Bulletin Board July 8

Diocesan business

Diocesan staff observe summer hours

The Synod Office will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays in July and August. Normal hours will resume in September.

T1213 packages to be emailed

All clergy who receive a housing allowance are eligible to complete the T1213 package to reduce tax deductions at source. Due to the ongoing negotiations at Canada Post, we will be emailing all documents to the personal email addresses we have on file. We also encourage you to complete the forms and send them electronically to the CRA to avoid any mail delays. The information will be sent in mid-to-late July. Watch your email for the package and directions on how to complete the forms electronically. If you have any questions about this process or would like to update the email address we have on file, contact Keri Stilling, general accountant, at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 647-578-9747.

Diocesan events

Season offers fall workshops

The Season of Spiritual Renewal fall workshops are now open for registration. Some are offered during the day and some in the evening. Take time to explore both the single- and multi-session workshops and courses and share this information with your congregation.

The multi-session courses all require participants to order a book/workbook before the start date, so encourage anyone wanting to register for Christian Foundations, Everyday Witness, or The Love of Learning & the Desire for God to register in July or August. Registration for these multi-session courses will close Sept. 9.

Other workshops include Preaching Evangelistically (two sessions, John Bowen), Especially for Lectors (Judy Paulsen), Hospitality and the Spiritual Life of a Church (Janet Marshall) and A New & Ancient Evangelism (Judy Paulsen).

Details on all these workshops are available on the Season of Spiritual Renewal Workshops page.

Youth invited to fall retreat

Registration is open for the ReCharge Youth Retreat on Sept. 26-28 at Muskoka Woods, open to youth age 12-18. The cost is $130 for the weekend, and $50 for the optional bus. All meals, snacks, accommodations and activities are included. Sign up online. The deadline is Sept. 14.

Save the date: Outreach conference

The 2025 Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Seeking Signs of Resurrection,” will take place online on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca, an Anglican priest, environmental and human rights lawyer, coordinator of advocacy strategies for the Diocese of Brasilia, and newly appointed Communion Forest facilitator for the Americas, will be the keynote speaker. The day will also feature workshops on a variety of outreach and justice topics. Registration will open in September.

External events

Event raises funds for supportive housing

The Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre (PARC) is holding Housing Now, a fundraiser for its supportive housing program, on July 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles Ave. The evening will feature a screening of StreetCity, a 1998 documentary that tells the story of the innovative alternative housing project created by Homes First in downtown Toronto. There will be a panel discussion with leading housing advocates, including Diane Walter, executive director of Margaret’s Housing and Support Services, and the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig of St. Stephen in-the-Fields. Get tickets online.

Resources

Hymn books available free

The chaplaincy at Havergal College has about 300 copies of the Common Praise hymn book to give away. If you’re interested, contact the Rev. Jillian Ruch at jruch@havergal.on.ca.

Resources available for Season of Creation

The theme of the global Season of Creation for 2025 is “Peace with Creation.” It draws on Isaiah 32:14-18’s depiction of devastated cities and wastelands, which eloquently expresses the negative impact of human destructive behaviours on the Earth, along with a hope for creation to find peace in the outpouring of God’s spirit of justice. Our diocesan focus for the season is to encourage parishes to participate in the Anglican Communion Forest movement. Resources for the Season of Creation and the Communion Forest are available at www.toronto.anglican.ca/creationcare. The diocesan Season of Creation service will be hosted at St. Paul, Midhurst on Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.

Job postings

Diocese seeking DEI advisor

The Diocese of Toronto is seeking a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisor who will provide subject matter expertise, guidance and advice to all departments and across the Diocese to ensure that DEI is woven throughout work and ministry. See the full job description for more details.

Bookkeeper needed

St. James Cathedral is seeking a full-time, on-site bookkeeper to manage daily financial transactions, payroll, donations and event billing. See the job post for details. To apply, email your resume and cover letter to HumanResources@stjamescathedral.ca.

Parish seeks operations manager

St. Margaret, New Toronto is seeking an operations manager who will work with clergy, staff and volunteers to ensure the efficient day-to-day operations of the parish. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to st.margaret.jobs@proton.me. The job will begin on July 8 or as soon as possible after that date.

Pastor of discipleship needed

Little Trinity is seeking to hire a full-time pastor of discipleship starting Sept. 1. Major responsibilities would include welcoming and integrating newcomers into the parish’s life of discipleship; supporting the parish’s discipleship ministries; and integrating into the pastoral team. See the parish’s website for more details.

Parish seeking property manager

All Saints, Collingwood is seeking a property manager responsible for maintaining the cleanliness, appearance and security of all church buildings and surrounding grounds to the highest possible standard. The manager also coordinates with outside trades and purchasing within the budget parameters. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to allsaintschurch@bmts.com.

Staff changes

Canon Stuart Mann, Director of Communications, will be retiring as of May 31, 2026. The Diocese has been blessed by Stuart’s dedicated and faithful service for over 35 years. Many of you will know him as editor of and a contributor to The Anglican. His legacy with the Diocese includes leadership and strategic guidance in the ways we communicate together. The Diocese will recognize his significant accomplishments over the coming year.