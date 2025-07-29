Bulletin Board July 29

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

T1213 packages sent by email

All clergy who receive a housing allowance are eligible to complete the T1213 package to reduce tax deductions at source. These documents were emailed between July 22-25 to clerics’ personal email addresses on file. Complete the forms and send them electronically to CRA to avoid any mail delays. If you have any questions, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 647-578-9747.

Committee meeting rescheduled

The September meeting of the Risk & Governance Committee has been rescheduled to Sept. 4. The deadline for materials is Aug. 21.

Diocesan events

Save the date: Bishop’s Company Dinner

Start putting together your tables for the 64th annual Bishop’s Company Dinner on Oct. 17 at the Sheraton Parkway Toronto North Hotel & Suites. Funds raised by the Bishop’s Company support the Bishop of Toronto’s ministries, provide emergency care for clergy in need and give bursaries for religious education. This year’s speaker will be Dan Carter, Mayor of Oshawa. Active in community development initiatives, Mayor Carter lends his time to many philanthropic endeavours and has a deep commitment to making a difference to those in need. The evening will be hosted by the Rev. Denise Byard, assistant curate of St. Luke Peterborough and St. John, Ida. The musical performance will be led by Deb Whalen-Blaize. Early-bird tickets go on sale Sept. 5 at $175 per seat or $1,650 per table. Starting Sept. 20, regular rates will be $190 per seat and $1,750 per table. For full details, visit the Bishop’s Company website.

Fall events consider legacy giving

This fall, the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation will host Wine, Wisdom & Generosity, a series of relaxed, inspiring gatherings. Enjoy a glass of wine and light refreshments and explore how your generosity can make a lasting impact through planned giving. Attendees will hear practical advice on planning their legacy for their parish, learn about the foundation’s free online will-writing program, and have the chance to connect with bishops and fellow Anglicans in meaningful conversation. These free events are open to all. To learn more, contact Mary Lynne Stewart at adtf@toronto.anglican.ca. The dates are:

Sept. 18, 7-9 p.m. at St. John, York Mills

Oct. 1, 5-7 p.m. at St. Cuthbert, Leaside

Oct. 7, 7-9 p.m. at St. Paul, Bloor Street

Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m. at Redeemer, Bloor St.

Nov. 13, 5-7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist, Norway

Tech forum considers Windows updates

Microsoft’s support and security updates for Windows 10 will end on Oct. 14. If your parish uses this operating system, including for your worship presentation software, now is the time to plan. Join a Shop Talk advice workshop on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. on Zoom to get practical guidance on transitioning from Windows 10 and making sure your presentation tools remain secure. More details will follow, but you can pre-register now by emailing your name and parish to Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca. This forum is suitable for parish administrators, tech team members or anyone interested in this topic.

Conference explores children’s ministry

The Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference will take place on Nov. 1 at Bayview Glen Alliance Church, 300 Steeles Ave. E., Thornhill, celebrating its 15th anniversary. The day will inspire and equip participants with fresh, creative ideas and evidence-based practices in children and family ministry. Registration for both in-person and online experiences will open on Sept. 15. The organizers are also encouraging churches to nominate children’s ministry staff and volunteers to be recognized for their contributions. Nominations will be open from Sept. 30 to Oct. 20. Visit the conference’s website to learn more.

Season offers fall workshops

The Season of Spiritual Renewal fall workshops are now open for registration. Some are offered during the day and some in the evening. Take time to explore both the single- and multi-session workshops and courses and share this information with your congregation.

The multi-session courses all require participants to order a book/workbook before the start date, so encourage anyone interested in Christian Foundations, Everyday Witness or The Love of Learning & the Desire for God to register in August. Registration for these multi-session courses will close Sept. 9.

Other workshops include Preaching Evangelistically (two sessions, John Bowen), Especially for Lectors (Judy Paulsen), Hospitality and the Spiritual Life of a Church (Janet Marshall) and A New & Ancient Evangelism (Judy Paulsen).

Visit the Season of Spiritual Renewal Workshops page for more details.

Youth invited to fall retreat

Registration is open for the ReCharge Youth Retreat on Sept. 26-28 at Muskoka Woods, open to youth age 12-18. The cost is $130 for the weekend, and $50 for the optional bus. All meals, snacks, accommodations and activities are included. Sign up online. The deadline is Sept. 14.

Save the date: Outreach conference

The 2025 Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Seeking Signs of Resurrection,” will take place online on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca, an Anglican priest, environmental and human rights lawyer, coordinator of advocacy strategies for the Diocese of Brasilia and newly appointed Communion Forest facilitator for the Americas, will be the keynote speaker. The day will also feature workshops on a variety of outreach and justice topics. Registration will open in September.

Parish hosts Pembroke College choir

St. Mary Magdalene, Toronto will host the Chapel Choir of Pembroke College, Cambridge and its “TikTok organist” and director Anna Lapwood as part of its Canadian tour on Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:45). This concert marks one of the choir’s final performances under Lapwood’s direction and promises to be an unforgettable evening of choral and organ music. Free general admission via Eventbrite (suggested donation of $40 to cover touring costs). In addition to the concert, the choir will join the parish for its 10:30 a.m. worship service on Aug. 3.

Resources

Media agency offers parish support

Moon Creative House, which has worked with the Diocese on many projects, is offering monthly media retainers to help parishes enhance their digital presence. Options include professional on-site photo and video shoots, content planning tailored to the liturgical calendar, and social media account and ad management. Shared packages are available for neighbouring churches to reduce costs. Download the proposal for more details.

