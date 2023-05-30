Bulletin Board May 30

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Youth and young adult Synod members needed

Are you between the ages of 16 and 30 and interested in church governance? If so, speak to your bishop or the Secretary of Synod to express your interest in becoming a youth and young adult member of Synod. As a group of 40 like-minded youth, you will attend Pre-Synod (Oct. 21) and Synod (Nov. 17-18) and play a key role in voting on the important matters facing our Church. Read the ministry position description for more information.

Supply clergy list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Reports examine results of Cast the Net consultations

Over the past several months, close to 40 online listening sessions were held with almost 500 lay people from congregations across the Diocese. Earlier in the process, a parallel round of consultations had taken place with diocesan clergy. Reports and analyses from these sessions are now available on the Cast the Net web page.

Diocesan events

Info session explores YMAP

The Youth Ministry Apprenticeship Program (YMAP) equips and prepares potential leaders for youth ministry in the Diocese. The program runs annually, and now is the time to start thinking about and identifying candidates who would be a good fit. The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee is holding an information session on June 7 at 1 p.m. to answer questions, provide all the necessary information to make a decision about participating, and introduce the YMAP coordinators. Get the Zoom link.

Choristers gather for music day

The Toronto Diocesan Choir Camp is holding a Music Day on July 22 at Trafalgar Castle School in Whitby. Both alumni and new choristers of any age who enjoy choral church music are invited to join a day of choral singing, team activities and outdoor games. There is no cost. Email tdchoircamp@gmail.com by July 1 to confirm your attendance. See the poster for more details.

Events focus on refugee sponsorship

The Diocesan Refugee Network will meet online on June 8 from 5-6 p.m. to discuss collaborations and partnerships and how they can help your parish with refugee resettlement. Contact Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca to receive the Zoom link.

AURA is hosting a World Refugee Day potluck on June 24 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle, 525 Bloor St. E., Toronto. AURA will provide a selection of food and beverages, and participants are encouraged to contribute a dish that symbolizes their unique cultural background. RSVP to alex@auraforrefugees.org to let AURA know you are attending and what you will bring.

Parish hosts mapping exercise

St. Paul, Lindsay is hosting “Mapping the Ground We Stand On,” an­ exercise from PWRDF that invites participants to explore Indigenous presence on the map of Turtle Island/Canada, the history of settler arrival and how each fits into ongoing narratives. It will take place on June 24 from 1-4 p.m., and anyone who’s interested is invited to register. Sign up by 3 p.m. on June 15 by calling the parish office at 705-324-4666 or emailing office@st-pauls-lindsay.ca, including attendees’ full names and email addresses so they can receive the preparation guide a week before.

Town hall considers Canada Disability Benefit

Holy Trinity, Guildwood at 85 Livingston Rd., Toronto, is collaborating with Community Food Centres Canada and Disability Without Poverty to hold a town hall on June 1 from 7-9:30 p.m. to raise awareness of the need for the Canada Disability Benefit. Postcards will be available to send to MPs to urge them to make this benefit adequate to lift Canadians with disabilities out of poverty.

External events

Forum explores newcomers and faith communities

The Toronto North Local Immigration Partnership is holding its Faith & Welcoming Communities Forum on June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Garamond Ct., Toronto. This is an opportunity to foster and strengthen collaboration between newcomer settlement agencies and faith communities. The event is free. Register online by June 1.

Citizens for Public Justice celebrates 60 years

Ecumenical advocacy organization Citizens for Public Justice will celebrate its 60th anniversary on June 1 from 7:30-9 p.m. at Holy Trinity, Trinity Square. Hear from current and former staff, board members and partners reflecting on the theme of intergenerational advocacy, the ways CPJ has effected change and how we can be changed to build a more just and sustainable society. In-person attendees will be welcome to check out books and resources available for purchase and archival photos and documents. There is also the option of joining by Zoom. Learn more and register on the CPJ website.

Roundtable considers poverty and human rights

Join Campaign 2000, Citizens for Public Justice and Canada Without Poverty for a free three-part roundtable series on poverty and human rights, to be held online June 14-16 from 12-2 p.m. each day. Roundtable 1 (June 14) will focus on connecting lived expertise to public policy; Roundtable 2 (June 15) will focus on holding government to account, using legal and policy levers for ending poverty; and Roundtable 3 (June 16) will focus on strengthening the national anti-poverty movement. Register online for any or all of the roundtables.

