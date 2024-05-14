Bulletin Board May 14

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Deadline reminder: Risk and Governance

The last scheduled meeting of the Risk and Governance Committee before the summer is June 13. The deadline to receive materials is May 30.

Season releases first resources

As the Diocese embarks on a two-year Season of Spiritual Renewal, the steering committee is sharing some ways that parishes can participate in four of the Christian disciplines strongly associated with renewal: prayer, scripture, worship, and discipleship and evangelism. You can find suggestions of how to engage with each of these disciplines on the Season of Spiritual Renewal pages of the diocesan website. Parishes and individuals can also use Prayers Through the Ages, a document with a prayer for each day of the month, to begin engaging in widespread prayer for renewal.

Diocesan events

Youth leaders gather on retreat

The annual Spark youth leaders’ retreat will take place on May 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Incarnation. The Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Paulsen will be the speaker, digging deeper into the theme of renewal as the Diocese embarks on the Season of Spiritual Renewal. All youth leaders (18+) are welcome to attend. Register online.

Women invited to spring gathering

The Anglican Church Women is hosting a spring gathering on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. James, Orillia. Join in the fun and fellowship, with a guest speaker from a 2023 medical mission to Kenya. Bring your own bag lunch, with dessert and beverages provided. The cost is a freewill donation. Register by emailing nichollsjuliaa@gmail.com. For more information, phone 416-363-0018 or email acw@toronto.anglican.ca. You can also download the flyer to share with your parish.

Waitlist open for Clergy Conference

The annual Clergy Conference taking place May 27-29 at Trent University is now at capacity. If you’d like to be added to the waitlist, or if you’ve had a change in your schedule and can no longer attend, email Jenn Kean at jkean@toronto.anglican.ca as soon as possible.

Workshop considers capital projects and grants

Join the Property Resources department for an online workshop on capital projects, grants and consultations on May 30 at 4 p.m. Explore Canon 6 approvals, timelines and crafting effective business cases. Understand consultation requirements and how the Property Resources department advocates for you, and learn about available grants, application processes and approvals. Sign up online.

Webinar discusses government advocacy

Nearly 70 per cent of parishes in the Diocese passed this year’s social justice vestry motion; but how can we communicate our message to government leaders? Join members of the Social Justice & Advocacy Committee on May 16 at 7 p.m. for a webinar on how to get in touch with your local MPP and prepare for a meeting to discuss your concerns. If you’re unable to attend on the day, a recording of the webinar will be available later, as well as a print resource for download. Register online.

Save the date: youth retreat

The annual ReCharge Youth Retreat will take place on Sept. 27-29 at Muskoka Woods. Registration will open this month.

Deanery holds Evensong

Bishop Kevin Robertson will preach and officiate at a service of Evensong and Benediction for the Parkdale-Toronto West deanery at St. Thomas, Huron Street on June 2 at 5 p.m. A reception will follow. Everyone is welcome, especially those who worship, live or work in the deanery.

Healing ministries hold refresher day

Join in a day of refreshment and renewal for all involved in healing ministries within the Diocese on May 25 at All Saints, Whitby. Register online in advance; payment will be $20 at the door. There will be two workshops, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Lay anointers invited to training

A lay anointers’ training day will be held on June 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter, Erindale. The day will include practicing anointing; presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing; boundaries and confidentiality; supervision and prayerful support; and practical learning on the care and keeping of oil and oil stocks. Register online and pay $20 at the door.

External events

Deacons and supporters invited to seminar

Anglican Deacons Canada (ADC), the national association for deacons in the Anglican Church of Canada, invites all Canadian deacons and those who support deacons to an online seminar on May 22 from 7-8:30 p.m. The session will offer a sneak preview and first opportunity to comment on ADC’s draft strategic plan, including a shared statement on the diaconate and a document summarizing best practices in diaconal ministry, drawn from dioceses across the Canadian church. Registration is not required; simply log into the Zoom link (meeting ID 812 2660 2340). Contact communications@anglicandeacons.ca with any questions.

Festival explores faith and justice

The Cahoots Festival of Faith, Justice & DIY is coming up on May 23-26 at Pearce Williams Family Camp and Retreat Centre in Fingal, Ont. This annual festival gathers people of all ages as Jesus-following, justice-focused, hands-on people in a space that honours creativity and spirituality. Adult tickets are $170 on a sliding scale, with discounted prices for children and youth. Learn more and register online.

