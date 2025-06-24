Bulletin Board June 24

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Diocesan staff observe summer hours

The Synod Office will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays in July and August. Normal hours will resume in September.

T1213 packages to be emailed

All clergy who receive a housing allowance are eligible to complete the T1213 package to reduce tax deductions at source. Due to the ongoing negotiations at Canada Post, we will be emailing all documents to the personal email addresses we have on file. We also encourage you to complete the forms and send them electronically to CRA to avoid any mail delays. The information will be sent mid-to-late July. Watch your email for the package and directions to complete the forms electronically. If you have any questions about this process or would like to update the email address we have on file, contact Keri Stilling, general accountant, at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 647-578-9747.

Parishes reminded to reset email accounts during transition

When a priest, administrator or churchwarden leaves your parish, you can contact Loretta Manuelpillai so she can reset your diocesan email address, lock out previous users and set a new password for future use. This will eliminate the need to remember and pass along the credentials and will also ensure the security of the mailbox.

Diocesan events

Youth invited to fall retreat

Registration is open for the ReCharge Youth Retreat on Sept. 26-28 at Muskoka Woods, open to youth age 12-18. The cost is $130 for the weekend, and $50 for the optional bus. All meals, snacks accommodations and activities are included. Sign up online. The deadline is Sept. 14.

Choir camp holds music day

Alumni and new singers of any age or voicing (SATB) who enjoy choral church music are invited to join the Toronto Diocesan Choir Camp at a Summer Music Day on July 12 at Trafalgar Castle School in Whitby. This is an intergenerational event, and families are most welcome. The day will feature a choral singing workshop and a musical theatre singalong, along with outdoor group activities, a craft and a catered lunch. It will end with a service of thanksgiving featuring the choral music from the morning workshop. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. To learn more and sign up, download the flyer. The deadline is June 28.

Save the date: Outreach conference

The 2025 Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Seeking Signs of Resurrection,” will take place online on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca, an Anglican priest, environmental and human rights lawyer, coordinator of advocacy strategies for the Diocese of Brasilia, and newly appointed Communion Forest facilitator for the Americas, will be the keynote speaker. The day will also feature workshops on a variety of outreach and justice topics. Registration will open in September.

External events

Event raises funds for supportive housing

The Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre (PARC) is holding Housing Now, a fundraiser for its supportive housing program, on July 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles Ave. The evening will feature a screening of StreetCity, a 1998 documentary that tells the story of the innovative alternative housing project created by Homes First in downtown Toronto. There will be a panel discussion with leading housing advocates, including Diane Walter, executive director of Margaret’s Housing and Support Services, and the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig of St. Stephen in-the-Fields. Get tickets online.

Resources

Resources available for Season of Creation

The theme of the global Season of Creation for 2025 is “Peace with Creation.” It draws on Isaiah 32:14-18’s depiction of devastated cities and wastelands, which eloquently expresses the negative impact of human destructive behaviours on the Earth, along with a hope for creation to find peace in the outpouring of God’s spirit of justice. Our diocesan focus for the season is to encourage parishes to participate in the Anglican Communion Forest movement. Resources for the Season of Creation and the Communion Forest are available at www.toronto.anglican.ca/creationcare. The diocesan Season of Creation service will be hosted at St. Paul, Midhurst on Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.

Copies of diocesan history available

The diocesan Archives has extra copies of By Grace Co-Workers: Building the Anglican Diocese of Toronto 1780-1989, produced as part of the Diocese’s sesquicentennial celebrations. If you would like to receive a copy for the cost of shipping (if needed) and an optional donation, contact archives@toronto.anglican.ca.

Bursary supports family ministry studies

Grants are available from the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation to provide financial assistance to students, particularly postulants or those aspiring to ordination to the priesthood in the Anglican Church of Canada, who are pursuing studies in family and children’s ministry. The bursary will be awarded to a parish on behalf of an individual who demonstrates this need. Download the criteria for awarding and the application form. The deadline is June 30 each year. For more information, contact adtf@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-505-6537.

Funding available for professional development

The Anglican Foundation of Canada invites clergy in the Diocese to submit applications for funding to the Lewis S. Garnsworthy Memorial Trust for training in preaching and pastoral care. The trust provides bursaries to help clergy enroll in courses for the purpose of enriching their skills in these areas, including attendance at the Lester Randall Preaching Fellowship. Learn more on the Anglican Foundation’s website.

Job postings

Parish seeks operations manager

St. Margaret, New Toronto is seeking an operations manager who will work with clergy, staff and volunteers to ensure the efficient day-to-day operations of the parish. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to st.margaret.jobs@proton.me. The job will begin on July 8 or as soon as possible after that date.

Pastor of discipleship needed

Little Trinity is seeking to hire a full-time pastor of discipleship starting Sept. 1. Major responsibilities would include welcoming and integrating newcomers into the parish’s life of discipleship; supporting the parish’s discipleship ministries; and integrating into the pastoral team. See the parish’s website for more details.