Resources

Resource explores mayoral campaign issues

Toronto’s next mayor will be elected on June 26 at a time when the city is facing major challenges. The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee has created a resource outlining these challenges from a social justice perspective and suggesting questions to ask of the candidates and their platforms. You can download it at www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac.

Refugee Sunday resources available

Refugee Sunday on June 4 is an opportunity to draw attention to the needs of refugees and the ministry of the Diocese, together with AURA (Anglican-United Refugee Alliance), in refugee sponsorship. You can find a wide range of resources, from fact sheets and interviews with refugees to poems, prayers and hymn suggestions – including a new litany for refugees and migrants composed by three deacons of the Diocese – on the AURA website.

Parishes encouraged to observe National Indigenous Day of Prayer

Resources for celebrating the National Indigenous Day of Prayer (on a Sunday near June 21) can be found on the Anglican Church of Canada website. For suggestions of speakers and other resources, contact the co-chairs of the Bishop’s Collaborative on Right Relations, the Rev. Gerlyn Henry (gerlynhenry@gmail.com) and the Rev. Maria Ling (maria.ling@gmail.com).

Church Camp cottage for sale

A fully furnished, well-maintained three-bedroom cottage located within the 25-acre grounds of the Anglican Church Camp at Big Bay Point is for sale. It is available only to licensed priests in the Anglican Church of Canada. The asking price is $45,000. For more details, see the full listing. To learn more or schedule a viewing, contact Rebecca Armstrong at 905-847-7151 or william_armstrong@sympatico.ca.

Job postings

Child & youth ministry leader wanted

St. Aidan, Toronto is seeking someone to lead and coordinate efforts to introduce children and youth in the parish to the teachings of Christ. The successful candidate will build and facilitate a team of volunteers to create caring relationships and learning experiences that help children and youth know the love of God and grow in their faith journeys. The parish is looking for someone to lead children’s programming and the youth ministry, each about 10 hours a week. Candidates could be interested in filling one or both roles. The deadline to apply is June 30. Read the full job post to learn more.

Parish seeks sexton

St. Anne, Toronto is a busy and active place, with concerts, programs and special services each week. To help it welcome people and make sure the church is a safe space for all, the parish is hiring a sexton to work occasional hours. To learn more about the position, see the job description. To apply, email pastor@stanne.ca.

Church seeking director of music

Grace Church, Scarborough invites applications for director of music, a position involving an average of 12 hours per week starting Sept. 1. The director of music will ensure worship services are enhanced through use of music (instrumental and choral) so that the congregation is encouraged to participate. Primary duties include providing musical accompaniment on the keyboard/piano; conducting choir rehearsals every Thursday evening (preferred) and on Sunday mornings; and selecting appropriate hymns and anthems for all services and seasons. Send your resume and cover letter to communications@gracechurchscarborough.com by July 15. To learn more, see the full job description.

Parish looking for custodian and family minister

Christ Church, Deer Park at Yonge and St. Clair is hiring is seeking a full-time custodian (35 hours/week) and a part-time family minister (15 hours/week) to join its team. The full job descriptions can be found on the parish’s website.

Parish administrator needed

Christ the King, Etobicoke, is looking for a part-time parish administrator. The position is for 20 hours a week and offers generous compensation. Aside from regular parish administrative responsibilities (bulletins, flyers, correspondence, etc.), the PA would oversee licenses (rentals), supervise cleaning staff and manage the building. Knowledge of the Anglican Church is an asset. Send your resume to the Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford, the interim-priest-in-charge, at spdrakeford@gmail.com, indicating “Administrator for CTK” in the subject line.

Music director wanted

St. Peter, Erindale is looking for an experienced and knowledgeable musician with a strong artistic vision to lead the church’s music programs. The music director will lead and develop the parish and family choirs, coordinate with the hand bell choir and the music librarian and take charge of the Casavant three manual pipe organ. The successful candidate will have a passion for music; have a good knowledge of Anglican traditions old and new; be a dynamic and committed leader; and take the choirs to higher levels of musicality with a challenging program that incorporates various styles of music. Apply by June 16 with a CV, a cover letter, and two professional and one personal reference with contact information. To learn more, see the full job description and the parish profile. Apply to the incumbent at rector@stpeterserindale.org.

Staff changes

Peter Misiaszek will be working half-time from June 5-30 and will be taking Sabbath leave and vacation from July 3-Sept. 8. In his absence, you can contact Peter Mentis at pmentis@toronto.anglican.ca for any stewardship development needs.

Mac Moreau will be joining the Diocese as director of Property Resources as of June 26. You can reach him by email at mmoreau@toronto.anglican.ca.