Bulletin Board March 19

Diocesan business

Tax documents mailed

Clergy should note that T4s and the T1223 forms for calculating the Clergy Residence Deduction for line 231 of their tax return were mailed together in the same envelope on Feb. 22. If you haven’t received these documents, contact Keri Stilling at 647-578-9747 (1-800-668-8932) or kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Follow up on vestry motion

Did your parish present this year’s social justice vestry motion on protecting and advancing the right to housing? Did it pass as written, or did you make amendments? Let Elin Goulden know, including the text of what was passed if the motion was amended. Incumbents and priests-in-charge are also reminded to check the appropriate box about the vestry motion when they complete the Incumbent’s Annual Return. Parishes and individuals who supported the motion may wish to use template letters to write to their MPs and MPPs about the measures called for in the motion.

Diocesan events

Choir camp holds music day

The Toronto Diocesan Choir Camp is inviting choir camp alumni and singers throughout the Diocese who enjoy choral music to a Choir Camp Music Day on April 13 at Trinity Church, Aurora. The day will feature choral singing (SATB) with a jazz and musical theatre twist. There will be vocal workshops and music preparation, social time, activities and a catered dinner, ending with an evening performance at Trinity’s coffee house. The cost is $15 per person (family discounts can be arranged) and registration is required by April 1. For full details, see the Music Day flyer.

All invited to chrism mass

The Blessing of Oils and Renewal of Ordination Vows service will take place at St. James Cathedral on March 26 at 11 a.m. The preacher will be Bishop Andrew Asbil. All are welcome to attend in person or online. Clergy celebrating their 25th, 50th or 60th year of ordination will be recognized. The newly consecrated oils will be distributed following the service; feel free to bring your own containers, or you can return the diocesan-issued oil stocks for exchange. Silence will be kept in the nave before the service. The Ministry of Reconciliation will be offered by the Order of the Holy Cross in the St. George’s Chapel from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Confirmation service planned

The diocesan service of Confirmation will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 21 at 4:30 p.m. Clergy with prepared candidates should fill out the form for a single candidate or multiple candidates and send it to alowry@toronto.anglican.ca.

Save the date: Clergy Conference

The annual Clergy Conference will take place from May 27-29 at Trent University in Peterborough. Dr. Betty Pries will speak on the topic of “Leadership in a Time of Change: Difficult Conversations.” The three plenary sessions are entitled: “Riding the Change Curve,” “Navigating Tough and Tender Conversations” and “Transforming Polarized Conversations.” All clergy are invited to register, but retired clergy will be put on a waiting list and welcomed if space permits. Registration information will be emailed out the week after Easter.

Save the date: healing ministries workshops

There will be two healing ministries events this spring. More details and registration links will follow:

Refresher Day for all Healing Ministries, May 25 at All Saints, Whitby

Lay Anointer’s Training Day, June 8 at St. Peter, Erindale

Congregations called to invite, welcome, connect

“Invite Welcome Connect” is a workshop that equips congregations of all sizes and locations in intentional practices of evangelism, hospitality and inclusion. Led by Mary Foster Parmer, noted author and workshop leader, and organized by Congregational Development, this workshop is responding to a need heard in the Cast the Net listening process. Parishes are invited to bring a small team on April 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole. Registration is $45 a person with lunch provided, or $25 to join by Zoom. Register by April 22. Learn more about Invite Welcome Connect or buy the book­­. For more information, contact Melissa Doidge at mdoidge@toronto.anglican.ca or 647-578-9751.

Walk remembers victims of opioid epidemic

All are invited to mark Good Friday by joining in a Stations of the Cross walk at All Saints, Sherbourne, 315 Dundas St. E., Toronto. Starting at 9 a.m. on March 29, the walk memorializes those who have suffered and died in the opioid epidemic. Drawing on the Good Friday tradition of marking the 14 points or “stations” where Jesus stopped on his way to the cross, participants will stop and pray at 14 places where community members have died, starting and ending at Dundas and Sherbourne. The walk will take about 90-120 minutes, followed by a Good Friday worship service in the church at 12 p.m.

Music and murder help raise funds

All are invited to a “Music and Murder” fundraising event for the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine’s guest house renovation. It will take place on April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral Centre. The evening begins with live music by nationally acclaimed jazz musician Nathan Hiltz and his quartet, followed by a live performance of a radio play based on Louise Penny’s book Still Life. Tickets are $75 for in-person and $25 for online. Learn more on the Sisterhood’s website.

Deacons’ series continues

Join the deacons of Parkdale-West Toronto to explore Black history through the works of Black artists, storytellers and musicians. The next session of the Art of Resistance will be “Movement of Blacks to Canada Part 2: The Underground Railroad,” with special guest Roger Gibbs on March 21 at 7 p.m. Register online.

External events

Refugee network hosts session

The Private Refugee Sponsor Network of Ontario is hosting an online lunch and learn on March 20 from 12-1 p.m. on the topic of building trust between members of a sponsorship group, and between the group and sponsored refugees. Email info@refugeesponsornet.ca to register and receive the Zoom link.

