Bulletin Board May 31

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Supply clergy list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations or in an emergency. If you’re willing and able, email Canon Mary Conliffe or her assistant Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Parishes reminded of email etiquette

Parishes are asked not to send bulk emails to other diocesan email addresses to promote events. Instead, we encourage you to submit events to the diocesan events calendar, post them on your own website and promote them on your social media channels. Some events with broader diocesan appeal may also be suitable for Bulletin Board, at the discretion of the editor.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits and life insurance coverage

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is only for you, it should read “life insurance.” If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.”

If your information is not correct, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 ext. 239 so you can complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child, as there may be additional paperwork for the pension office. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, and you believe they are still on your benefits, they should be removed.

Diocesan events

Synod and pre-Synod meeting scheduled

The Synod of the Diocese of Toronto will convene virtually from Nov. 17-19. An online pre-Synod meeting to help members prepare for Synod will be held online on Oct. 15. More information, including registration information and virtual meeting coordinates, will be shared closer to the dates. Find more details, including links to the Synod newsletters, on the 2022 Synod page.

Save the date: ReCharge retreat

The annual ReCharge youth retreat is back this year, scheduled for Sept. 23-25 at Muskoka Woods. More details and registration will come soon.

Area events

Area explores children & youth ministry

Children and youth ministry staff and volunteers in York-Credit Valley, along with clergy, parents and anyone interested, are invited to attend a day of hope and renewal on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Zoom. The session will look at strategies for rebuilding these ministries as churches reopen. Register online or contact bhsjubilee2020@gmail.com for more information.

Resources

Lecture series considers Christianity in early Toronto

A three-part lecture series recently presented by the Rev. Dr. P.J. Carefoote at St. Olave, Swansea is available on YouTube. Dr. Carefoote began by looking at the challenges of church planting in colonial Toronto (Strangers in a Strange Land). He then examined the major transformation of the architectural landscape of Toronto into the “City of Church” (A Time to Gather Stones Together). He concluded the series by considering the role of Christianity as the root of the social safety net in Toronto (As You Would Have Done unto You). Dr. Carefoote is an honorary assistant at St. Olave’s and the recently retired head of rare books and special collections at the Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library.

Resources coming for National Indigenous History Month

The Rev. Leigh Kern, diocesan Right Relations Coordinator, is compiling resources and events to invite parishes and individuals to observe National Indigenous History Month. These resources will be available on the Indigenous Justice page, along with links to General Synod resources for celebrating National Indigenous Day of Prayer on the Sunday closest to June 21, National Indigenous People’s Day.

Resource explores justice priorities in election

Ontario goes to the polls on June 2. How can we as Anglicans bring together our call to care for our neighbours and the earth with our provincial vote? Visit www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac for a resource that explores diocesan justice priorities in a non-partisan way and offers questions to ask of prospective candidates.

Job postings

College seeks vergers

Trinity College at the University of Toronto is seeking one or more persons to work with the chaplain and other college staff to coordinate weddings and funerals. This is a casual, per-service position. Find a full job description and details about how to apply on the Trinity College website. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Parish seeking director of family ministry

Grace Church on-the-Hill, Toronto is seeking a director of family ministry to plan and facilitate programming that nurtures the faith of children, youth and families. This is a permanent full-time or part-time position with a renewable one-year term. The part-time position will be for 20 hours per week, with compensation at $30 per hour. To learn more, see the full job post. The position will remain open until filled.

Various children’s ministry roles open

Our Saviour, Don Mills is seeking additional Sunday school staff to supervise and teach the children during its Sunday morning services (9:45-11:15 a.m.). The scope of the role is open for discussion and could include as little as helping the current teachers on select Sundays or taking the lead and being responsible for the entire program. Interested candidates are welcome to email the priest-in-charge at irina.dubinski@gmail.com.

Justice animator wanted

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is looking for a spirit-filled leader who is passionate about mercy, justice and Jesus. The successful candidate will determine the gifts of parishioners and connect them with appropriate ministries. The role will also research, develop and maintain meaningful engagement with the neighbourhood. See the full job post to learn more. Individuals interested in this full-time opportunity should submit a cover letter and resume to admin@littletrinity.org by June 15.

Parish seeks short-term administrator

Christ the King, Etobicoke is looking for a parish administrator to begin a short-term assignment as soon as possible. The position is 10-15 hours per week with a salary of $20-25 per hour, depending on experience. Duties will include assisting the clergy and churchwardens with parish administration; answering phones and emails; filing and updating records; and engaging with renters, volunteers and visitors. This is a short-term role, anticipating the appointment of a new priest in the next 2-3 months, but the applicant could choose to apply for the permanent position. To learn more, contact the Rev. Vernal Savage at vernalssavage@hotmail.com or 416-809-6741.

Parish administrator wanted

Christ Church, Stouffville is seeking a part-time parish administrator to staff its office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting in mid-August. The role is key in assisting the incumbent, churchwardens and treasurer with the effective administration of the parish, as well as responding to inquiries to the office from those seeking support or ministry help. The ideal candidate will be pleasant and pastorally sensitive, well organized and with a high degree of computer skills. On-the-job training will be provided. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to cynthiapaulikot@stouffvilleanglican.ca by June 1.

Parish seeks coordinator

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is seeking a coordinator to meet with others and help them discover the gifts God has given them to engage in the communal life and ministry of the parish. The successful candidate will also long to see and help use the creative gifts God has given the Church in worship and engagement with the wider culture. Learn more on Little Trinity’s website. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to admin@littletrinity.org by Sept. 1.

Music director wanted

Christ Church, Scarborough Village is seeking a music director who will come alongside the pastoral staff, choir and congregation to enhance traditional and contemporary Anglican liturgy by providing thoughtful and skillful music leadership. This is a permanent part-time position of 10-12 hours a week. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience following the RCCO scale. See the full job post. Submit a cover letter and resume by July 1 to priest@christchurchscarborough.com.

Parish seeking music director

St. John Willowdale, a multicultural parish, is seeking a music director for its English service, to conduct the occasional choir and serve as organist for 1-2 Sundays a month. This is a part-time position. To apply, submit your resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

Music director sought

Christ Church, Deer Park is looking for a music director to lead its music ministry. Duties include playing both organ and piano at Sunday services, leading the choir, and developing and continuing the rich music tradition at the parish. The position is 20 hours a week and would ideally begin before Sept. 1. Compensation will be negotiated based on RCCO guidelines. Find a full description on the parish’s website. To submit an application or for inquiries, contact Amanda Jagt, director of parish operations, at 416-920-5211 ext. 22 or ajagt@christchurchdeerpark.org.

Director of music wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time director of music and organist to lead Sunday worship and music ministry. Pianists with a willingness to learn the organ over time will be considered. The position is open from May 15. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience and qualifications according to RCCO guidelines. To apply, send a full CV and cover letter to stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com c/o Organist Search. Read the full job ad to learn more.

Parish seeks interim music director

All Saints, Collingwood is inviting applications for an enthusiastic and accomplished organist to enhance its worship services and faith experience with music. This position will be in an interim capacity, with the potential to grow into the permanent director of music position. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume with references and cover letter to allsaintschurch@bmts.com by July 15.