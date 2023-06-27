Bulletin Board June 27

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocesan offices observe summer hours

Between Canada Day and Labour Day, the diocesan offices will close at 2 p.m. on Fridays. The offices will also be closed on July 3, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4 for statutory holidays.

Province increases minimum wage

Minimum wage rates in Ontario will increase on Oct. 1. The increase to the general minimum wage is $1.05, which brings the new rate to $16.55 an hour. If you have any employees being paid on minimum wage, make sure you change their wage rate. For more information, see the Government of Ontario website.

Youth and young adult Synod members needed

Are you between the ages of 16 and 30 and interested in church governance? If so, speak to your bishop or the Secretary of Synod to express your interest in becoming a youth and young adult member of Synod. As a group of 40 like-minded youth, you will attend Pre-Synod (Oct. 21) and Synod (Nov. 17-18) and play a key role in voting on the important matters facing our Church. Read the ministry position description for more information.

Archives searches for church plaque

The diocesan Archives is trying to help a researcher looking for an Anglican church in Toronto that has a plaque about the Prince of Wales (the future Edward VIII) visiting that church in the 1920s. The future king was in Canada in 1919, 1923 and 1927, with an unofficial visit in 1926. The enquirer visited the church in question several decades ago and believes it was in Toronto proper (rather than Etobicoke, North York or Scarborough). Send any leads to archives@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

ReCharge retreat planned for fall

The annual ReCharge youth retreat will take place on Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Muskoka Woods and registration is open.

Choristers gather for music day

The Toronto Diocesan Choir School for Girls is holding a Music Day on July 22 at Trafalgar Castle School in Whitby. Both alumnae and new choristers of any age who enjoy choral church music are invited to join a day of choral singing, team activities and outdoor games. There is no cost. Email tdchoircamp@gmail.com by July 1 to confirm your attendance. See the poster for more details.

Resources

Research participants sought

Brooklyn Wilson, a graduate student in the school of social work at Lakehead University, is conducting a study that aims to understand the perspectives of mainline Protestant church leaders on the recent conversion therapy ban in Canada. She is hoping to recruit eight practising religious leaders in Ontario who are familiar with the conversion therapy ban. For more details, see the information letter or email bkwilson@lakeheadu.ca.

Seeking clergy artists for research project

The Rev. Dawn Léger, a PhD candidate at Martin Luther University College, is conducting research on creative practice and sense of vocation among Anglican Church of Canada clergy (deacons, priests and bishops). She is seeking clergy who regularly engage in a creative practice (at least 30-60 minutes a week or 2-4 hours a month on average). Interviews will be conducted via Zoom Microsoft [DL1] Teams, will take about 90 minutes and will be recorded. In-person interviews are possible within Halifax Regional Municipality. If you are interested and able to participate, contact lege9330@mylaurier.ca.

Spare rooms sought in Barrie and GTA

SpacesShared is a platform created to match older adults with students seeking accommodation for a semester or school year. Compatible hosts and students are matched and helped to establish housing arrangements that benefit both parties. SpacesShared has partnered with Georgian College in Barrie and is pursuing similar agreements with colleges in the GTA, and it’s looking to build a pool of eligible hosts for September. If you or someone you know has a spare room and would benefit from a student’s help and company, or extra income, sign up at spacesshared.ca. Contact Rylan Kinnon to have him make a presentation to your parish or deanery.

Job postings

Cemetery manager sought

St. James’ Cemetery & Crematorium at 635 Parliament St., Toronto is looking for a cemetery manager to manage the cemetery operation, which includes grounds maintenance, cremation operations and office and administrative functions. This is a permanent, full-time salary position with full benefits package. See the full job ad for details. Submit a resume and cover letter to Susan So, executive director, at sso@stjamescathedral.ca.

Child & youth ministry leader wanted

St. Aidan, Toronto is seeking someone to lead and coordinate efforts to introduce children and youth in the parish to the teachings of Christ. The successful candidate will build and facilitate a team of volunteers to create caring relationships and learning experiences that help children and youth know the love of God and grow in their faith journeys. The parish is looking for someone to lead children’s programming and youth ministry, each about 10 hours a week. Candidates could be interested in filling one or both roles. The deadline is June 30. Read the full job post to learn more.

Church seeking director of music

Grace Church, Scarborough invites applications for director of music, a position involving an average of 12 hours per week starting Sept. 1. The director of music will ensure worship services are enhanced through use of music (instrumental and choral) so that the congregation is encouraged to participate. Primary duties include providing musical accompaniment on the keyboard/piano; conducting choir rehearsals every Thursday evening (preferred) and on Sunday mornings; and selecting appropriate hymns and anthems for all services and seasons. Send your resume and cover letter to communications@gracechurchscarborough.com by July 15. To learn more, see the full job description.

Music director wanted

St. Peter, Erindale is looking for an experienced and knowledgeable musician with a strong artistic vision to lead the church’s music programs. The successful candidate will have a passion for music; have a good knowledge of Anglican traditions old and new; be a dynamic and committed leader; and take the choirs to higher levels of musicality with a challenging program that incorporates various styles of music. Apply by June 16 with a CV, a cover letter, and two professional and one personal reference with contact information. To learn more, see the full job description and the parish profile. Apply to the incumbent at rector@stpeterserindale.org.

Staff changes

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation has engaged the services of Mary Lynne Stewart & Associates to support its work. Mary Lynne Stewart has been engaged for this work as of June 19 and continuing for the next three years. A professional fundraiser with more than 30 years’ experience, she is also a stewardship coach for the Diocese.

Evie Tran will join the Diocese on July 5 as an administrative assistant reporting to Bishop Riscylla Shaw. You can reach her by email at etran@toronto.anglican.ca.

Dave Krause will be on Sabbath leave from July 1 to Sept. 30, followed by vacation until Oct. 13.

Ajith Philip is on leave until July 28.