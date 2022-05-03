Bulletin Board May 3

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Committee provides update on property development model

The Property Committee, a standing committee of Synod Council, has a mandate to establish and recommend a property development policy for the Diocese and develop a systematic approach to parish redevelopment. It has been charged with the task of trying to construct a model where the Diocese can retain control of development while tapping into the expertise of skilled professional resources to bring it to completion and manage it thereafter. Read an update from the Property Committee about its progress so far.

Bishop urges support of Spirit Garden project

Anglicans across the Diocese are being encouraged to give to a special memorial at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto that honours the survivors and those who died at Canada’s Residential Schools. The Spirit Garden is a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Call to Action #82, which calls for the installation of monuments to the legacy of the Residential Schools in each provincial capital. Bishop Andrew Asbil is encouraging parishes and individuals to financially support the Spirit Garden. Watch Bishop Asbil’s video on the diocesan website, and give to the Spirit Garden on the FaithWorks website.

Diocesan Archives reopens

The Archives is now open to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only, with a maximum of two visitors at a time if they are doing research together. Visitors need to provide proof of vaccination to access the building. Email archives@toronto.anglican.ca to learn more.

Diocesan events

Youth leaders invited to retreat

Youth leaders are invited to the annual Spark! retreat, a day of worship, prayer and discussion on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Incarnation, Toronto. Participants will discuss the book The Love That is God. Lunch is provided. The first 15 registrants will receive a free copy of the book. Register online.

Tending the Soul series resumes

The Tending the Soul conversation series has resumed on Thursdays at noon on Facebook and YouTube. There are three sessions still to come. For more details, including dates, topics and videos from the first five sessions, see the event listing.

External events

Webinar offers guidance for worship amid climate change

How do the prayer book and other liturgical resources lead us to give thanks to God and, at the same time, ask God to strengthen us to cherish and protect our island home? The Associated Parishes for Liturgy and Mission is offering a free webinar on May 4 from 1-2:30 p.m. called “Giving Thanks for a Fruitful Earth.” Register online.

Free online webinars consider ecumenism

The Trinity College Divinity Associates is presenting a free online conference on May 25-26. What is the role of ecumenism in our new era? What have we learned from more than 60 years of ecumenism? What new shoots are emerging? Presentations and panel discussions will cover local, Canadian and international contexts, as well as Anglican-Roman Catholic relations and theological education. Choose any or all of the five webinars. For the detailed agenda and to register, visit the Trinity College website. Contact matthewkieswetter@diohuron.org with any questions.

Course considers church administration

The Huron Faculty of Theology is offering an immersive, degree credit course in its church and non-profit administration program to help participants build competence and confidence in organizational leadership and administrative management. It will draw on business literature, church consulting techniques and postcolonial approaches to ministry theory. The course runs online from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday from May 16 to June 2. Learn more on the Huron University College website.

Workshop for refugee sponsors considers housing

The Private Refugee Sponsor Network of Ontario is hosting a free online workshop, “Trying to Find Housing Solutions for Newcomers,” on May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Topics include collaborating with settlement agencies, finding affordable housing and the role of transitional or alternate housing. Register online.

Faith communities invited to forum on newcomer settlement

The Toronto North Local Immigration Partnership is holding its annual Faith & Welcoming Communities Forum online on May 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will explore strengthening partnership between faith groups, newcomer settlement organizations and local community groups. For information about the event and registration, contact Isabella Yan at isabella@torontonorthlip.ca.

Webinar examines the beatitudes in a time of violence and war

Voices for Peace presents its fourth annual conference online on May 24 at 7 p.m. Creating a culture of peace means embracing the radical vision of the beatitudes. In this free webinar, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” author Robert Ellsberg will explore the beatitudes in this time of violence and war. Register online for free.

Resources

Scholarship supports courses in the Holy Land

Do you know a cleric or lay person who would love the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Jesus in the biblical lands, study scripture and visit the holy places? The Most Reverend Frederick James Hiltz Scholarship Fund, which will cover most if not all the costs of travel and a 10-day course at St. George’s College Jerusalem, is available to any cleric, member of a religious order or senior lay person in the Anglican Church of Canada. To learn more, read the invitation letter and download the guidelines and application form from the Grants & Funding page.

Refugee Sunday materials available

Bishop Andrew Asbil has chosen Sunday, May 15 as a day to highlight the Diocese’s refugee sponsorship work with AURA (the Anglican-United Refugee Alliance). The world continues to witness the highest levels of human displacement in history from conflicts around the world. For those unable to return to their homes, refugee sponsorship offers hope for a renewed future. Jesus calls us to welcome the stranger in our midst, and many parishes are already responding to this call by participating in refugee sponsorship. AURA has prepared video messages to share in parishes, as well as fact sheets about the refugee crisis and how parishes can be involved. You can find these items, together with prayer and worship resources for Refugee Sunday, on the AURA website

Resource explores justice priorities in election

Ontario goes to the polls on June 2. How can we as Anglicans bring together our call to care for our neighbours and the earth with our provincial vote? Visit www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac for a resource that explores diocesan justice priorities in a non-partisan way and offers questions to ask of prospective candidates.

Parish looking to share database knowledge

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. is looking to connect with other parishes using the Servant Keeper database to share knowledge of its capabilities and potentially set up a user group. Email stewardship@theredeemer.ca to learn more.

Job postings

Diocese seeking administration & Synod assistant

The Diocese is looking for an administrative assistant who will provide support to the executive director and play an important administrative role in its governance operations, particularly in coordinating and supporting the meetings and events that are critical to supporting diocesan ministries. For details, see the job post.

Parish seeks administrator

St. Augustine of Canterbury, Toronto is seeking a parish administrator to manage its day-to-day operations and be the main contact for a number of organizations that use the building as tenants. It’s possible that the position could be paired with neighbouring Anglican parishes seeking similar talent to create a full-time work schedule. Pay will be commensurate with experience for up to 20 hours per week on average. For more details, see the full job post. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to the Rev. Megan Jull at info@saintaugustine.ca.

Parish seeking administrator

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff, is hiring a part-time parish administrator to look after the day-to-day office life of the parish. The administrator works closely with the clergy, parish musician, wardens and other volunteers. This position is eligible for in-person or hybrid working arrangements. Learn more on the parish’s website. To apply, submit your CV to admin@stnicholasbirchcliff.com by May 31.

Director of parish operations wanted

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. is seeking an individual with superior management, interpersonal and communications skills and a background in faith-based communities to become its director of parish operations, reporting to the senior clerical leader of the church. The position is open to clergy or lay candidates. To learn more, see the full job post. Send a cover letter and resume in one file to HumanResources@theredeemer.ca by May 3 at 4 p.m.

Executive director of foundation sought

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is seeking a fundraiser with a passion for relationship building and demonstrated experience securing large gifts to be its executive director. The starting salary for this full-time position is $80,000. See the job post for more details and to apply.

Parish seeking music director

St. George, Pickering Village in Ajax is seeking a music director who will enhance the church’s liturgies through music, lead the choir and encourage congregational singing and musical participation. This is a part-time position, with an average of 10 hours a week. To apply, submit your resume by May 20 to applications@stgeorgeschurch.ca. To learn more, see the full job post.

Music director wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time director of music and organist to lead Sunday worship and music ministry. Pianists with a willingness to learn the organ over time will be considered. The position is open from May 15. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience and qualifications according to RCCO guidelines. To apply, send a full CV and cover letter to stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com c/o Organist Search. Read the full job ad to learn more.