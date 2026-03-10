Bulletin Board March 10

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

New grants support parish projects

Bishop’s Parish Ministry Grants support parish ministry projects that don’t meet the requirements of other diocesan grants and that may previously have been funded by Area Council grants, such as website design, signage and livestreaming equipment. Funds are apportioned among the bishops and administered at their discretion. To apply, fill out the grant application form. Your regional dean will review it, work with you to make sure your request fits the parameters of the grant, and submit it to the Bishop’s Office.

Parish leaders invited to workshops

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at both workshops, so you only need to register for one.

For more information and updates, visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshop page.

Help restore communities in Jamaica

The devastation in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa is immense, and the need for help is immediate. FaithWorks is matching all gifts to the Bishop’s Appeal for Jamaican Relief and Reconstruction up to $50,000, doubling the impact of every donation until April 17. Alongside Hope will distribute the funds through its partners in Jamaica. Seventy donors have given $15,500 so far. Read more about the appeal and donate online at FaithWorks.ca.

Tax documents mailed

All T4s have been mailed. Clergy should note that T4s and the T1223 forms for calculating the Clergy Residence Deduction for line 231 of your tax return were mailed together in the same envelope on Feb. 23. If you don’t receive these documents within the next few weeks, email Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or call 647-578-9747 to request another copy.

Annual returns due

All parish priests and churchwardens are reminded that the deadline for submitting parochial returns through the Parish Portal is March 15. Failure to return the form by March 15 may cause the incumbent to forfeit any right to a seat in a session or sessions of Synod. Get in touch with Canon Laura Walton, Secretary of Synod, at lwalton@toronto.anglican.ca if you have any questions or concerns.

Report back on vestry motion

Has your parish engaged with the 2026 social justice vestry motion? Let us know! Clergy are asked to check the relevant box on the Incumbent’s Return if their parish passed the motion. You can also report by email to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca. If your parish changed the wording of the motion, send the version that was passed. If you or your parish has questions or concerns about the motion, your comments will help the Social Justice and Advocacy Committee see where it can improve. Follow-up ideas for parishes and individuals are available on the Vestry Motion page.

Diocesan events

Workshop considers fire preparedness

Are you confident that your parish is prepared to prevent and respond to fire risks? Join the Property Resources department on March 25 at 4 p.m. for a practical online workshop led by Allan Schriver, division chief of the Town of The Blue Mountains fire department. This session will help parish leaders strengthen their understanding of fire safety and learn simple, effective strategies to protect church buildings and the people who use them. We’ll cover legal responsibilities, common fire risks in church properties, prevention strategies, fire safety training, and how to work effectively with your local fire department. Designed to be straightforward and practical, this workshop will equip you with useful tips to help safeguard your parish community. Register today.

Diocesan confirmation service planned

The diocesan Confirmation service will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 26. Be sure to submit your confirmation forms (single candidate or multiple candidates) to Amanda Lowry at alowry@toronto.anglican.ca by April 15.

Mini-conference explores South Asian Christianity

The Faculty of Divinity at Trinity College, Toronto is hosting “Looking Eastward – How South Asian Christianity Inspires the Global Church in Unity and Mission,” a mini-conference on March 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Its purpose is to raise awareness and increase appreciation for the long history and tradition of Christianity in South Asia and to nurture engagement between Anglicans and Oriental Orthodox Christians in the GTA. Learn more and register on the Trinity College website.

Save the date: Shop Talk

The next Shop Talk session will be a live Zoom service on April 13 at 7 p.m. After the service, there will be a discussion and Q&A about the worship approach, online ministry and the technology involved.

Parish hosts Eastertide homily series

During Eastertide, St. Thomas, Huron Street will host an Evensong homily series on the spiritual senses. Guest preachers will be Dr. Matthew Milliner of Wheaton College in Illinois; the Rev. Dr. Chris Brittain of Trinity College, Toronto; the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig of St. Stephen in-the-Fields; Dr. Joseph Mangina of Wycliffe College, Toronto; the Rev. Dr. Jason Byassee of Timothy Eaton Memorial United Church; and Dr. Justin Stratis of Wycliffe College. The first service takes place on April 12 at 5 p.m., and the series concludes on May 17.

Choir camp holds music day

Toronto Diocesan Choir Camp alumni and new singers of any age or voicing (SATB) who enjoy choral church music are invited to a Choir Camp Music Day at St. Olave, Swansea on May 2. The day will feature choral singing workshops with clinician Nicholas Nicolaidas, outdoor fellowship activities and a catered lunch, ending with a service of thanksgiving featuring choral music from the workshops. There is no cost, but registration is required by April 12. Download the brochure for more details.

External events

Course helps participants discern call to ministry

The Centre for Christian Studies is holding “Learning on Purpose: Changing Leadership for a Changing World,” a two-week intensive leadership development course from June 15-26 at Five oaks Retreat Centre near Paris, Ont. This course is for people interested in discerning a call to ministry, starting a call of diaconal formation, building skills for lay leadership, connecting community engagement and faith, or trying to figure out what their purpose is. Learn more on the centre’s website. There will also be an online open house on March 12 at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about the Centre for Christian Studies. Sign up online for a Zoom link.

