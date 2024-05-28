Bulletin Board May 28

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Cast the Net report released

Cast the Net’s final report, along with a discussion guide and a poster, is now available. The report provides an in-depth look at what Anglicans in the Diocese are thinking, feeling and hoping for as the Church emerges from the pandemic years. The discussion guide will help Anglicans engage with the report, the new vision and the 20 Calls to the Diocese with questions designed to spark conversations and decisions. The poster for parish bulletin boards and other high-traffic areas features the vision statement and the 20 Calls. You can find these materials on the Cast the Net page.

Deadline reminder: Risk and Governance

The last scheduled meeting of the Risk and Governance Committee before the summer is June 13. The deadline to receive materials is May 30.

Review your hiring & employment practices

Bill 149, the Working for Workers Four Act, contains several key changes regarding employment definitions, employee pay, vacation, job postings and WSIB. For more information, read the government news release or contact LegalConnex to ask questions. Parishes that pay their employees by cheque (rather than direct deposit) and parishes that pay vacation with each pay (rather than salary continuation) should pay particular attention to the changes.

Employees with less than five years’ employment are entitled to two weeks of vacation time and pay per year. Employees with five years or more are entitled to three weeks of vacation time and pay per year. If your parish is paying an employee the current minimum wage of $16.55 per hour, remember there will be an increase as of Oct. 1 to $17.20 per hour. Review your employment agreements and budgets to make sure your staff wages aren’t below the new minimum.

Clergy supply list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Diocesan events

Women invited to spring gathering

The Anglican Church Women is hosting a spring gathering on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. James, Orillia. Join in the fun and fellowship, with a guest speaker from a 2023 medical mission to Kenya. Bring your own bag lunch, with dessert and beverages provided. The cost is a freewill donation. Register by emailing nichollsjuliaa@gmail.com. For more information, phone 416-363-0018 or email acw@toronto.anglican.ca. You can also download the flyer to share with your parish.

Snell Lecture returns

Join St. James Cathedral for Evensong on June 2 at 4:30 p.m., followed by a reception at 5:30 p.m. and the Snell Lecture at 6 p.m. In his talk “Fit for a King: the Symbolism of a Coronation,” Danny Johnson MVO FRSA (Officer of the Royal Victoria Order, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts) will discuss his journey exploring the iconography of past coronation services. Learn more and register on the cathedral’s website.

Durham initiative unveiled

On June 4 at 7 p.m., the St. Martin, Bay Ridges social justice committee is hosting a presentation from Durham Youth Services about its new preventative initiative NIGHTSTOP, an innovative alternative to the shelter system. Light refreshments provided. All are welcome.

Workshop considers capital projects and grants

Join the Property Resources department for an online workshop on capital projects, grants and consultations on May 30 at 4 p.m. Explore Canon 6 approvals, timelines and crafting effective business cases. Understand consultation requirements and how the Property Resources department advocates for you, and learn about available grants, application processes and approvals. Sign up online.

Deanery holds Evensong

Bishop Kevin Robertson will preach and officiate at a service of Evensong and Benediction for the Parkdale-Toronto West deanery at St. Thomas, Huron Street on June 2 at 5 p.m. A reception will follow. Everyone is welcome, especially those who worship, live or work in the deanery.

Lay anointers invited to training

A lay anointers’ training day will be held on June 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter, Erindale. The day will include practicing anointing; presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing; boundaries and confidentiality; supervision and prayerful support; and practical learning on the care and keeping of oil and oil stocks. Register online and pay $20 at the door.

External events

Forum connects service providers, faith communities

The Toronto North Local Immigration Partnership is hosting its annual Faith and Welcoming Communities Forum on June 6 at Black Creek Pioneer Village. This community-wide forum aims to bring newcomer service providers and faith communities together to build stronger relationships and collaboration around pressing issues facing newcomers in Toronto. Admission is free and includes parking. Register online.

Anglicans invited to retreat

Jericho House, a Catholic retreat centre in Wainfleet, Ont., welcomes Anglicans to its annual Care for Our Common Home retreat on June 21-23. The retreat takes its energy from the insight and advocacy inherent in Pope Francis’s landmark encyclical, Laudato Si’. There are opportunities for small and large group discussion, personal and group reflection, action and advocacy networking, and community building. The cost for the weekend is $270. For more information or to register, contact Br. Bill Carrothers, CFC, or Sr. Jacquie Keefe, CSSF, at leadership@jerichohouse.org by June 14.

