Bulletin Board June 10

Diocesan business

Diocesan staff observe summer hours

The Synod Office will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays in July and August. Normal hours will resume in September.

Parishes reminded to use Canon 6 checklists

The Property Resources department reminds parishes to use its checklists for Canon 6 approval processes and send them to canon6@toronto.anglican.ca:

Facility rentals (low-risk licenses, residential tenancies, parking spaces and lots): red, red parking and yellow checklists

Church property (building permit and hard construction costs under $100,000): green checklist

Minimum wage to increase

The minimum wage rates in Ontario will increase on Oct. 1. The increase to the general minimum wage is $0.40, which will bring the rate to $17.60 an hour. If you have any employees being paid minimum wage, make sure you change their wage rate. For more information, visit the Government of Ontario website.

Diocesan events

Save the date: Season of Creation service

The Bishop’s Committee for Creation Care invites everyone to celebrate the Season of Creation at St. Paul, Midhurst (5 Noraline Ave., Midhurst) on Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. More details are coming soon.

Choir camp holds music day

Alumni and new singers of any age or voicing (SATB) who enjoy choral church music are invited to join the Toronto Diocesan Choir Camp at a Summer Music Day on July 12 at Trafalgar Castle School in Whitby. This is an intergenerational event, and families are most welcome. The day will feature a choral singing workshop and a musical theatre singalong, along with outdoor group activities, a craft and a catered lunch. It will end with a service of thanksgiving featuring the choral music from the morning workshop. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. To learn more and sign up, download the flyer. The deadline is June 28.

Save the date: Outreach conference

The 2025 Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Seeking Signs of Resurrection,” will take place online on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca from the Diocese of Brasilia will be the keynote speaker. Registration will open in September.

Archbishop to give Snell Lecture

Archbishop Chris Harper, the National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop and Presiding Elder of Sacred Circle, will give the Snell Lecture at St. James Cathedral on June 22 to mark National Indigenous Day of Prayer and National Indigenous History Month. A Eucharist will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by a reception at 5:30 p.m. and the Snell Lecture at 6 p.m. All are invited. RSVP on the cathedral’s website.

External events

Alongside Hope seeks volunteers

Alongside Hope (formerly the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund) is looking for team members to strengthen its ministry in the Diocese of Toronto. Volunteers provide awareness on current projects, share responses to humanitarian crises, support parish representatives and other volunteers, promote educational activities, and help illustrate the connection between funds donated and the change that results in communities around the world. You can attend an online information session on June 16 from 7-8 p.m. on how you can engage with Alongside Hope in the Diocese of Toronto. Register online. For more details, contact Kim Umbach, volunteer coordinator, at kumbach@alongsidehope.org or 416-924-9199, ext. 367.

All invited to interfaith event

The Interfaith Council of Peel is holding its annual summer celebration and a tour at Triveni Mandir, a newly built Hindu temple at 20 Daviselm Dr., Brampton. It will take place on June 22 from 2-5 p.m. RSVP by June 20 to interfaithcouncilpeel@gmail.com. For more information, contact the Rev. Julie Meakin at jmeakin31@gmail.com.

Resources

Committee champions Communion Forest

The Bishop’s Committee for Creation Care, together with Bishop Andrew and Mary Asbil, is inviting Anglicans to join the Communion Forest movement, initiated at the Lambeth Conference in 2022. This is a global initiative comprising local activities of forest protection, tree growing and ecosystem restoration undertaken by provinces, dioceses and churches across the Anglican Communion. Learn more and find resources to help your parish participate on the diocesan website. More information will be added as the Season of Creation (Sept. 1-Oct. 4) approaches.

Copies of diocesan history available

The diocesan Archives has extra copies of By Grace Co-Workers: Building the Anglican Diocese of Toronto 1780-1989, produced as part of the Diocese’s sesquicentennial celebrations. If you would like to receive a copy for the cost of shipping (if needed) and an optional donation, contact archives@toronto.anglican.ca.

Bursary supports family ministry studies

Grants are available from the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation to provide financial assistance to students, particularly postulants or those aspiring to ordination to the priesthood in the Anglican Church of Canada, who are pursuing studies in family and children ministry. The bursary will be awarded to a parish on behalf of an individual who demonstrates this need. Download the criteria for awarding and the application form. The deadline is June 30 each year. For more information, contact adtf@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-505-6537.

Funding available for professional development

The Anglican Foundation of Canada invites clergy in the Diocese to submit applications for funding to the Lewis S. Garnsworthy Memorial Trust for training in preaching and pastoral care. The trust provides bursaries to help clergy enroll in courses for the purpose of enriching their skills in these areas, including attendance at the Lester Randall Preaching Fellowship. Learn more on the Anglican Foundation’s website.

Truth and Reconciliation resources available

June is National Indigenous Peoples’ History Month, and in the Anglican Church of Canada, a Sunday on or near June 21 may be observed as the National Indigenous Day of Prayer. This year also marks 10 years since the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. Resources for observing this day and deepening your parish’s commitment to Truth and Reconciliation are available on the Truth and Reconciliation page of the diocesan website.

Job postings

Children’s minister wanted

St. John the Baptist, Norway seeks an individual with spiritual gifts of leadership, evangelism and discipleship, organization and teaching of ages 14 and under to be its children’s minister. See the job posting for more details. To apply, forward your resume to the Rev. Molly Finlay at rector@stjohnsnorway.com.

Parish seeking summer intern

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville is looking for a student with a heart for ministry and a passion for working with youth to support its youth programs as a summer intern. The intern will help plan and lead youth events and a weekly Sunday School program for kindergarten to Grade 8; assist with summer outreach and church activities; work alongside a supportive ministry team; and explore their faith while serving others. This position is ideal for students pursuing theology, education or related fields, but open to anyone with a strong Christian faith and a heart for youth. See the full job description for more details. Apply by June 15 to christianeducation@spoth.ca.

Controller sought

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is seeking an experienced CPA with the ability to perform a full range of accounting activities, as well as human resources, payroll, policy development and other responsibilities. See the job post for full details. To apply, send your resume to humanresources@ssjd.ca.

Staff changes

We regret that Shewit Kalaty will no longer be joining the Diocese as the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisor. We remain eager to fill this role as part of our commitment to anti-bias and anti-racism, and we look forward to providing an update when we have more details about our next steps.