurity, rural poverty, affordable housing, justice for migrant workers, protecting the Greenbelt, parish nursing and more. Registration will open after Labour Day.

Save the date: children’s ministry conference

The Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference is a gathering of people who are dedicated to the spiritual growth of children – parents, church volunteers, ministry leaders and anyone who has a passion for ministering to children. This year’s conference will take place on Nov. 4 at St. John, York Mills and online. Registration will open on Sept. 15. For more details, visit the conference website.

Youth gather for fall retreat

The annual ReCharge youth retreat will take place on Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Muskoka Woods, open to anyone age 12-18. The cost is $130 for the retreat, or $180 for the retreat plus round-trip bus ride. This includes all meals, snacks, activities and accommodations. Register online by Sept. 13.

External events

Find God in the everyday

Do you feel like you can’t find God? What if God is waiting for you right where you are? In “Finding God in the Everyday,” learn how to search for God in the little things and the small moments in your everyday life. This workshop led by Anna Racine will be held at Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre in Niagara Falls from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at a cost of $70. Learn more on the Mount Carmel website.

Resources

Research participants sought

Brooklyn Wilson, a graduate student in the school of social work at Lakehead University, is conducting a study that aims to understand the perspectives of mainline Protestant church leaders on the recent conversion therapy ban in Canada. She is hoping to recruit eight practising religious leaders in Ontario who are familiar with the conversion therapy ban. For more details, see the information letter or email bkwilson@lakeheadu.ca.

Seeking clergy artists for research project

The Rev. Dawn Léger, a PhD candidate at Martin Luther University College, is conducting research on creative practice and sense of vocation among Anglican Church of Canada clergy (deacons, priests and bishops). She is seeking clergy who regularly engage in a creative practice (at least 30-60 minutes a week or 2-4 hours a month on average). Interviews will be conducted via Zoom Microsoft [DL1] Teams, will take about 90 minutes and will be recorded. In-person interviews are possible within Halifax Regional Municipality. If you are interested and able to participate, contact lege9330@mylaurier.ca.

Job postings

Administrative & communications associated wanted

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. seeks an administrative and communications associate to provide support to the various ministries of the community. See the full job post for more details. This is a part-time contract position with the expectation of a future full-time role. Submit a cover letter and resume to office@theredeemer.ca by Aug. 18. Applications will be reviewed as received.