Cathedral provides catechesis for confirmation

A new “Catechesis for Confirmation” program at St. James Cathedral will start on Nov. 1. Last year’s program prepared 13 people from seven parishes for confirmation at Easter. The program is geared to parishes that may not have many candidates as an opportunity for them to share with other Anglicans in similar circumstances. Weekly online sessions facilitated by the cathedral’s clergy are held on Monday evenings, with monthly in-person sessions at the cathedral on the first Saturday of each month. People or parishes interested in the program should contact the Rev. Matthew Waterman, the cathedral’s assistant curate, at mwaterman@stjamescathedral.ca.

Church giving away phone system

Redeemer, Bloor St. has a phone system to give away. It’s an AVA PBX model IP500 V2 with 24-36 lines and 10+ working telephone sets. All parts are in working order. The system is powered off but not yet disconnected or dismantled. If anyone is interested, the parish will help remove it but does not have installation expertise. Contact property@theredeemer.ca.

Hymn books available free

The chaplaincy at Havergal College has about 300 copies of the Common Praise hymn book to give away. If you’re interested, contact the Rev. Jillian Ruch at jruch@havergal.on.ca.

Resources available for Season of Creation

The theme of the global Season of Creation for 2025 is “Peace with Creation.” It draws on the depiction in Isaiah 32:14-18 of devastated cities and wastelands, which eloquently expresses the negative impact of human destructive behaviours on the Earth, along with a hope for creation to find peace in the outpouring of God’s spirit of justice. The Diocese of Toronto’s focus for the season is to encourage parishes to participate in the Anglican Communion Forest movement. Resources for the Season of Creation and the Communion Forest are available at www.toronto.anglican.ca/creationcare. The diocesan Season of Creation service will be hosted at St. Paul, Midhurst on Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.

Job postings

Parish seeking music director

St. Anne, Toronto is seeking a part-time director of music (about 14-16 hours per week) to continue and enhance its long-standing reputation as a centre of musical excellence. See the full job post for more details. The position is remunerated according to RCCO salary scale guidelines. The anticipated start date is Sept. 1. The deadline for applications is Aug. 4, though the position will remain open until filled.

Parish seeks caretaker

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a dedicated part-time caretaker to join its facilities team. The main duties are cleaning and facility set-up, in particular on Sundays. See the full job posting for more details. Send resumes to hr@stclementsto.ca.

Receptionist wanted

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is seeking a part-time receptionist who will be the first point of contact for visitors and callers, offering a kind and helpful presence at all times. This is a part-time position on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. See the convent’s website for more details. Send a resume and brief cover letter expressing your interest to convent@ssjd.ca by Aug. 15 at noon.

Parish seeks Christian education minister

St. Philip on-the-hill, Unionville seeks an individual who is committed to Christ-centered spiritual development with a specific passion for the spiritual growth of youth and young adults to be its Christian Education minister. See the job posting for more details. To apply, forward your cover letter and resume to Jennipher Kean at office@spoth.ca.

Diocese seeking DEI advisor

The Diocese of Toronto is seeking a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisor who will provide subject matter expertise, guidance and advice to all departments and across the Diocese to ensure that DEI is woven throughout work and ministry. See the full job description for more details.

Bookkeeper needed

St. James Cathedral is seeking a full-time, on-site bookkeeper to manage daily financial transactions, payroll, donations and event billing. See the job post for details. To apply, email your resume and cover letter to HumanResources@stjamescathedral.ca.

Convent seeking housekeeper

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is seeking a full-time housekeeper who will play a vital role in maintaining a clean, comfortable and safe environment for our guests. The start date is September. Visit the convent’s website for more details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to convent@ssjd.ca by Aug. 15 at noon.

Children’s minister wanted

St. John the Baptist, Norway seeks an individual with spiritual gifts of leadership, evangelism and discipleship, organization and teaching of ages 14 and under to be its children’s minister. See the job posting for more details. To apply, forward your resume to the Rev. Molly Finlay at rector@stjohnsnorway.com.

Pastor of discipleship needed

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is seeking a full-time pastor of discipleship starting Sept. 1. Major responsibilities would include welcoming and integrating newcomers into the parish’s life of discipleship; supporting the parish’s discipleship ministries; and integrating into the pastoral team. See the parish’s website for more details.

Part-time children and youth ministry coordinator needed

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part time children and youth ministry co-ordinator who will lead, inspire and encourage our children and youth in their faith development and life journey. St. Paul the Apostle is a diverse, inclusive parish located on Kipling Avenue in Rexdale, just north of Highway 401. The successful candidate will plan, develop and implement creative lessons and activities for children and youth. The candidate must be energetic, enthusiastic, passionate about their faith and working with children, youth and their families. Strong communication skills, effective interpersonal skills, demonstrated leadership skills, the ability to plan, a sense of humour, and previous volunteer or work experience in children and youth ministry and related fields are assets. This ministry position will begin in September 2025 and the time commitment is 6 -10 hours per week, including Sundays. Salary will be determined based on experience and qualifications. The successful candidate will need to comply with the policies of the Diocese of Toronto. Interested candidates should forward their resume and cover letter to the Rev. Randy Williams at revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com or contact the church office at 416-743-1993 with any inquiries. The application deadline is Aug. 29, 2025.