College hosts women’s breakfast

Wycliffe College his hosting a Women’s Breakfast on April 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dr. Marion Taylor will speak on the theme “Silent No More: Reformation-Era Women Who Refused to Keep Silent.” Join in person or online from home, or host a women’s breakfast with a small group. In addition to the presentation and breakout discussion, participants will meet women studying at Wycliffe and hear about their journeys of spiritual formation. Tickets are $15 for the in-person event, and online tickets are free. Register online by March 21.

Conference to explore ’63 Congress

Registration is open for the MRIat60 conference on April 12-13 at St. Paul, Bloor Street or online. The conference will explore the Anglican Congress held in Toronto in 1963, with a keynote address by the Rev. Canon Dr. Mark Chapman of the University of Oxford and 21 papers presented by speakers from various parts of the Anglican Communion. Register online by April 4.

Resources

Parish commissions mass setting

Grace Church on-the-Hill invites submissions for a commissioned mass setting for SATB choir with organ accompaniment to celebrate its 150th anniversary as a parish. The work will commemorate the parish’s music ministry and pay tribute to this cornerstone of worship at Grace. The intent is that the mass setting can be used regularly on Sunday mornings for generations to come. The remuneration will be $5,000 for the selected applicant. See the parish’s website for full details and email music@gracechurchonthehill.ca with any questions. The deadline is April 15.

Discounts available at retreat centre

Kingfisher Crossing, located just north of Parry Sound near Killbear Provincial Park, is a retreat centre offering rest for people serving in Christian ministry. Christian ministry workers, pastors and missionaries can access a deep discount of $75/night for weeknight, one-bedroom use (minimum two-night stay) anytime September to June. They can also receive a 50% discount on rates for a three-bedroom cottage or for weekend bookings. Ministry staff and spouses are also offered discounted rates for spiritual direction and contemplative retreats. For more details, see the Kingfisher Crossing website.

Internship explores call to ministry

The Montreal Mission Internship is a paid summer internship for 18- to 25-year-olds with a heart for service and a desire to discern how God is calling them to serve in the world. Interns will serve at a social service organization in Montreal, reflect with other interns and with mentors on how God is working in and around them, and discern together how they are called to participate in God’s work. The internship runs from May 27 to July 26, and interns will receive a stipend of up to $5,000. To learn more, visit www.montrealmission.ca.

Survey considers pandemic experience

Members of Protestant churches in Canada are invited to complete an online questionnaire about their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. The questionnaire is anonymous and should take about 15-25 minutes to complete. This research is being conducted by academics with the aim to understand the transformations of religions during the pandemic.

Job postings

Mission to Seafarers seeks regional director

Mission to Seafarers Canada is seeking a part-time regional director who will have overall responsibility for the leadership and guidance of the local Missions to Seafarers in Canada and the associate member missions in the U.S. See the full job post for more details. The salary will be $25,000 per year based on 20 hours per week. Apply to chair@missiontoseafarershalifax.ca.

Administrative assistant needed

The Diocese is looking for an experienced administrative assistant who will work with the Finance department to coordinate and support all IT-related issues at the diocesan office, provide support to the Finance department and coordinate all office management activities. The position is full-time for approximately 18 months. See the full job post for more details. Apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Children, youth and family minister wanted

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. is seeking a children, youth and family minister to join its ministry staff team. See the full job description for more details. This is a one-year contract position transitioning to permanent status. Apply to Susan Graham Walker, parish operations manager, at sgwalker@thereedemer.ca by April 6.

Parish seeking administrator

All Saints, Whitby is seeking a full-time parish administrator and bookkeeper. The position is hybrid, with a balanced focus on the efficient day-to-day administration of the parish office and the accurate accounting, tracking and reporting on parish income and expenditures. See the job description for more details. Apply to asposting300@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on March 28 with a cover letter, including salary range expectations, and a resume.

Parish seeking family outreach worker

Church of the Resurrection, a dynamic faith community that has built up a strong core group of families, children and youth, is seeking a qualified individual to grow neighbourhood outreach and develop and maintain work with families within the church and neighbourhood. Visit the parish’s website for the full job description.

Children’s minister sought

St. Paul, Bloor Street is seeking looking for a committed follower of Jesus Christ with a passion for children and families and a strong desire to serve, learn and grow. The successful candidate will report to the families minister and be responsible for planning, coordinating and leading the children’s ministry program. For full details, see the job post.

PWRDF seeks communications officer

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF) is seeking a communications and marketing professional to support the implementation of PWRDF’s communications and marketing strategy starting May 1. Learn more on the PWRDF website. Apply by March 22 to pwrdf_careers@pwrdf.org.

Summer chaplain needed

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy position starting late June. The primary focus of the chaplaincy is a ministry of presence at historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park. The ideal candidate will be a self-motivated individual with an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. For more information, contact Deacon Nancy at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing before March 20 to Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0 or parish@parishofgeorgina.org.

Organization seeking executive director

Restorative Justice Housing Ontario is seeking an executive director as a one-to-two year transitional position intended to facilitate the growth of RJHO from a volunteer-driven to a professionally managed organization. See the full job post for more details. Submit an application, including a cover letter and resume, to info@rjho.ca by end of day on March 27.