Bulletin Board March 7

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Tax documents mailed

T4s and the T1223 forms for calculating the clergy residence deduction for line 231 of clergy tax returns were mailed together in the same envelope on Feb. 21. If you haven’t received these documents, contact Keri Stilling at 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239 or kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Deadline approaching to submit annual returns

The deadline to submit the Incumbent’s Annual Statistical Return and the Churchwardens’ Parochial Return is midnight on March 15. The number of Synod members each congregation is entitled to elect will be based on the average weekly attendance from 2019. If you have questions or need help accessing the online portal, contact the Finance Department Assistant. For more details, see the Annual Returns page.

Supply clergy list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Report back on the social justice vestry motion

Did your parish pass the social justice vestry motion? Let us know! Clergy can do so by ticking the relevant box on the Incumbent’s Return. If your parish altered the text of the motion, send the version that was passed to Elin Goulden. Parishes or individuals who supported the motion can follow up by sending a letter to the Premier and the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, copied to their local MPP. A template is available on the Vestry Motion page.

Cabaret seeking submissions

The Bishop’s Company Cabaret celebrates musical artists and dancers as it raises funds to support the Bishop’s Company. The evening aims to provide a selection of diverse performances that reflect the community at large. All are welcome to audition, and each act will receive an honorarium. Send examples of your work to bishopscompany@toronto.anglican.ca by April 28. Selected artists will be notified by May 5 and will need to submit a bio, photo, social media links and song selection (with copyright information) by the end of May. Artists will film their pieces with Blindspot Media before the end of August. You can see last year’s cabaret on YouTube.

Diocesan events

Workshops held for parish leaders

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. Visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for more information. The sessions are:

March 29 from 6:30-9 p.m. Register online.

April 12 from 6:30-9 p.m. Register online.

April 15 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register online.

Good Friday walk marks opioid epidemic

All Saints Church-Community Centre will hold a walk on Good Friday, April 7, that memorializes those who have suffered and died in the opioid epidemic. Walkers will stop and pray at 14 places where members of the community have overdosed. The walk will begin and end at All Saints, at the corner of Dundas and Sherbourne streets. It will start at 9 a.m. and will take 90 to 120 minutes. There will be a Good Friday worship service inside the church at noon.

Confirmation service planned

The diocesan service of Confirmation will take place at St. James Cathedral on May 7 at 4:30 p.m. Clergy with prepared candidates should fill out the form for a single candidate or multiple candidates and send it to alowry@toronto.anglican.ca.

Save the date: ACW annual general meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting on April 22 at 10 a.m. on Zoom with the theme “Having Faith.” Keynote speaker the Ven. Lydia Constant, archdeacon, Elder and faculty member at the Henry Budd College for Ministry in The Pas, Man., will speak on her faith journey combining traditional ceremonies and practices with Christian beliefs. Event registration details will follow.

All invited to service of lament and hope

All Saints Church-Community Centre is holding a service of lament and hope on March 18 at 4 p.m. All are invited to join for a community gathering of song and prayer in grieving losses and remembering God’s presence. In response to the many COVID-related losses of life, health, income and more, this service draws on the biblical tradition of lament. Enter through the ramp at the back of the parking lot on Sherbourne Street.

External events

Annual women’s retreat returns

A.W.A.R.E. 2023 will be held in person at Elim Lodge in Peterborough from May 5-7. This is a gathering of women of all ages and denominations who worship and celebrate together over the course of a full three-day weekend. The cost of $325 includes meals, lodging and workshops. Register online on the Aware Peterborough website. Send any questions to awarenancy@gmail.com.

Resources

Program invites young adults to consider vocation

St. Paul, Bloor Street has launched a full-time Ministry Apprenticeship Program for young adults who wish to consider a possible vocation in ordained ministry in the Anglican Church of Canada. During the year-long program, apprentices will serve in a rotation through each of St. Paul’s ministry departments and live in community at Wycliffe College. They will receive full room and board, plus $500 a month for living expenses. Learn more on the St. Paul’s website. Applications close on April 14, and the term begins on Sept. 5.

Internship explores call to ministry

The Montreal Mission Internship is a summer internship for 18- to 25-year-olds who feel called to ministry outside the walls of the church. Interns will serve at a social service organization in Montreal, reflect with other interns during weekly group meetings and discern how they are called to participate in God’s work. The internship runs from May 29 to July 28, and interns will receive a stipend of $5,000. To learn more, visit www.montrealmission.ca.

Diocese invited to pray for visioning process

The steering committee of Cast the Net, the diocesan visioning process, has offered prayer resources for people in the Diocese to prayerfully support the work of Cast the Net. The resources include a litany that can be used within the Prayers of the People, along with prayers that individuals can use during Lent. Feel free to adapt these for use in your parish. Download the Cast the Net prayers.

