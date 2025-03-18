Bulletin Board March 18

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar.



Diocesan business

Xpresschek costs increasing

Effective April 1, the cost of criminal record checks provided by Xpresschek is increasing by 5%. The new prices are $29.66 for volunteers and $34.41 for employees and clergy. The prices will be updated on diocesan application forms. Make sure you’re using the most current forms when processing requests. You can find the forms and instructions (Appendix M – Police Record Check) on the diocesan website. Print a fresh copy of the forms and instructions each time you use them to make sure you’re using the current forms. Remember that all employees and those serving in high-risk ministry positions need to complete the police record check process and receive the confirmation letter before they begin their ministry. If you have questions, contact Lily Chow.

Follow up on social justice vestry motion

If your parish presented and passed the 2025 social justice vestry motion, let Elin Goulden know, including the specific wording of any changes to the motion. If your parish would like to follow up, here are some things you can do:

Send a letter to the premier, the health minister and your MPP in support of the motion. To find contact information for ministers and MPPs, visit the Ontario Legislative Assembly website. (Cabinet members will be sworn in on March 19.)

Learn more about the legal action seeking an injunction against the closure of the sites.

Consider getting naloxone kits for your parish. You can get them, along with basic instruction on using them, from your local pharmacy.

Diocese develops risk management policy

Synod Council has approved a new risk management policy and a risk appetite statement. They’re available on the Insurance page of the diocesan website.

Input sought for Planning Feasibility Study

Open forums are underway as part of the diocesan-wide Planning Feasibility Study. Your honest opinions will help shape a potential campaign that puts parishes first and reflects the unique needs and shared aspirations across the Diocese. The forums are facilitated by M&M International, a third-party consulting agency, and feedback can be shared confidentially. No registration is necessary. To read the Preliminary Case for Support and see the full schedule, visit the Planning Feasibility Study web page.

Tax documents mailed

Clergy’s T4s and the T1223 forms for calculating the clergy residence deduction for line 231 of tax returns were mailed together in the same envelope on Feb. 20. If you haven’t received these documents, email Keri Stilling or call 647-578-9747.

Diocesan events

Save the date: Clergy Conference

This year’s Clergy Conference will take place on May 26-28 at Trent University in Peterborough. The Very Rev. David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury, will be the guest speaker. Registration will open at the end of March, so be sure to sign up early to reserve your spot. Clergy volunteers are also needed to help with the event. If you’re interested in volunteering, reach out to Amanda Lowry. If any small groups would like to organize an activity or gathering during free time on Tuesday afternoon, contact Mary Conliffe to be included in the agenda.

Refresher day considers healing ministries

A refresher day for all healing ministries will be held on May 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew, Scarborough. The guest speaker will be Allison Elliot, an end-of-life doula with experience in compassionately supporting and guiding conversations with loved ones for end-of-life planning. Register online. The cost is $20 at the door.

Dioceses hold joint theology event

The clergy and lay preachers of the dioceses of Toronto and Brasilia are invited to an online theology event on March 25 from 9-10:30 a.m. on the topic of Liberation Theology. The session will feature the Rev. Dr. Christopher Brittain and the Rev. Dr. Paulo Ueti, with simultaneous translation in English and Portuguese. Register online and you will be sent the Zoom link before the event.

Foundation hosts legacy giving seminar

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is hosting “Tea With the Bishop: Turning Your Legacy into a Lasting Gift” on April 10 at 1:30 p.m. at All Saints, Whitby. Join Bishop Riscylla Shaw and delve into the importance of estate planning and legacy giving from a biblical perspective over a light luncheon. Space is limited to the first 80 in-person registrants. You can also attend via Zoom. RSVP to stewardship@allsaintswhitby.org or 289-385-3668 by April 8.

Diocesan confirmation service planned

The diocesan Confirmation service will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 27. Be sure to submit your confirmation forms (single candidate or multiple candidates) to Amanda Lowry by April 17.

Save the date: Women’s Breakfast

Wycliffe College will host its Spring Women’s Breakfast on May 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., featuring Dr. Marion Taylor. It will be held in-person at Wycliffe, online over Zoom and live streamed to host churches or small groups. In addition to Dr. Taylor’s presentation and breakout group discussion, participants will meet women currently studying at Wycliffe and hear more about their personal stories of calling and their journeys of spiritual formation. Registration to come.

Lay anointers invited to training day

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries will hold a Lay Anointers Training Day on May 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Grace Church, Markham. The day will include practicing anointing and presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing, boundaries and confidentiality, supervision and prayerful support, along with practical learning on the care and keeping of oil stocks. Register online. The cost is $20 at the door.

Will creation clinic open to all

Regent Park Community Ministry and the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation are holding a community will creation clinic on April 25 from 12-3 p.m. at 40 Oak St., Toronto. This no-cost clinic is open to people in the community, especially those with limited income or who are experiencing homelessness. Walk-ins are welcome, and assistance will be available in English, Swahili, Ugandan and Arabic. For more details, contact the Rev. Angie Hocking.

Parish screens film

The social justice committee and Stewards of Creation team at St. Martin, Bay Ridges invite all to join a screening of the film Metamorphosis: A Poem for the Planet on March 24 at 7 p.m., followed by a discussion. The film bears witness to a moment of profound change: the loss of one world and the birth of another. Light refreshments will be provided.

