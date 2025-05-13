Bulletin Board May 13

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Youth members needed for Synod

Young people aged 16-30 with a passion for youth ministry and an interest in church governance are invited to apply to be youth delegates at diocesan Synod. Youth members attend the Pre-Synod meeting (Oct. 4) and Synod (Nov. 7-8), where they will get to connect with like-minded peers and play a key role in voting on important matters. Applicants need to be a member of their church’s vestry and should have received Holy Communion at least three times in the past year. Download the poster for full details, speak to your parish priest and submit the form to Ajith Philip at aphilip@toronto.anglican.ca.

Minimum wage to increase

The minimum wage rates in Ontario will increase on Oct. 1. The increase to the general minimum wage is $0.40, which will bring the rate to $17.60 an hour. If you have any employees being paid minimum wage, make sure you change their wage rate. For more information, visit the Government of Ontario website.

Video walks though 20 Calls guide

The Netminders, a group of clergy, laity and diocesan staff helping parishes engage with Cast the Net, has released a video walkthrough of the discussion guide that has been created to help Anglicans take up some of the 20 Calls. The guide includes questions designed to spark conversations and decisions about which Calls to respond to. Parishes can use this guide to focus on a Call that best supports and inspires their own ministry and mission. Find the video walkthrough and the discussion guide on the Cast the Net web page.

Archives seeking parish registers at Synod

The diocesan Archives will have a booth at Synod and is asking parishes to bring their completed parish registers to Synod for transfer to the Archives. Staff are also asking for registers that aren’t full but that include entries from before 1980. Transferring older records makes sure that in the event of a fire, burglary or other disaster at the church, significantly fewer years’ worth of records will be lost. The Archives offers a secure, fire-resistant, climate-controlled environment to preserve these irreplaceable records for future generations of Anglicans. Staff will transfer all registers received during the day at Synod to the Archives in the evening and immediately place them in the secure vault.

You can fill out the record transfer form ahead of time, or there will be blank copies at the Archives booth. New parish registers are readily available online for a reasonable cost. Contact the Archives at archives@toronto.anglican.ca if you have any questions.

Clergy supply list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Parishes raising funds

Two parishes in the Diocese have campaigns as part of the Anglican Foundation of Canada’s 2025 Say Yes! to Kids initiative. St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough and Trinity Church, Barrie are each aiming to raise $5,000 for intergenerational ministry and children’s faith formation. To learn more about the Say Yes! to Kids campaign, visit the foundation’s website.

Diocesan events

Event considers missing Indigenous children

The Bishop’s Collaborative for Right Relations is hosting “Honouring the Children and Upholding Sacred Obligations,” a virtual event on June 10 at 7 p.m. for Anglicans to learn about the search for missing Indigenous children across the country, pray and take action on Calls 71-76 from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Join the event on Zoom.

Workshop considers building condition assessments

Want to understand your building’s needs better? Join the upcoming workshop “BCAs and the Building Stewardship Policy” on June 4 at 4 p.m., led by Mac Moreau, Pam Boisvert and Daiane Monteiro of the Property Resources department. Explore how the Diocese is helping parishes care for their buildings through Building Condition Assessments (BCAs), a practical tool for evaluating structure, systems, site conditions and maintenance. Learn how BCAs can support smart planning and stewardship for the short, medium and long term. Register online.

Parish hosts reconciliation event

In the 10 years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued its 94 Calls to Action, little progress has been made. On May 24 at 12 p.m., Redeemer, Bloor St. is hosting a ReconciliAction Symposium, an afternoon of presentations and discussion with three First Nations speakers. Douglas Sanderson of Opaskwayak Cree Nation and visiting Indigenous scholar at Redeemer, will explore the Spirit of Reconciliation. Douglas Sinclair of the Peguis First Nation, publisher of Indigenous Watchdog, will look at progress or inaction on the TRC Calls to Action. Rosalyn Elm of Six Nations, coordinator of Indigenous ministries for the Anglican Church of Canada, will summarize the afternoon and lead discussion on where we go from here. There is no charge to attend, though donations are welcome. Register by email to registration@redeemer.ca.

Archbishop to give Snell Lecture

Archbishop Chris Harper, the National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop and Presiding Elder of Sacred Circle, will give the Snell Lecture at St. James Cathedral on June 22 to mark National Indigenous Day of Prayer and National Indigenous History Month. A Eucharist will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by a reception at 5:30 p.m. and the Snell Lecture at 6 p.m. All are invited. RSVP on the cathedral’s website.

