Bulletin Board May 2

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocese, Kindred Works to sign agreement

The Diocese is entering into an agreement with Kindred Works that will help parishes that want to redevelop their properties to include mixed-income housing. Synod Council approved the agreement at its April meeting. Established by the United Church of Canada, Kindred Works is an independent company that redevelops and manages land on behalf of the United Church, its congregations and ecumenical partners, including the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada. Its goal is to upgrade church properties to include housing and shared spaces that are built to meet community needs and promote sustainability. Read the full story.

Province increases minimum wage

Minimum wage rates in Ontario will increase on Oct. 1. The increase to the general minimum wage is $1.05, which brings the new rate to $16.55 an hour. If you have any employees being paid on minimum wage, make sure you change their wage rate. For more information, see the Government of Ontario website.

Archives seeks deanery records

Do you have deanery minutes or correspondence that should be preserved? These important records are often overlooked for transfer to the diocesan Archives. Reach out to Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca if you have deanery records you would be interested in transferring for long-term preservation and access.

Diocesan events

Conference inviting workshop proposals

The planning team for the Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference is inviting proposals for presentations at this year’s event, which will be held on Nov. 4 at St. John, York Mills. If you have a passion for children’s ministry or know someone who excels in this area, you can submit a proposal to present at the conference. The team is looking for presentations that are engaging, informative and innovative, covering a range of topics related to children’s ministry. Learn more about the submission process and requirements on the conference website. The deadline is June 23.

Youth leaders gather for retreat day

All youth leaders (volunteer and paid) from across the Diocese are invited to a retreat day on May 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at All Saints, Kingsway, 2850 Bloor St. W., Toronto. The day will include reflecting together on scripture, worship, prayer, sharing together and supporting one another – truly a day of retreat and rest. The cost is $20, which includes lunch and snacks. Register online.

Parishes host May Festival

Every May, different parishes in the Diocese take turns hosting Saturday morning services to honour the Virgin Mary and her role in salvation history. All are invited to gather for this time of inter-parish collaboration and celebration, sponsored by the Anglican Society of Mary. Each service will be followed by a light lunch. Contact somtoronto@gmail.com with any questions.

May 13 at 10 a.m., St. Thomas, 383 Huron St., Toronto

St. Thomas, 383 Huron St., Toronto May 20 at 10 a.m., St. Bartholomew, 509 Dundas St. E., Toronto

St. Bartholomew, 509 Dundas St. E., Toronto May 27 at 10 a.m., St. Mary Magdalene, 477 Manning Ave., Toronto

Healing ministry events scheduled

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries will hold two events in May. On May 13 at St. Barnabas, Chester there will be a refresher day for all healing ministries, a day for gathering, learning and reflection. It will include a workshop on prayer ministry and a workshop given by an advanced practice paramedic on her vocation and finding light in the darkness. On May 27 there will be lay anointers training at Trinity East (Little Trinity). Register in advance for each event:

External events

City holds affordable housing symposium

The City of Barrie is updating its affordable housing strategy and inviting all who are interested to attend a symposium on May 4 from 4-8 p.m. There will be an opportunity for public consultation, a screening of the documentary Searching for Home followed by a Q&A session, and a panel discussion. The event will take place at the Southshore Centre at 205 Lakeshore Drive, Barrie. Learn more and register online.

Debate focuses on affordability crisis

Want to know how Toronto’s mayoral candidates propose to address the high cost of housing, food, transit and more? The Daily Bread Food Bank is hosting a mayoral debate on tackling the city’s affordability crisis on May 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The in-person event is sold out, but you can watch the livestream online.

Spiritual centre offers retreats

Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre in Niagara Falls has released details about upcoming retreats and workshops this spring and summer. Visit its website for more details.

Summit discusses poverty in Peel

The Peel Poverty Reduction Committee and the University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) are hosting a one-day summit “Will Poverty End with Us? A Call to Collective Action” on June 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at UTM, 3359 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga. This free event will explore the current state of poverty in Peel and engage in meaningful solutions-focused discussions with individuals and youth with lived experience. Register online by May 12.

Resources

Church giving away items

St. Leonard, Toronto held its final service in late February. Since then, volunteers have been identifying and categorizing the church’s contents for dispersal. They have compiled a photo catalogue of items available for churches on a first come, first served basis. Churches can request items from the first catalogue or the second catalogue. To request an item, email stleonardschurchtoronto@gmail.com with:

Item number Your name Your email address Your phone number Church name

Pickup will be held on May 3-5 and May 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you have a date and time you would prefer, indicate it in your email; otherwise, a date and time will be selected for you.

Refugee Sunday resources available

Refugee Sunday will be celebrated in the Diocese on June 4. AURA board members and staff have compiled a range of resources, including information sheets, video interviews and prayer and worship resources, to help your parish mark this occasion. Find the resources on the AURA website.