Cathedral holds choral meditations for Lent

St. James Cathedral presents settings of the Lamentations of Jeremiah sung by members of the cathedral choir and friends, along with seasonal poetry readings, at 1 p.m. on March 20, March 27 and April 3. The events will feature music by William Byrd, Robert White and Thomas Tallis and poetry by George Herbert, T.S. Eliot, Gerard Manley Hopkins and others. Get more details on the cathedral’s website.

All Anglicans invited to Lift Up Our Hearts services

Anglicans from across the Diocese are invited to gather to worship God together at St. James Cathedral this Saturday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Molly Finlay preaching. The service will also be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel. Let’s fill the cathedral with the prayers and praises of God’s people!

All invited to Easter egg hunt

St. James Cathedral will hold its annual Easter egg hunt on April 20 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. This is a free event for the whole family. Sign up online or contact Karyne Whalen for more information.

External events

Online pilgrimage considers Holy Land

The Anglican Fellowship of Prayer is holding “Walking the Way of Jesus: From Jerusalem to Your Home,” an online pilgrimage with the Very Rev. Richard Sewell, dean of St. George’s College in Jerusalem. It will take place on April 5 on Zoom, with sessions from 12-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Canon Sewell will guide participants through the sacred journey of pilgrimage, the holiness of the Holy Land and how the timeless lessons of this land can nourish and transform their spiritual lives. Learn more on the fellowship’s website. To participate, simply join the Zoom meeting.

Series considers voting one’s values

Citizens for Public Justice is hosting a series of in-person and virtual events on issues of social and ecological justice to help Christians in Canada discern how they can best vote their values in an upcoming federal election. The series begins with a virtual event considering the question of affordability on March 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Learn more and register at www.cpj.ca/events.

Resources

Grants strengthen partnerships

The Anglican Foundation of Canada (AFC) is offering grants for local and regional projects that foster collaboration between Anglican organizations and external community partners. Local projects are eligible for up to $5,000, while regional projects can receive up to $15,000. Applications will be accepted from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, with funding decisions announced in December. Visit the AFC website for full details.

Funding available for family ministry studies

Grants are available from the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation to support students, particularly postulants or those aspiring for ordination to the priesthood in the Anglican Church of Canada, who are pursing studies in family and children ministry. The fund aims to support students who demonstrate a commitment to enhancing the spiritual well-being of families and children in their communities. For more information, contact adtf@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-505-6537. The application deadline is July 31.

Job postings

Alongside Hope seeks director

Alongside Hope (formerly PWRDF) is seeking a director of supporter relations who will provide leadership to a team working primarily alongside Anglican parishes, dioceses, volunteer networks and other parties to promote learning, build collaboration and deliver results to further Alongside Hope’s strategic and annual plans. See the job post for full details. The deadline is March 31.

Parish seeks music director

St. Luke, East York is looking for a talented and creative music director who can lead and nurture a vibrant ministry of music at its 10:30 a.m. worship service. This is a part-time contract position offering 5-7 hours per week. The desired start date is April 6. See the full job post for more details. To apply, attach a resume and cover letter is Word or PDF and email to st.luke@ca.inter.net.

Custodian wanted

Holy Trinity, Thornhill is seeking a proactive, efficient church custodian who possesses an understanding of proper cleaning methods and a respect for the religious and cultural beliefs of the Church. The position is 30 hours a week starting April 1. See the full job post for details. To apply, email a resume and cover letter to corporate@holytrinity-thornhill.ca and include the job title in the subject line.

Parish seeking associate priest

St. Thomas, Huron Street is seeking an associate priest for family ministries and communications who will shepherd the children, youth and family ministry of the parish and take it to new heights in its communications ministry, in addition to preaching, presiding, teaching and pastoring. See the job post for full details. The deadline is April 1.

University seeks president & vice-chancellor

Thorneloe University invites applications for the role of president and vice-chancellor who not only champions the academic mission of the School of Theology but also possesses a deep respect for the Anglican Church and its traditions. See the full description online.

Summer chaplain needed

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week Summer Outreach Chaplaincy program starting late June. The primary focus is a ministry of presence at historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park. The candidate should have strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages, be self-motivated and have an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. For more information, contact the Rev. Nancy Glover at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing before April 1 to Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, Ontario L0E 1R0 or parish@parishofgeorgina.org.

Cathedral seeks children’s choir director

St. James Cathedral is recruiting a suitably qualified individual to serve as the first director of its children’s community choir program, beginning early 2025. Learn more about the position on the cathedral’s website.

Parish seeking music director

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative, passionate and technically competent person to assume the musical leadership of the congregation. Remuneration is commensurate with experience and RCCO guidelines. The position is about 20 hours per week. See the full job post for more details. Apply to music@stclementsto.ca by April 5.

Cathedral seeks operations manager

St. James Cathedral is seeking an operations manager who will ensure the smooth functioning of cathedral and Cathedral Centre operations, supporting its mission and vision. This role involves engaging with clergy, staff, ministry leads and volunteers to meet operational needs, oversee communications, manage events and foster an environment of trust, diversity and inclusion. Learn more about the position on the cathedral’s website.