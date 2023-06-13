Bulletin Board June 13

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Youth and young adult Synod members needed

Are you between the ages of 16 and 30 and interested in church governance? If so, speak to your bishop or the Secretary of Synod to express your interest in becoming a youth and young adult member of Synod. As a group of 40 like-minded youth, you will attend Pre-Synod (Oct. 21) and Synod (Nov. 17-18) and play a key role in voting on the important matters facing our Church. Read the ministry position description for more information.

Supply clergy list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office continues to compile a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits and life insurance coverage

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is only for you, it should read “life insurance.” If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.”

If your information is not correct, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca so you can complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child, as there may be additional paperwork for the pension office. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, and you believe they are still on your benefits, they should be removed.

Diocesan events

Choristers gather for music day

The Toronto Diocesan Choir School for Girls is holding a Music Day on July 22 at Trafalgar Castle School in Whitby. Both alumnae and new choristers of any age who enjoy choral church music are invited to join a day of choral singing, team activities and outdoor games. There is no cost. Email tdchoircamp@gmail.com by July 1 to confirm your attendance. See the poster for more details.

Refugee network meets

Join the Diocesan Refugee Network meeting online on June 22 from 5-6 p.m. to discuss collaborations and partnerships and how they can assist your parish in refugee resettlement. Contact Elin Goulden to receive the Zoom link.

External events

Roundtable considers poverty and human rights

Join Campaign 2000, Citizens for Public Justice and Canada Without Poverty for a free three-part roundtable series on poverty and human rights, to be held online June 14-16 from 12-2 p.m. each day. The roundtables will focus on connecting lived expertise to public policy; holding government to account, using legal and policy levers for ending poverty; and strengthening the national anti-poverty movement. Register online for any or all of the roundtables.

Resources

Spare rooms sought in Barrie and GTA

SpacesShared is a platform created to match older adults with students seeking accommodation for a semester or school year. Compatible hosts and students are matched and helped to establish housing arrangements that benefit both parties. SpacesShared has partnered with Georgian College in Barrie and is pursuing similar agreements with colleges in the GTA, and it’s looking to build a pool of eligible hosts for September. If you or someone you know has a spare room and would benefit from a student’s help and company, or extra income, sign up at spacesshared.ca. Contact Rylan Kinnon to have him make a presentation to your parish or deanery.

Resource explores mayoral campaign issues

Toronto’s next mayor will be elected on June 26 at a time when the city is facing major challenges. The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee has created a resource outlining these challenges from a social justice perspective and suggesting questions to ask of the candidates and their platforms. You can download it at www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac.

Parishes encouraged to observe National Indigenous Day of Prayer

Resources for celebrating the National Indigenous Day of Prayer (on a Sunday near June 21) can be found on the Anglican Church of Canada website. The diocesan Bishop’s Collaborative on Right Relations has created resources for parishes to use on the Indigenous Justice page. For more suggestions, contact the co-chairs of the collaborative, the Rev. Gerlyn Henry (gerlynhenry@gmail.com) and the Rev. Maria Ling (maria.ling@gmail.com).

Take action for a Canada Disability Benefit

Half of all Canadians experiencing food insecurity have a disability. Bill C-22, the Canada Disability Benefit Act, has passed in the House and the Senate but has been referred back to the House of Commons because of amendments suggested in the Senate. Call on Parliament to pass this legislation before the end of the session on June 23. You can send a digital postcard to the Finance Minister and your local MP.

Support sought for undocumented migrants

The Prime Minister and Cabinet will be discussing regularization of undocumented migrants before the end of the Parliamentary session on June 23. Migrant rights networks are calling for a strong show of support for regularized status before the session ends. Learn more and add your voice at migrantrights.ca.

Job postings

Cemetery manager sought

St. James’ Cemetery & Crematorium at 635 Parliament St., Toronto is looking for a cemetery manager to manage the cemetery operation, which includes grounds maintenance, cremation operations and office and administrative functions. This is a permanent, full-time salary position with full benefits package. See the full job ad for details. Submit a resume and cover letter to Susan So, executive director, at sso@stjamescathedral.ca.

General Synod seeking nominations

Looking for an opportunity to shape and contribute to the work of the Anglican Church of Canada? A number of positions in the General Synod (governing body of the Church) are currently open to nominations, and will be chosen by vote at the upcoming Assembly held this month. See the related blog post for details and nomination forms for the positions. Nominations are submitted online and close on June 16 at 4:45 p.m.

Parish administrator wanted

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff, is hiring a part-time parish administrator to look after the day-to-day office life of the parish. The administrator works closely with the clergy, parish musician, wardens and other volunteers. Learn more on the parish’s website. To apply, submit your CV to admin@stnicholasbirchcliff.com by June 23.

Theological school seeks director of field education

The Montreal School of Theology, a consortium of theological colleges affiliated with McGill University, is seeking a director of field education. This person plays a key role in coordinating the final year of the Master of Divinity program while also teaching within that year. For more information, visit the MST website.

Child & youth ministry leader wanted

St. Aidan, Toronto is seeking someone to lead and coordinate efforts to introduce children and youth in the parish to the teachings of Christ. The successful candidate will build and facilitate a team of volunteers to create caring relationships and learning experiences that help children and youth know the love of God and grow in their faith journeys. The parish is looking for someone to lead children’s programming and youth ministry, each about 10 hours a week. Candidates could be interested in filling one or both roles. The deadline is June 30. Read the full job post to learn more.

Parish seeks sexton

St. Anne, Toronto is a busy and active place, with concerts, programs and special services each week. To help it welcome people and make sure the church is a safe space for all, the parish is hiring a sexton to work occasional hours. To learn more about the position, see the job description. To apply, email pastor@stanne.ca.

Church seeking director of music

Grace Church, Scarborough invites applications for director of music, a position involving an average of 12 hours per week starting Sept. 1. The director of music will ensure worship services are enhanced through use of music (instrumental and choral) so that the congregation is encouraged to participate. Primary duties include providing musical accompaniment on the keyboard/piano; conducting choir rehearsals every Thursday evening (preferred) and on Sunday mornings; and selecting appropriate hymns and anthems for all services and seasons. Send your resume and cover letter to communications@gracechurchscarborough.com by July 15. To learn more, see the full job description.

Parish administrator needed

Christ the King, Etobicoke, is looking for a part-time parish administrator. The position is for 20 hours a week and offers generous compensation. Aside from regular parish administrative responsibilities (bulletins, flyers, correspondence, etc.), the PA would oversee licenses (rentals), supervise cleaning staff and manage the building. Knowledge of the Anglican Church is an asset. Send your resume to the Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford, the interim-priest-in-charge, at spdrakeford@gmail.com, indicating “Administrator for CTK” in the subject line.

Music director wanted

St. Peter, Erindale is looking for an experienced and knowledgeable musician with a strong artistic vision to lead the church’s music programs. The successful candidate will have a passion for music; have a good knowledge of Anglican traditions old and new; be a dynamic and committed leader; and take the choirs to higher levels of musicality with a challenging program that incorporates various styles of music. Apply by June 16 with a CV, a cover letter, and two professional and one personal reference with contact information. To learn more, see the full job description and the parish profile. Apply to the incumbent at rector@stpeterserindale.org.