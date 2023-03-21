Bulletin Board March 21

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocese installs new phone system

The diocesan offices are switching to a new VoIP (voice over internet) phone system. When you dial the main line (416-363-6021 or 1-800-668-8932), rather than using an extension you’ll be prompted to use the name of the person you’re calling. Diocesan staff have also been assigned their own direct numbers. It will take some time to update our web pages, business cards and letterhead to reflect this change. Thank you for your patience while we make this transition.

Supply clergy list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Report back on the social justice vestry motion

Did your parish pass the social justice vestry motion? Let us know! If your parish altered the text of the motion, send the version that was passed to Elin Goulden. Parishes or individuals who supported the motion can follow up by sending a letter to the Premier and the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, copied to their local MPP. A template is available on the Vestry Motion page.

Diocesan events

Workshops held for parish leaders

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. Visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for more information. The sessions are:

March 29 from 6:30-9 p.m. Register online.

April 12 from 6:30-9 p.m. Register online.

April 15 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register online.

Good Friday walk marks opioid epidemic

All Saints Church-Community Centre will hold a walk on Good Friday, April 7, that memorializes those who have suffered and died in the opioid epidemic. Walkers will stop and pray at 14 places where members of the community have overdosed. The walk will begin and end at All Saints, at the corner of Dundas and Sherbourne streets. It will start at 9 a.m. and will take 90 to 120 minutes. There will be a Good Friday worship service inside the church at noon.

Confirmation service planned

The diocesan service of Confirmation will take place at St. James Cathedral on May 7 at 4:30 p.m. Clergy with prepared candidates should fill out the form for a single candidate or multiple candidates and send it to alowry@toronto.anglican.ca.

External events

Hymn Society conference comes to Canada

The Hymn Society in the United States and Canada will hold its annual conference July 16-19 in Montréal. This year’s theme, “Land, Language, and Liberation,” offers an opportunity to explore how to celebrate, praise God and live into the Church’s mission in light of the challenges in the world today. Both in-person and online registration is available. The conference will include opportunities for learning, connecting, celebrating, singing and more. Advance registration rates are available through June 15. For more information or to register, visit www.thehymnsociety.org.

Annual women’s retreat returns

A.W.A.R.E. 2023 will be held in person at Elim Lodge in Peterborough from May 5-7. This is a gathering of women of all ages and denominations who worship and celebrate together over the course of a full three-day weekend. The cost of $325 includes meals, lodging and workshops. Register online on the Aware Peterborough website. Send any questions to awarenancy@gmail.com.

Resources

Program explores spirituality in wisdom years

Growing in Wisdom: Seeking Deeper Generativity is a two-year program of learning and exploring for those seeking a spirituality for their wisdom years. Grounded in the mystical Christian tradition, this ecumenical program is open to learning from other interfaith and spiritual traditions. Offered primarily on Zoom, there are four five-day intensives over two years, monthly meetings with other participants, a monthly meeting with a spiritual director, and optional monthly book studies. Applications are being accepted for the September 2023 to June 2025 program. For more information, visit the Growing in Wisdom website or email Nancy Phillips at growinginwisdom@outlook.com.

Migrant worker ministry seeks donations

Migrant workers are starting to arrive in Ontario, and the Hub at St. Saviour, Orono is open to help provide physical necessities. Some of the current needs include foods such as instant coffee, rice, cooking oil, eggs and more; personal hygiene products; clothing and shoes; and pots and pans. To learn more or to donate, contact the Rev. Augusto Nunez at augusto.nunez73@gmail.com or 416-886-4482.

Organization seeks seniors with spare rooms

RoomEaze is a start-up founded by Rylan Kinnon, a member of Trinity East (Little Trinity) that seeks to match seniors who want to age at home safely and affordably with students who need safe and affordable housing. Compatible seniors and students are matched and helped to establish housing arrangements that can benefit both parties. RoomEaze will be launching in April, and archdeacons and regional deans can invite Mr. Kinnon to share a presentation with their deaneries. If you have senior parishioners who may benefit from the support, company and connection that come from hosting a student, visit www.roomeaze.info or email rylan@roomeaze.ca.