Event explores online presence for church leaders

Clergy, seminarians and those who work in churches are invited to an online Pastors Lab event on April 23 and April 25 at 1 p.m. It will cover why clergy should be online, brand basics, practical tools and workflows, dos and don’ts and Q&A time. Each session will last about 90 minutes. The Rev. Gerlyn Henry will be one of the panelists. The suggested donation is $25 USD. Sign up online.

Event focuses on welcoming and belonging

Clergy and lay leaders in northeast Toronto are invited to “Building Safer Communities Together,” a Faith and Welcoming Communities Forum, on March 24 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the North York Memorial Community Hall, 5110 Yonge St. Hosted by the North East Toronto Local Immigration Partnership, this event will bring together faith leaders, newcomer-serving organizations, community members and partners to engage in dialogue and learning focused on addressing hate and strengthening belonging through a multi-faith lens. Sign up online.

Resources

World Water Day encourages prayer and action

This year, World Water Day falls on the fifth Sunday in Lent, March 22. Water is a recurring theme in the bible and a sacramental element for Christians. Access to clean water is also a justice issue that affects communities in Canada (especially Indigenous communities) and around the globe. On March 22, consider:

incorporating a prayer for water (find options online) in your service

encouraging donations to Alongside Hope’s Indigenous Water Project(Pimatisiwin Nipi)

learning more about water justice around the world from the World Council of Churches’ Seven Weeks for Water Lenten campaign

Job postings

Diocese seeks communications coordinator

The Diocese is seeking a communications coordinator who will provide support for the successful planning, development and implementation of a wide range of communication initiatives. The successful candidate will have strong writing and editing skills, be passionate about sharing the good news of a Christian organization in a meaningful way and have experience with the production of print media. See the Synod Office Careers page for more details.

AURA seeking board members

Are you passionate about helping refugees and looking for a way to make a difference? AURA (the Anglican United Refugee Alliance) is looking for new board members. This is an excellent opportunity for dynamic individuals to contribute to the operational health of a trusted ministry partner. Learn more about the responsibilities and application requirements on the AURA website. The deadline is March 19.

HEadline

Church of the Resurrection, Toronto is seeking a family outreach worker to grow neighbourhood outreach work and develop and maintain work with families in the church and neighbourhood. This is a contract position for a parental leave. See the parish’s website for more details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to wardens@resurrectiontoronto.ca by March 25.

Diocese seeking youth ministry coordinators

Are you passionate about youth getting to know God? Do you have demonstrated leadership, organizational and creative thinking skills? Are you feeling called to share your gifts and talents to support youth ministry in the Anglican church? The Diocese has a current vacancy for two youth ministry coordinators (part-time, 8 hours per week) to work in either the North or South archdeaconry. See the full job post for more details.

Parish seeks office administrator

St. Matthew, Oshawa is seeking a part-time office administrator to support the ministry and daily operations of the church. The role provides administrative, financial and organizational support to help ensure the smooth functioning of parish life. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume with cover letter to Cheryl Gargal at stmatthews80@gmail.com by March 31.

TST seeks coordinator

The Toronto School of Theology is seeking a coordinator, ministry and pastoral formation hub, a new position that will coordinate the delivery of integrated academic services related to programs oriented to ministerial leadership. See the full job post to learn more. The review of applications will begin on March 11 and continue until the position is filled.

Summer chaplain sought

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy position starting in late June. The primary focus of the chaplaincy is a ministry of presence at historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park. The candidate will be a self-motivated individual with an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings, as well as strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages. The position is 35 hours per week at $22/hour. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. For more information, contact the Rev. Nancy Glover at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing before March 15 to Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, Ontario L0E 1R0 or parish@parishofgeorgina.org.

Parish seeks music director

St. James, Orillia is seeking a music director who is creative, collaborative and passionate about honouring music as a fundamental part of worship and parish life. Skill and experience as an organist and/or pianist, ideally both, and choir director well-versed in the Anglican form of worship and improvisation are preferred. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a CV and cover letter outlining your music experience (links to recordings or videos showcasing your musical abilities are also welcome) to Leslie Fortune, search committee chair, at stjamesorilliawarden@gmail.com. The posting will remain open until a successful candidate has been found.

Bookkeeper wanted

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square is seeking a part-time finance assistant/bookkeeper who will work closely with the parish administrator, treasurer and accountant to ensure financial transactions are entered accurately in the church’s Sage 50 accounting system and the semi-monthly payroll is processed accurately in the Payworks payroll system. See the job post for full details. To apply, send an introductory letter, resume and questions to Margot Linken, parish administrator, at mlinken@holytrinity.to and Ian Digby, churchwarden/trustee, at idigby@holytrinity.to.

Staff changes

Deborah Journeaux, director of Human Resources, will be on sabbath leave and vacation from May 18 to Sept. 18. In her absence, you can contact Amy Talbert at atalbert@toronto.anglican.ca.