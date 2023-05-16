Bulletin Board May 16

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Clergy & parishes asked to log into diocesan mailboxes

Diocesan standardized email accounts were implemented in 2017 to be used for information communicated from the Diocese to churchwardens and clergy. Microsoft has contacted the Diocese with a list of accounts that have not been accessed for several months. If it’s been some time since you last logged into the mailbox associated with your parish position, do so as soon as possible; Microsoft wants to decommission the unused accounts, which will disrupt our regular emails about invoicing, priest payroll notifications and property information. If you need a mailbox reset or password change, contact Tracey Gordon at tgordon@toronto.anglican.ca.

Province increases minimum wage

Minimum wage rates in Ontario will increase on Oct. 1. The increase to the general minimum wage is $1.05, which brings the new rate to $16.55 an hour. If you have any employees being paid on minimum wage, make sure you change their wage rate. For more information, see the Government of Ontario website.

Archives seeks deanery records

Do you have deanery minutes or correspondence that should be preserved? These important records are often overlooked for transfer to the diocesan Archives. Reach out to Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca if you have deanery records you would be interested in transferring for long-term preservation and access.

Volunteers sought to welcome Sacred Circle

A few volunteers are needed to help greet arriving members of Sacred Circle on May 28 at Pearson International Airport.. Sacred Circles are national gatherings of Indigenous Anglicans for prayer, worship, discernment and decision-making. Volunteers will act as a welcoming party and direct people to pre-arranged transportation. If you’re able to assist for a couple hours between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., be in touch directly with Bishop Riscylla Shaw at rshaw@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Parish hosts mapping exercise

St. Paul, Lindsay is hosting “Mapping the Ground We Stand On,” an exercise from PWRDF that invites participants to explore Indigenous presence on the map of Turtle Island/Canada, the history of settler arrival and how each fits into ongoing narratives. It will take place on June 24 from 1-4 p.m., and anyone who’s interested is invited to register. Sign up by 3 p.m. on June 15 by calling the parish office at 705-324-4666 or emailing office@st-pauls-lindsay.ca, including attendees’ full names and email addresses so they can receive the preparation guide a week before.

Conference inviting workshop proposals

The planning team for the Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference is inviting proposals for presentations at this year’s event, which will be held on Nov. 4 at St. John, York Mills. If you have a passion for children’s ministry or know someone who excels in this area, you can submit a proposal to present at the conference. The team is looking for presentations that are engaging, informative and innovative, covering a range of topics related to children’s ministry. Learn more about the submission process and requirements on the conference website. The deadline is June 23.

Youth leaders gather for retreat day

All youth leaders (volunteer and paid) from across the Diocese are invited to a retreat day on May 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at All Saints, Kingsway, 2850 Bloor St. W., Toronto. The day will include reflecting together on scripture, worship, prayer, sharing together and supporting one another – truly a day of retreat and rest. The cost is $20, which includes lunch and snacks. Register online.

Town hall considers Canada Disability Benefit

Holy Trinity, Guildwood is collaborating with Community Food Centres Canada and Disability Without Poverty to hold a town hall on June 1 from 7-9:30 p.m. to raise awareness of the need for the Canada Disability Benefit. Postcards will be available to send to MPs to urge them to make this benefit adequate to lift Canadians with disabilities out of poverty.

Church giving away items

St. Leonard, Toronto held its final service in late February. Since then, volunteers have been identifying and categorizing the church’s contents for dispersal. They have compiled a photo catalogue of items available for churches on a first come, first served basis. Churches can request items from the first catalogue or the second catalogue. To request an item, email stleonardschurchtoronto@gmail.com with:

Item number Your name Your email address Your phone number Church name

Pickup for churches will be held on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. until May 24. If you have a date and time you would prefer, specify it in your email; otherwise a date and time will be selected for you.

External events

Program focuses on liturgy in the climate crisis

The Associated Parishes for Liturgy and Mission (APLM) is launching “Worship and Mission in the Face of Climate Crisis,” a year-long project to encourage thoughtful reflection and liturgical creativity. From July 2023 to July 2024, APLM will partner with six congregations in Canada and the U.S. to develop best practices. Each selected partner congregation will send two representatives to APLM’s upcoming conference at St. John’s Abbey, Collegeville, from July 17-21. Find more details on the APLM website. The deadline to apply is May 19.

Forum invites conversation on affordable housing

Interested in working to develop and protect affordable housing in Etobicoke? LAMP Community Health Centre is hosting an affordable housing town hall on May 24 from 6-9 p.m. at 185 Fifth St., Toronto. All three Etobicoke-Lakeshore elected officials will be attending. Register online.

Event considers newcomers and faith communities

The Toronto North Local Immigration Partnership is holding its Faith & Welcoming Communities Forum on June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Garamond Ct., Toronto. This is an opportunity to foster and strengthen collaboration between newcomer settlement agencies and faith communities. The event is free. Register online by June 1.

