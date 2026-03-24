Bulletin Board March 24

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

New grants support parish projects

Bishop’s Parish Ministry Grants support parish ministry projects that don’t meet the requirements of other diocesan grants and that may previously have been funded by Area Council grants, such as website design, signage and livestreaming equipment. Funds are apportioned among the bishops and administered at their discretion. To apply, fill out the grant application form. Your regional dean will review it, work with you to make sure your request fits the parameters of the grant, and submit it to the Bishop’s Office.

Help restore communities in Jamaica

The Bishop’s Appeal for Jamaican Relief and Reconstruction has passed the halfway mark, with $31,000 raised and matched dollar for dollar. FaithWorks will match all gifts up to $50,000, and Alongside Hope will distribute the funds through its partners in Jamaica. Read more about the appeal and donate online at FaithWorks.ca until April 17.

Tax documents mailed

All T4s have been mailed. Clergy should note that T4s and the T1223 forms for calculating the Clergy Residence Deduction for line 231 of your tax return were mailed together in the same envelope on Feb. 23. If you haven’t received these documents, email Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or call 647-578-9747 to request another copy.

Report back on vestry motion

Has your parish engaged with the 2026 social justice vestry motion? Let us know! Clergy are asked to check the relevant box on the Incumbent’s Return if their parish passed the motion. You can also report by email to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca. If your parish changed the wording of the motion, send the version that was passed. If you or your parish has questions or concerns about the motion, your comments will help the Social Justice and Advocacy Committee see where it can improve. Follow-up ideas for parishes and individuals are available on the Vestry Motion page.

Diocesan events

Jubilee anniversaries celebrated

The annual Blessing of Oils and Renewal of Ordination Vows service will take place on March 31 at 11 a.m. at St. James Cathedral and be livestreamed on the diocesan YouTube channel. Bishop Andrew Asbil will address the clergy at 10 a.m., followed by a time of silence. The Rev. Canon David Bryan Hoopes, OHC will offer the Ministry of Reconciliation (confessions) in the St. George Chapel. Consecrated oils will be distributed in the side aisles after the service.

ACW holds annual meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting on April 25 on Zoom. This year’s theme will be “Ministering with Compassion” with special presentations by S.H.I.F.T. (Support and Hope for Individuals and Families Today) and the Rev. Denise Byard. Registration will be available by April 1 on the ACW page.

Youth leaders gather for formation day

Youth leaders and those who support youth (priests, pastors, parents) are invited to Faith in Challenging Times on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity College, Toronto, featuring Archbishop Shane Parker, Professor Marion Taylor and the Rev. Canon Joanne Davies. This day of formation will examine how faith, scripture and prayer equip leaders to guide young people with courage, compassion and hope amid adversity. Sessions will be available in-person and streamed online. Visit the Trinity College website for a full schedule and to register.

Parish leaders invited to workshops

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at both workshops, so you only need to register for one.

For more information and updates, visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshop page.

Kids invited to explore Good Friday

St. James Cathedral is holding “Step by Step: Good Friday for Kids” on April 3 from 12-2 p.m. in the Cathedral Centre. Children in grades 1-8 are invited to join the program of stories and hands-on activities that explore Jesus’ final days in Jerusalem. Adults can either join their kids in the program or attend the Good Friday service. Sign up online.

Diocesan confirmation service planned

The diocesan Confirmation service will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 26. Be sure to submit your confirmation forms (single candidate or multiple candidates) to Amanda Lowry at alowry@toronto.anglican.ca by April 15.

Session considers online worship

The next Shop Talk session will be “Gather Online, Learn and Be Fed Together,” a live Zoom service on April 13 from 6:45-8:30 p.m. How does Communion change – and how does it stay the same – when celebrated entirely online? Redeemer, Bloor St. is one of the few parishes conducting a solely Zoom-enabled Communion service, bringing worshippers together for 45-50 minutes of shared liturgy, hymns, prayer and a homily, followed by fellowship. A team from Redeemer will guide an experiential learning session, in which participants will join in the Zoom worship service and reflect on questions, insights and possibilities that arise. After the service, there will be a discussion and Q&A about the worship approach, online ministry and the technology involved. Sign up online.

Parish hosts Eastertide homily series

During Eastertide, St. Thomas, Huron Street will host an Evensong homily series on the spiritual senses. Guest preachers will be Dr. Matthew Milliner of Wheaton College in Illinois; the Rev. Dr. Chris Brittain of Trinity College, Toronto; the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig of St. Stephen in-the-Fields; Dr. Joseph Mangina of Wycliffe College, Toronto; the Rev. Dr. Jason Byassee of Timothy Eaton Memorial United Church; and Dr. Justin Stratis of Wycliffe College. The first service takes place on April 12 at 5 p.m., and the series concludes on May 17.