Lay anointers invited to training day

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries will hold a Lay Anointers Training Day on May 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Grace Church, Markham. The day will include practicing anointing and presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing, boundaries and confidentiality, supervision and prayerful support, along with practical learning on the care and keeping of oil stocks. Register online. The cost is $20 at the door.

External events

Foundation holds annual meeting

The Anglican Foundation of Canada will hold its annual general meeting on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Redeemer, Bloor St. The evening will begin with Evensong at 6 p.m. with Bishop Kevin Robertson presiding, followed by a reception. RSVP online.

Resources

Resources explore TRC Calls to Action

This June marks 10 years since survivors and their allies released 94 Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Of the 94 Calls to Action, 13 specifically name and call upon the Church. The Rev. Leigh Kern, Right Relations Coordinator, has shared four resource packages for parishes:

The Bishop’s Collaborative for Right Relations encourages all parishes to study the Calls to Action and use them as a framework for spiritual renewal, advocacy and discipleship.

Comments sought on provincial legislation

Ontario is home to more than 230 species at risk. Bill 5, the “Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act,” would repeal the Endangered Species Act and replace it with much weaker legislation, which scraps the requirement to create a recovery plan for species at risk and limits habitat protection to the immediate vicinity of a species’ nest or den, removing protection areas where they feed or migrate. The act also gives cabinet unprecedented powers to override the law by designating “Special Economic Zones,” “Trusted Proponents” and “Designated Projects” that would be exempt from applicable provincial and municipal laws and regulations. The act does not provide criteria for making these designations or checks and balances for reviewing or limiting these measures. Aspects of Bill 5 are open for public comment at the Environmental Registry of Ontario until May 17. Comments can also be submitted to the Standing Committee on the Interior until May 26 at 6 p.m.

Advocacy efforts target housing

Ontario’s homelessness crisis is growing and must be addressed. Rather than creating desperately needed housing, Bill 6, the “Safer Municipalities Act,” proposes greater powers to arrest and punish people who have no place to live but in encampments. This will criminalize people and greatly increase policing and prison costs – paid for by taxpayer dollars – at a time when tariffs threaten to make life harder and less affordable for everyone. To address encampments, Ontario must commit to proven solutions that respect people’s human rights. The first of these is safe, affordable housing. The diocesan Social Justice & Advocacy Committee has joined more than 60 organizations across Ontario as part of the Encampment Justice Coalition, which as written to the premier asking his government to rescind Bill 6. Read the letter to the premier and send a customizable letter to your MPP.

Job postings

Parish seeks music director

St. John the Baptist, Norway is seeking a creative, passionate music director to provide musical leadership in public worship for the congregation (and 20 voice choir with paid leads) with organ and piano accompaniment. See the job posting for more details. To apply, forward you inquiry and resume to the Rev. Molly Finlay at rector@stjohnsnorway.com.

Parish seeking organist

St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle is seeking an organist and choir director who is creative, collaborative and passionate about upholding music as an integral part of worship and parish life. Skill and experience as an organist well-versed in the traditional Anglican form of worship and improvisation is essential. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter and CV to office@stpeterstsimon.ca by May 31.

Controller sought

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is seeking an experienced CPA with the ability to perform a full range of accounting activities, as well as human resources, payroll, policy development and other responsibilities. See the job post for full details. To apply, send your resume to humanresources@ssjd.ca.

University seeks president

Thornloe University is seeking a visionary, strategic and collaborative academic leader with a robust business acumen to be its new president and vice-chancellor. This role demands a leader who not only champions the academic mission of the School of Theology but also possesses a deep respect for the Anglican Church and its traditions. The application deadline has been extended; see the full job post for more details.

Parish seeks organist

St. Paul, Perrytown is seeking an organist and choir director who will ensure that worship services are enhanced through the use of music (instrumental and choral) so that the congregation is encouraged to participate. See the job post for more information. Apply to Bill Moore Ede, rector’s warden, at bill.mooreede@eagle.ca or 905-375-8465.

Staff changes

Suchitra Ahlawat will be on leave beginning June 10 and returning July 16, 2026. Trisha Baptista will be joining the Diocese as of May 27 as receptionist while Suchitra is on leave.