Resources

Parish hosts gap-year program

Imagine what God could do if you spent a year of your life growing as a disciple of Jesus and learning how to serve God and his Kingdom. Trinity Church, Streetsville has become the first North American hub for the “New Wine Discipleship Year,” a gap-year program for people aged 18-29. During this year-long residential program, participants will grow in their faith, make new friends and develop practical kingdom skills as they serve in a ministry area of their choosing. Trinity is accepting applications for September 2024. To learn more, visit the Trinity Streetsville website or contact Erikan Olaye at erikan@trinitystreetsville.org.

Resources consider MPP meetings

Nearly 70 per cent of parishes in the Diocese passed this year’s social justice vestry motion, and 68.5 per cent supported calling on the provincial government to close rent control loopholes. One great way to follow up on the vestry motion is by joining with others in your local riding to visit your MPP. The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee has produced a webinar on meeting with your MPP, as well as tips and a list of parishes supporting the motion by provincial riding. You can find all these resources, including a recording of the webinar, at www.toronto.anglican.ca/vestry-motion

Video worship resource offered

The Parish of Washago-Price’s Corners has created a set of videos that catalogue services for each Sunday in lectionary years A, B and C, including special services. They are available on the parish’s YouTube channel. The parish is offering them to anyone who would like to use them for parishioners in retirement homes and in other capacities.

Anglican women’s network relaunches

The International Anglican Women’s Network (IAWN), one of the official networks of the Anglican Church of Canada, is relaunching in Canada to spread the good news of Anglican women’s ministry around the globe and within Canada. IAWN Canada plans to put out an e-newsletter three times a year for anyone who supports Anglican women’s ministry. To sign up, email iawn@national.anglican.ca with “e-news sign up” in the subject line.

Refugee Sunday resources available

Since 2021, the Diocese of Toronto has celebrated Refugee Sunday in collaboration with the Anglican-United Refugee Alliance. Refugee Sunday is now a project of the Sponsorship Agreement Holding-dioceses in the Anglican Church of Canada, in collaboration with the Primate’s Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF). Archbishop Linda Nicholls is inviting all dioceses to observe Refugee Sunday at some point in the month leading up to World Refugee Day on June 20. Resources to help your parish celebrate can be found on the PWRDF website.

Job postings

Organization seeks executive director

All Saints Church-Community Centre seeks a compassionate, collaborative and experienced leader to oversee its weekday drop-in for people experiencing homelessness and other challenges. This is a full-time permanent position. See the full job description for more details. To apply, send a cover letter and resume in one PDF with the title Application – Executive Director to ascccsearchcttee@gmail.com.

Music director & organist needed

St. Peter, Erindale is looking for a music director and organist who has a love of music and experience in directing a well-established choir and congregational music program. A full job description is available on the parish’s website. Interested candidates should submit a resume and contact information for three references, along with a cover letter outlining their interested and experiences to support their application. The deadline is June 7. Email the Rev. Roshni Jayawardena at rector@stpeterserindale.ca for more information or to apply.

School seeking director of choral music

Royal St. George’s College is seeking a director of choral music who will be responsible for providing vision and leadership of its choral music program. This role requires a deep understanding of music, teaching and leadership skills to sustain a vibrant and successful choral music program. This is a full-time permanent position beginning at the start of the 2024/25 school year. Read the full job post to learn more. To express your interest, email a cover letter, resume and additional information to the attention of Stephen Beatty, headmaster, at hr@rsgc.on.ca by June 10, indicating “Director of Choral Music” in the subject line.

Diocese seeking executive director

The Diocese is looking for an executive director, who will work closely with the College of Bishops, diocesan directors, and Synod Council to ensure that diocesan goals are achieved and there is an effective management of resources. See the full job post for more details. To express interest in this opportunity, email your cover letter and resume to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish seeking music director

St. Thomas, Brooklin is seeking a music director who will ensure that both traditional and contemporary expressions of worship are enhanced through the use of diverse music. The ideal candidate will have enthusiasm and drive and will be focused on developing and growing the music program. See the full job posting for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume and 2-3 references to office@stthomasbrooklin.com by May 31.

Diocese seeks property resources specialist

The Diocese is looking for an experienced property resources specialist who will be responsible for managing the operations of diocesan-controlled properties and consulting with parishes on deferred maintenance, building assessments and capital planning. See the full job post for more details and apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish administrator wanted

Church of the Incarnation, Toronto is seeking a parish administrator who will ensure the efficient administration of the parish office. The position will be 20-24 hours per week. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume to cw-incarnation@toronto.anglican.ca.

Staff changes

Rachel Fry is joining the Diocese on June 10 for eight weeks as a digitization technician (summer student) in the Archives. You can reach her by email at rfry@toronto.anglican.ca.