Resources

Anglican women’s network relaunches

The International Anglican Women’s Network (IAWN), one of the official networks of the Anglican Church of Canada, is relaunching in Canada to spread the good news of Anglican women’s ministry around the globe and within Canada. IAWN Canada plans to put out an e-newsletter three times a year for anyone who supports Anglican women’s ministry. To sign up, email iawn@national.anglican.ca with “e-news sign up” in the subject line.

Refugee Sunday resources available

Since 2021, the Diocese of Toronto has celebrated Refugee Sunday in collaboration with the Anglican-United Refugee Alliance. Refugee Sunday is now a project of the Sponsorship Agreement Holding-dioceses in the Anglican Church of Canada, in collaboration with the Primate’s Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF). Archbishop Linda Nicholls is inviting all dioceses to observe Refugee Sunday at some point in the month leading up to World Refugee Day on June 20. Resources to help your parish celebrate can be found on the PWRDF website.

Job postings

Diocese seeking executive director

The Diocese is looking for an executive director, who will work closely with the College of Bishops, diocesan directors, and Synod Council to ensure that diocesan goals are achieved and there is an effective management of resources. See the full job post for more details. To express interest in this opportunity, email your cover letter and resume to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish seeking music director

St. Thomas, Brooklin is seeking a music director who will ensure that both traditional and contemporary expressions of worship are enhanced through the use of diverse music. The ideal candidate will have enthusiasm and drive and will be focused on developing and growing the music program. See the full job posting for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume and 2-3 references to office@stthomasbrooklin.com by May 31.

Parish seeks hospitality coordinator

Little Trinity is looking for a friendly and reliable individual to take responsibility for the hospitality and care of the building and parishioners while offering a friendly environment for Sunday morning services. There is a small component of cleaning and facility maintenance for the building and grounds. See the full job description. To apply for this part-time position, submit a resume or get in touch with the facilities manager at facilities@littletrinity.org.

Diocese seeks property resources specialist

The Diocese is looking for an experienced property resources specialist who will be responsible for managing the operations of diocesan-controlled properties and consulting with parishes on deferred maintenance, building assessments and capital planning. See the full job post for more details and apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Cemetery administrator needed

St. James’ Cemetery & Crematorium is looking for a cemetery administrator. This is a permanent, full-time salaried position with a full benefits package. See the full job post for details. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to George Vrozos, cemetery manager, at gvrozos@stjamescathedral.ca.

Children’s minister wanted

St. Paul, Bloor Street is seeking a children’s minister who will be responsible for planning, coordinating and leading the children’s ministry program, with a focus on Sunday mornings and special events held throughout the year. The position is for up to 35 hours per week, starting June 1. See the full job post for more details. Submit a cover letter and resume to Bishop Jenny Andison, rector, at hr@stpaulsbloor.org with “Children’s Minister” in the subject line.

Diocese seeks Archives summer student

The Diocese is seeking a summer student for the Archives department for a fixed term of eight weeks. The student will work with the archivist and archives assistant to assess and prepare material for digitization. Download the full job post for more details and apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish administrator wanted

Church of the Incarnation, Toronto is seeking a parish administrator who will ensure the efficient administration of the parish office. The position will be 20-24 hours per week. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume to cw-incarnation@toronto.anglican.ca.

School seeking director of choral music

Royal St. George’s College is seeking a director of choral music who will be responsible for providing vision and leadership of its choral music program. This role requires a deep understanding of music, teaching and leadership skills to sustain a vibrant and successful choral music program. This is a full-time permanent position beginning at the start of the 2024/25 school year. Read the full job post to learn more. To express your interest, email a cover letter, resume and additional information to the attention of Stephen Beatty, headmaster, at hr@rsgc.on.ca by June 10, indicating “Director of Choral Music” in the subject line.

Staff changes

Bishop Riscylla Shaw will be taking a sabbath leave starting June 1 and returning Sept. 8. Reach out to Aimen Akbar to connect with Bishop Shaw’s office during her leave. Archdeacon John Anderson and Canon Laura Walton, along with Aimen, will attend to details as needed and refer episcopal matters to the appropriate on-call bishop.