Church items need new home

The Diocesan ACW’s Ecclesiastical Needleworkers recently received many items from a local church that has closed. The items include beautiful frontals/super frontals with all the matching antependia, burses and veils, markers, stoles and chasubles in all seasonal colours (red, white, green and purple). The frontals are made to fit a 10-foot-wide altar. Other items include white linens, choir gowns and a set of six sanctuary lights. All these items and more are available at a reasonable compensation plus the cost of packaging and shipping. For more information, leave a message on the ACW office phone (416-363-0018) for Peggy Perkins or drop by the Diocesan Centre at 135 Adelaide St. E., Toronto on a Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ecclesiastical Needleworkers are a group of talented sewers and embroiderers who use their talents to produce ecclesiastical items and refurbish vestments for use in places of worship at a reasonable price. Their handmade linens are custom-made to order.

Clergy cottages still available to rent

Looking for a last-minute summer retreat? The Church Camp on Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe is open to Anglican clergy. One- or two-week options are now available. Four cottages are available in July for three weeks (July 8-29), one week (July 8-15) or two weeks (July 15-29). Three cottages are available in August for four weeks (Aug. 1-29) or two-week slots (Aug. 1-15 or Aug. 16-30). One-week rentals may be negotiated in August. These two- and three-bedroom rustic cottages are nestled in a quiet, forested setting on a private beach close to Barrie. The cost is $600 for one week, $1,100 for two weeks and $1,900 for four weeks. Contact rentals@churchcamp.ca for more information or to book a cottage.

Coronation resources authorized for use

For parishes looking to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Bishop Andrew Asbil has given permission for resources from the Church of England to be adapted and used throughout the Diocese as desired.

Parishes encouraged to observe National Indigenous Day of Prayer

Resources for celebrating the National Indigenous Day of Prayer (on a Sunday near June 21) can be found on the Anglican Church of Canada website. For suggestions of speakers and other resources, contact the co-chairs of the Bishop’s Collaborative on Right Relations, the Rev. Gerlyn Henry (gerlynhenry@gmail.com) and the Rev. Maria Ling (maria.ling@gmail.com).

Platform seeks Barrie-area seniors with spare rooms

SpacesShared (formerly called RoomEaze) is partnering with Georgian College in Barrie to help students find accommodation. They’re currently focused on building a pool of older adults who wish to open their homes to a student for a semester or school year. If you or someone you know has a spare room and would benefit from a student’s help and company, or some extra income, sign up at SpacesShared.ca. Founder Rylan Kinnon, a member of Trinity East (Little Trinity), is available to speak with any deanery or parish that wants to learn more. You can email him at Rylan@spacesshared.ca.

Job postings

Music director wanted

St. Peter, Erindale is looking for an experienced and knowledgeable musician with a strong artistic vision to lead the church’s music programs. The music director will lead and develop the parish and family choirs, coordinate with the hand bell choir and the music librarian and take charge of the Casavant three manual pipe organ. The successful candidate will have a passion for music; have a good knowledge of Anglican traditions old and new; be a dynamic and committed leader; and take the choirs to higher levels of musicality with a challenging program that incorporates various styles of music. Apply by June 16 with a CV, a cover letter, and two professional and one personal reference with contact information. To learn more, see the full job description and the parish profile. Apply to the incumbent at rector@stpeterserindale.org.

Parish seeks ECE

St. John the Baptist, Norway is looking for an early childhood education worker to help care for the youngest members of the community on Sunday mornings. This kind and caring person of faith joins a vibrant and growing children’s ministry program at the parish conveniently located near transit and with parking in the north Beach. Contact the Rev. Molly Finlay at rector@stjohnsnorway.com for more information and to apply.

Diocese seeking director of property resources

The Diocese is looking for someone with 10+ years of progressive experience who would like to be part of the core leadership team and contribute to the strategic development of its extensive physical assets. See the full job ad for more details. Apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish looking for custodian and family minister

Christ Church, Deer Park at Yonge and St. Clair is hiring is seeking a full-time custodian (35 hours/week) and a part-time family minister (15 hours/week) to join its team. The full job descriptions can be found on the parish’s website.

Parish administrator needed

Christ the King, Etobicoke, is looking for a part-time parish administrator. The position is for 20 hours a week and offers generous compensation. Aside from regular parish administrative responsibilities (bulletins, flyers, correspondence, etc.), the PA would oversee licenses (rentals), supervise cleaning staff and manage the building. Knowledge of the Anglican Church is an asset. Send your resume to the Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford, the interim priest-in-charge, at spdrakeford@gmail.com, indicating “Administrator for CTK” in the subject line.