Program invites young adults to consider vocation

St. Paul, Bloor Street has launched a full-time Ministry Apprenticeship Program for young adults who wish to consider a possible vocation in ordained ministry in the Anglican Church of Canada. During the year-long program, apprentices will serve in a rotation through each of St. Paul’s ministry departments and live in community at Wycliffe College. They will receive full room and board, plus $500 a month for living expenses. Learn more on the St. Paul’s website. Applications close on April 14, and the term begins on Sept. 5.

Parish seeking choir gowns, chalice

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is looking for a few blue choir gowns for its growing choir, as well as a chalice to replace a broken one. If you have or know of items that are available to donate, contact the Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger at stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com or 416-743-1993.

Survey considers Greenbelt development

Consulting firm SPR & Associates invites you and members of your parish to participate in a 10-minute online survey on Bill 23 and the Greenbelt. It is being undertaken as a not-for-profit public interest project supported by a wide range of organizations. The deadline is March 28. The results will be used to draft a position paper that will be distributed to supporting organizations, to the media and to the Ontario Legislature.

Job postings

Parishes seek street outreach registered nurse

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. and Holy Trinity, Trinity Square are seeking a part-time street outreach registered nurse who will provide empathetic nursing care while maintaining the dignity of and respect for the people who access the programs and the communities of these two parishes. See the full job post for more details. Send a resume and cover letter detailing your experience and qualifications to commontable@thedredeemer.ca by April 6.

Treasurer/bookkeeper wanted

Church of the Ascension, Don Mills is seeking a treasurer/bookkeeper who will work in close coordination with the churchwardens, rector, external auditor, administrative assistant and envelope secretary. See the job description for more details and apply to the Rev. Nicholas Morkel at nhmorkel@sympatico.ca or 33 Overland Dr., Toronto, ON M3C 2C3.

AURA seeking board members

The Anglican United Refugee Alliance (AURA) is the Diocese’s ministry partner in refugee sponsorship. It is currently seeking dynamic individuals to serve as members of its board. To find out what is entailed and how to apply, visit the AURA website.

Parish seeks pastoral associate for children’s ministry

St. Martin in-the-Fields is seeking a part-time pastoral associate for children and youth ministry to help actively engage children, youth and families in every aspect of the church’s community. The successful candidate will provide leadership in promoting and facilitating activities, programs and events that engage the children and youth in the church and in the wider community, both online and in person. The position is for two years beginning May 1, with possibility for renewal. For more information on the position and how to apply, visit the parish’s website.

Church hiring permanent director of music

St. Olave, Swansea is seeking a part-time director of music to provide musical leadership for its growing community. The parish has a 3-manual Keates pipe organ and a Mason and Hamelin grand piano. The choir has approximately 10 members (including four paid section leads). The ideal candidate is passionate about classical sacred music and traditional Anglican liturgy and thrives in a collaborative and supportive environment. Familiarity with the Book of Common Prayer is an asset. See a detailed job posting on the parish’s website. Submit a cover letter, resume and recording samples to the Rev. Rob Mitchell at rector@stolaves.ca by March 30.

Diocese seeking director of property resources

The Diocese is looking for someone with 10+ years of progressive experience who would like to be part of the core leadership team and contribute to the strategic development of its extensive physical assets. See the full job ad for more details. Apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Staff changes

Jennipher Kean will be resigning effective March 31 after being an integral part of the Diocese for 17 years. She will be greatly missed, and we wish her much happiness in her future endeavours. Jenn will spend her remaining time with the Diocese helping to organize the York-Simcoe office.

In the immediate future, you can direct any inquiries about the East and North archdeaconries to your bishop with a CC to your archdeacon/canon administrator and your regional dean.