Choir camp holds music day

Toronto Diocesan Choir Camp alumni and new singers of any age or voicing (SATB) who enjoy choral church music are invited to a Choir Camp Music Day at St. Olave, Swansea on May 2. The day will feature choral singing workshops with clinician Nicholas Nicolaidas, outdoor fellowship activities and a catered lunch, ending with a service of thanksgiving featuring choral music from the workshops. There is no cost, but registration is required by April 12. Download the brochure for more details.

External events

Course helps participants discern call to ministry

The Centre for Christian Studies is holding “Learning on Purpose: Changing Leadership for a Changing World,” a two-week intensive leadership development course from June 15-26 at Five Oaks Retreat Centre near Paris, Ont. This course is for people interested in discerning a call to ministry, starting a call of diaconal formation, building skills for lay leadership, connecting community engagement and faith, or trying to figure out what their purpose is. Learn more on the centre’s website.

Event explores online presence for church leaders

Clergy, seminarians and those who work in churches are invited to an online Pastors Lab event on April 23 and April 25 at 1 p.m. It will cover why clergy should be online, brand basics, practical tools and workflows, dos and don’ts and Q&A time. Each session will last about 90 minutes. The Rev. Gerlyn Henry will be one of the panelists. The suggested donation is $25 USD. Sign up online.

Resources

Support supervised consumption sites

The provincial government recently announced that it will cut funding to all remaining provincially funded supervised consumption sites by June 2026. After nine sites in the province were closed under Bill 223 last year, this will effectively close the remaining seven provincially funded sites in Ontario, including two in Toronto and one in Peterborough. Only two privately funded sites, both in Toronto, would remain. Yet drug overdoses continue, and due to increasing contamination with veterinary tranquilizers, they’re placing an increasing burden on paramedics and emergency rooms, contributing to greater expense and delays in emergency services for all Ontarians. Read the letter Bishop Andrew Asbil has sent to the premier and health ministers and find a template letter you can send to provincial officials on the Social Justice and Advocacy page.

Job postings

Ministry & community coordinator wanted

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a half-time ministry & community coordinator who will be responsible for helping parishioners connect more fully with each other and St. Clement’s. The role will involve managing and supporting hospitality, parish events and volunteers. Visit the parish’s website for a full job description. Send applications to hr@stclementsto.ca. The closing date is April 5. St. Clement’s is currently seeking to fill several positions and would entertain the same candidate for multiple positions based on qualifications and experience.

Parish seeks young adults minister

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a half-time young adults minister who will build discipleship and community with young adults (20s & 30s) in the parish and in the wider neighbourhood. Visit the parish’s website for a full job description. Send applications to hr@stclementsto.ca. The closing date is April 5. St. Clement’s is currently seeking to fill several positions and would entertain the same candidate for multiple positions based on qualifications and experience.

Diocese seeking youth ministry coordinators

Are you passionate about youth getting to know God? Do you have demonstrated leadership, organizational and creative thinking skills? Are you feeling called to share your gifts and talents to support youth ministry in the Anglican Church? The Diocese has a current vacancy for two youth ministry coordinators (part-time, 8 hours per week) to work in either the North or South archdeaconry. See the full job post for more details.

Parish seeks office administrator

St. Matthew, Oshawa is seeking a part-time office administrator to support the ministry and daily operations of the church. The role provides administrative, financial and organizational support to help ensure the smooth functioning of parish life. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume with cover letter to Cheryl Gargal at stmatthews80@gmail.com by March 31.

Parish seeks music director

St. James, Orillia is seeking a music director who is creative, collaborative and passionate about honouring music as a fundamental part of worship and parish life. Skill and experience as an organist and/or pianist, ideally both, and choir director well-versed in the Anglican form of worship and improvisation are preferred. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a CV and cover letter outlining your music experience (links to recordings or videos showcasing your musical abilities are also welcome) to Leslie Fortune, search committee chair, at stjamesorilliawarden@gmail.com. The posting will remain open until a successful candidate has been found.

Diocese seeks communications coordinator

The Diocese is seeking a communications coordinator who will provide support for the successful planning, development and implementation of a wide range of communication initiatives. The successful candidate will have strong writing and editing skills, be passionate about sharing the good news of a Christian organization in a meaningful way and have experience with the production of print media. See the Synod Office Careers page for more details.

Bookkeeper wanted

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square is seeking a part-time finance assistant/bookkeeper who will work closely with the parish administrator, treasurer and accountant to ensure financial transactions are entered accurately in the church’s Sage 50 accounting system and the semi-monthly payroll is processed accurately in the Payworks payroll system. See the job post for full details. To apply, send an introductory letter, resume and questions to Margot Linken, parish administrator, at mlinken@holytrinity.to and Ian Digby, churchwarden/trustee, at idigby@holytrinity.to.