Parish seeking choir gowns, chalice

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is looking for a few blue choir gowns for its growing choir, as well as a chalice to replace a broken one. If you have or know of items that are available to donate, contact the Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger at stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com or 416-743-1993.

Unity Kitchen seeking commercial fridges & freezers

The Unity Kitchen at Holy Trinity, Trinity Square is looking for low- or no-cost commercial fridges and/or freezers. The organization wants to develop a food hub that can support the many partner organizations that use the space for their own outreach and programming. Contact Sinclair Bletcher-Lowman at sbletcherlowman@holytrinity.to.

Survey considers Greenbelt development

Consulting firm SPR & Associates invites you and members of your parish to participate in a 10-minute online survey on Bill 23 and the Greenbelt. It is being undertaken as a not-for-profit public interest project supported by a wide range of organizations, including the Social Planning Network of Ontario, the YWCA Ontario Network for affordable housing, many unions, Nature Ontario, the National Farmers Union and other NGOs, hundreds of neighborhood community organizations and many others. The deadline is March 17. The results will be used to draft a position paper that will be distributed to supporting organizations, to the media and to the Ontario Legislature by the end of March.

Job postings

Parish seeks pastoral associate for children’s ministry

St. Martin in-the-Fields is seeking a part-time pastoral associate for children and youth ministry to help actively engage children, youth and families in every aspect of the church’s community. The successful candidate will provide leadership in promoting and facilitating activities, programs and events that engage the children and youth in the church and in the wider community, both online and in person. The position is for two years beginning May 1, with possibility for renewal. For more information on the position and how to apply, visit the parish’s website.

Parish seeking administrator

Holy Family, Heart Lake in Brampton is seeking a part-time administrator with bookkeeping skills, knowledge of Microsoft Office, experience with QuickBooks and familiarity with Facebook and website (WordPress) management. The candidate will have good organizational and interpersonal skills and work closely with the incumbent, churchwardens and ministry leaders. Send a cover letter and resume to admin@holyfamilybrampton.ca by March 15.

Church hiring permanent director of music

St. Olave, Swansea is seeking a part-time director of music to provide musical leadership for its growing community. The parish has a 3-manual Keates pipe organ and a Mason and Hamelin grand piano. The choir has approximately 10 members (including four paid section leads). The ideal candidate is passionate about classical sacred music and traditional Anglican liturgy and thrives in a collaborative and supportive environment. Familiarity with the Book of Common Prayer is an asset. See a detailed job posting on the parish’s website. Submit a cover letter, resume and recording samples to the Rev. Rob Mitchell at rector@stolaves.ca by March 30.

Cemetery administrator sought

St. James’ Cemetery & Crematorium at 635 Parliament St., Toronto has an immediate opening for a cemetery administrator. This is a permanent full-time salary position. See the full job ad for details. Submit a resume to John O’Brien, Director of Cemetery Operations, at jobrien@stjamescathedral.ca.

AURA seeking board members

The Anglican United Refugee Alliance (AURA) is the Diocese’s ministry partner in refugee sponsorship. It is currently seeking dynamic individuals to serve as members of its board. To find out what is entailed and how to apply, visit the AURA website.

Parish administrator needed

St. Hilary, Cooksville is seeking a parish administrator to run the church office, manage the website, assist the incumbent and churchwardens and connect with members of the parish in support of its various ministries. The ideal candidate is well organized, dependable, has a working knowledge of Microsoft Office and familiarity with social media. Send a cover letter and resume to sthilarysanglicanchurch@gmail.com by March 16. To see the full job description, visit the parish’s website.

Diocese seeking director of property resources

The Diocese is looking for someone with 10+ years of progressive experience who would like to be part of the core leadership team and contribute to the strategic development of its extensive physical assets. See the full job ad for more details. Apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Music director wanted

Holy Trinity, Guildwood is seeking a music director to help the parish continue to grow its dynamic music ministry. The successful applicant should embrace a variety of styles of music; be a versatile keyboardist and singer with a creative, confident and collegial working style; and enjoy leading a small but knowledgeable and dedicated choir and working with clergy, the video team, children, drama groups and other musicians. The position is about 8-10 hours weekly. Salary is commensurate with experience, in the range of $15,000-$18,000. To apply, send a resume to office@trinityguildwood.org.

Summer chaplain wanted

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy position starting in late June. The primary focus is a ministry of presence at the historic St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park on Lake Simcoe. The candidate should have strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages and be self-motivated, with an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. For more information, contact Deacon Nancy at nancy@parishofgeorgina.org. Apply in writing by March 20 to parish@parishofgeorgina.org or Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0.