Resources

Resource explores mayoral campaign issues

Toronto’s next mayor will be elected on June 26 at a time when the city is facing major challenges. The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee has created a resource outlining these challenges from a social justice perspective and suggesting questions to ask of the candidates and their platforms. You can download it at www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac.

New booklet lists transgender-related services

A new booklet of resources for ministry with transgender people has been compiled and is available for download on the Prayer Resources page. It includes transgender-related programs and services across the Diocese that a parish member or cleric might find helpful, such as transgender programs, specialized medical care and trans-friendly faith communities. Clergy who are attending the Clergy Conference can speak to the Rev. Margaret Rodrigues for a hard copy of the booklet or for more information.

Refugee Sunday resources available

Refugee Sunday will be celebrated in the Diocese on June 4. AURA board members and staff have compiled a range of resources, including information sheets, video interviews and prayer and worship resources, to help your parish mark this occasion. Find the resources on the AURA website.

Clergy cottages still available to rent

Looking for a last-minute summer retreat? The Church Camp on Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe is open to Anglican clergy. One- or two-week options are available. Four cottages are available in July for three weeks (July 8-29), one week (July 8-15) or two weeks (July 15-29). Three cottages are available in August for four weeks (Aug. 1-29) or two-week slots (Aug. 1-15 or Aug. 16-30). One-week rentals may be negotiated in August. These two- and three-bedroom rustic cottages are nestled in a quiet, forested setting on a private beach close to Barrie. The cost is $600 for one week, $1,100 for two weeks and $1,900 for four weeks. Contact rentals@churchcamp.ca for more information or to book a cottage.

Parishes encouraged to observe National Indigenous Day of Prayer

Resources for celebrating the National Indigenous Day of Prayer (on a Sunday near June 21) can be found on the Anglican Church of Canada website. For suggestions of speakers and other resources, contact the co-chairs of the Bishop’s Collaborative on Right Relations, the Rev. Gerlyn Henry (gerlynhenry@gmail.com) and the Rev. Maria Ling (maria.ling@gmail.com).

Church Camp cottage for sale

A fully furnished, well-maintained three-bedroom cottage located within the 25-acre grounds of the Anglican Church Camp at Big Bay Point is for sale. It is available only to licensed priests in the Anglican Church of Canada. The asking price is $45,000. For more details, see the full listing. To learn more or schedule a viewing, contact Rebecca Armstrong at 905-847-7151 or william_armstrong@sympatico.ca.

Job postings

Administrative assistant wanted

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking an administrative assistant for 30-35 hours per week. The successful candidate will have strong computer skills and organizational abilities, enjoy working on a variety of projects with competing deadlines, be detail oriented and a strong team player, and enjoy interaction with people. Read the full job post to learn more. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to the rector at hr@stclementsto.ca. The application deadline is May 26, and applications will be reviewed as received.

Parish looking for custodian and family minister

Christ Church, Deer Park at Yonge and St. Clair is hiring is seeking a full-time custodian (35 hours/week) and a part-time family minister (15 hours/week) to join its team. The full job descriptions can be found on the parish’s website.

Parish administrator needed

Christ the King, Etobicoke, is looking for a part-time parish administrator. The position is for 20 hours a week and offers generous compensation. Aside from regular parish administrative responsibilities (bulletins, flyers, correspondence, etc.), the PA would oversee licenses (rentals), supervise cleaning staff and manage the building. Knowledge of the Anglican Church is an asset. Send your resume to the Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford, the interim-priest-in-charge, at spdrakeford@gmail.com, indicating “Administrator for CTK” in the subject line.

Music director wanted

St. Peter, Erindale is looking for an experienced and knowledgeable musician with a strong artistic vision to lead the church’s music programs. The music director will lead and develop the parish and family choirs, coordinate with the hand bell choir and the music librarian and take charge of the Casavant three manual pipe organ. The successful candidate will have a passion for music; have a good knowledge of Anglican traditions old and new; be a dynamic and committed leader; and take the choirs to higher levels of musicality with a challenging program that incorporates various styles of music. Apply by June 16 with a CV, a cover letter, and two professional and one personal reference with contact information. To learn more, see the full job description and the parish profile. Apply to the incumbent at rector@stpeterserindale.org.

Parish seeks ECE

St. John the Baptist, Norway is looking for an early childhood education worker to help care for the youngest members of the community on Sunday mornings. This kind and caring person of faith joins a vibrant and growing children’s ministry program at the parish conveniently located near transit and with parking in the north Beach. Contact the Rev. Molly Finlay at rector@stjohnsnorway.com for more information and to apply.

Diocese seeking director of property resources

The Diocese is looking for someone with 10+ years of progressive experience who would like to be part of the core leadership team and contribute to the strategic development of its extensive physical assets. See the full job ad for more details. Apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.