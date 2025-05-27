Bulletin Board May 27

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Exemption required for international email access

As part of the Diocese’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the security of its email systems against cyber-attacks, access to diocesan email addresses is restricted from outside Canada. If any of your email users (administrator, priest or churchwarden) require access to their diocesan email account while travelling internationally, they need to request a travel exemption at least three days before they leave. Without this exemption, the security system will automatically block access to email accounts from outside Canada. This measure is essential to prevent unauthorized access and protect sensitive information. If you’re planning to travel outside Canada and will need email access during your trip, contact Loretta Manuelpillai at lmanuelpillai@toronto.anglican.ca to request an exemption. If you have any questions or need help, don’t hesitate to reach out.

Youth members needed for Synod

Young people aged 16-30 with a passion for youth ministry and an interest in church governance are invited to apply to be youth delegates at diocesan Synod. Youth members attend the Pre-Synod meeting (Oct. 4) and Synod (Nov. 7-8), where they will get to connect with like-minded peers and play a key role in voting on important matters. Applicants need to be a member of their church’s vestry and should have received Holy Communion at least three times in the past year. Download the poster for full details.

Minimum wage to increase

The minimum wage rates in Ontario will increase on Oct. 1. The increase to the general minimum wage is $0.40, which will bring the rate to $17.60 an hour. If you have any employees being paid minimum wage, make sure you change their wage rate. For more information, visit the Government of Ontario website.

Parishes raising funds

Two parishes in the Diocese have campaigns as part of the Anglican Foundation of Canada’s 2025 Say Yes! to Kids initiative. St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough and Trinity Church, Barrie are each aiming to raise $5,000 for intergenerational ministry and children’s faith formation. To learn more about the Say Yes! to Kids campaign, visit the foundation’s website.

Diocesan events

Choir camp holds music day

Alumni and new singers of any age or voicing (SATB) who enjoy choral church music are invited to join the Toronto Diocesan Choir Camp at a Summer Music Day on July 12 at Trafalgar Castle School in Whitby. This is an intergenerational event, and families are most welcome. The day will feature a choral singing workshop and a musical theatre singalong, along with outdoor group activities, a craft and a catered lunch. It will end with a service of thanksgiving featuring the choral music from the morning workshop. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. To learn more and sign up, download the flyer. The deadline is June 28.

Youth Leaders Summit concludes

On April 26, youth leaders from across the GTA gathered at the Synod Office for this year’s Youth Leaders Summit. It was a powerful day of reflection, honest dialogue and meaningful collaboration with Fr. Steve Greene and Bishop Andrew Asbil. The second and final session of this summit will take place on May 31, when participants will dive deeper into the practical application of discipleship in youth and family ministry. This event is open to all youth and family ministry leaders, volunteers and clergy. Register online.

Save the date: Outreach conference

The 2025 Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Seeking Signs of Resurrection,” will take place online on Oct. 18. Details of this year’s speaker and workshops are still being finalized, but mark your calendars and plan to attend.

Event considers missing Indigenous children

The Bishop’s Collaborative for Right Relations is hosting “Honouring the Children and Upholding Sacred Obligations,” a virtual event on June 10 at 7 p.m. for Anglicans to learn about the search for missing Indigenous children across the country, pray and take action on Calls 71-76 from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Sign up online.

Churches explore local programs

St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope is joining with Port Hope United Church and Port Hope Community Church to host an information session on June 7 on local programs supporting vulnerable youth and seniors. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and presentations and Q&A will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. RSVP online.

Deanery holds evensong

Everyone, especially those who live, work or worship in the Parkdale-West Toronto Deanery, are invited to a deanery evensong on June 1 at 5 p.m. at St. Olave, Swansea. The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance, Dean of Toronto, will preach. A reception will follow in the parish hall.

Workshop considers building condition assessments

Want to understand your building’s needs better? Join the upcoming workshop “BCAs and the Building Stewardship Policy” on June 4 at 4 p.m., led by Mac Moreau, Pam Boisvert and Daiane Monteiro of the Property Resources department. Explore how the Diocese is helping parishes care for their buildings through Building Condition Assessments (BCAs), a practical tool for evaluating structure, systems, site conditions and maintenance. Learn how BCAs can support smart planning and stewardship for the short, medium and long term. Register online.

Archbishop to give Snell Lecture

Archbishop Chris Harper, the National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop and Presiding Elder of Sacred Circle, will give the Snell Lecture at St. James Cathedral on June 22 to mark National Indigenous Day of Prayer and National Indigenous History Month. A Eucharist will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by a reception at 5:30 p.m. and the Snell Lecture at 6 p.m. All are invited. RSVP on the cathedral’s website.

External events

Alongside Hope seeks volunteers

Alongside Hope (formerly the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund) is looking for team members to strengthen its ministry in the Diocese of Toronto. Volunteers provide awareness on current projects, share responses to humanitarian crises, support parish representatives and other volunteers, promote educational activities, and help illustrate the connection between funds donated and the change that results in communities around the world. You can attend an online information session on June 16 from 7-8 p.m. on how you can engage with Alongside Hope in the Diocese of Toronto. Register online. For more details, contact Kim Umbach, volunteer coordinator, at kumbach@alongsidehope.org or 416-924-9199, ext. 367.

Forum theatre invites feedback

Canada’s economy relies heavily on the labour of migrant workers, yet they are easy targets for exploitation. Harvest Justice is a stage theater experience about food and fairness, offering an opportunity to join migrant workers in solidarity through an interactive model called forum theatre. On June 7 from 7-9 p.m., the Collaborative Network to End Exploitation and the Mixed Company Theatre are inviting feedback, reactions, questions and comments from migrants, frontline service providers, advocates, artists and anyone interested in participating in a collaborative process for this project. Admission is free, but registration is required. Learn more and sign up.

Resources

Funding available for professional development

The Anglican Foundation of Canada invites clergy in the Diocese to submit applications for funding to the Lewis S. Garnsworthy Memorial Trust for training in preaching and pastoral care. The trust provides bursaries to help clergy enroll in courses for the purpose of enriching their skills in these areas, including attendance at the Lester Randall Preaching Fellowship. Learn more on the Anglican Foundation’s website.

Parishes observe Refugee Sunday

Since 2021, parishes in the Diocese have been encouraged to mark a Sunday of their choosing, preferably in early June, as Refugee Sunday to recognize the strength, gifts and needs of refugees and the life-giving work of refugee resettlement. Refugee Sunday is now national in scope, and you can find a compilation of resources on the Alongside Hope website.

Truth and Reconciliation resources available

June is National Indigenous Peoples’ History Month, and in the Anglican Church of Canada, a Sunday on or near June 21 may be observed as the National Indigenous Day of Prayer. This year also marks 10 years since the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. Resources for observing this day and deepening your parish’s commitment to Truth and Reconciliation are available on the Truth and Reconciliation page of the diocesan website.

Job postings

Parish seeks music director

St. John the Baptist, Norway is seeking a creative, passionate music director to provide musical leadership in public worship for the congregation (and 20 voice choir with paid leads) with organ and piano accompaniment. See the job posting for more details. To apply, forward you enquiry and resume to the Rev. Molly Finlay at rector@stjohnsnorway.com.

Parish seeking organist

St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle is seeking an organist and choir director who is creative, collaborative and passionate about upholding music as an integral part of worship and parish life. Skill and experience as an organist well-versed in the traditional Anglican form of worship and improvisation is essential. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter and CV to office@stpeterstsimon.ca by May 31.

Controller sought

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is seeking an experienced CPA with the ability to perform a full range of accounting activities, as well as human resources, payroll, policy development and other responsibilities. See the job post for full details. To apply, send your resume to humanresources@ssjd.ca.

University seeks president

Thornloe University is seeking a visionary, strategic and collaborative academic leader with a robust business acumen to be its new president and vice-chancellor. This role demands a leader who not only champions the academic mission of the School of Theology but also possesses a deep respect for the Anglican Church and its traditions. The application deadline has been extended; see the full job post for more details.

Staff changes

Shewit Kalaty will join the Diocese as the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) advisor on June 2. She can be reached at skalaty@toronto.anglican.ca. Shewit has over seven years’ experience in the DEI field. She will be responsible for leading the diocesan commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and reconciliation. The initial priorities will include: