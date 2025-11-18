Bulletin Board Nov. 18

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Parishes reminded of screening requirements

Take some time to review your parish’s screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. When you complete the annual churchwardens’ and incumbent’s returns for 2025, you will be asked to verify that your parish has completed four compliance indicators for the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy. If there are items that need to be addressed, take some time to get everything in order before the annual returns are due on March 15. There are resources available on the diocesan website to help you implement this policy. Have all the steps been completed? Do any of your parish procedures need to be reviewed or updated? Do any of the screening steps need to be renewed? If you have any questions about what is required, contact Lily Chow, Human Resources coordinator, at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca. You can also use the Implementing Screening Steps Chart and the Screening Steps Worksheet to help you.

T1213 package emailed

The 2026 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was emailed in July. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you have submitted your paperwork and have not received a response from the CRA by Nov. 30, follow up with the CRA by phoning its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281. The Diocese must receive a copy of the letter from the CRA to process your tax reduction at source. Forward a copy of your letter by Jan. 14. For those who send in their letter after this date, retroactive adjustments will be applied to future payrolls to make up the tax credit.

Diocesan events

Workshop considers insurance renewal

Join the Property Resources team on Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. for a workshop on insurance renewal best practices led by Dave Rudner, Consumer Products Group AVP, Affinity Team Leader from AON. This session will cover strategies, renewal timelines, coverage considerations and common issues to avoid. Participants will gain valuable insights and tools to ensure their parish is well protected and prepared. Sign up online.

Bishops lead Advent series

As part of the Season of Spiritual Renewal, the Diocese’s bishops, along with Bishop Mauricio Andrade, will lead “The Bishops’ Advent Retreat Evenings,” a series of four evenings of prayer and reflection. These gatherings will give Anglicans a chance to pause, connect and deepen their spiritual journey during this holy season. Each gathering will feature a reflection by the bishop and time for personal reflection, concluding with a short service of Compline. The series will take place on Tuesdays starting Nov. 25 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Sign up online for each evening. Registration will close at 5 p.m. on the Friday before each session. You can also download a poster to share with your parish.

FaithWorks holds online gathering

FaithWorks will hold a virtual gathering on Nov. 22 from 10-11 a.m. on Zoom. In this hour of information and inspiration in preparation for FaithWorks’ 30th anniversary in 2026, Bishop Andrew Asbil will speak about faith in action; the Rev. Canon Dr. Philip Der will talk about parish generosity; and Delores Lawrence, ODT will share her motivation as a donor. Participants will also meet Sheila Cranmer-Byng, the new executive director of All Saints Church-Community Centre. Register online.

Save the date: Shop Talk

Shop Talk, a series of workshops about using technology for God’s mission, is planning sessions in the coming months from 7-8:15 p.m. on Zoom. Registration details will be shared closer to each event:

Jan. 12: Legal Dos and Don’ts of Online Ministry panel with Claire Wliton, Laura Davison and Sarah McDougall

Feb. 23: Livestreaming: Back to Basics with M. Yew

Film showcases work with homeless

The social justice committee of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering) is hosting the premiere screening of the documentary film This is Home on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. Directed by Eric Walker (son of Darlene Walker, who founded the grassroots initiative DARS for people experiencing homelessness in the Pickering area), the film tells the story of the farmhouse acquired by DARS in north Pickering and highlights the lives of the people who built it and continue to thrive there. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A session, and refreshments will be provided.

Risk and Governance meeting dates posted

The upcoming dates and deadlines to submit documentation for the Risk & Governance Committee are:

Nov. 27 deadline for Dec. 11 meeting

Dec. 12 deadline for Jan. 15 meeting

Ontarians invited to stand up for tenants’ rights

The provincial government has introduced Bill 60, the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025, which could pass as early as this week. This legislation contains provisions that erode tenants’ rights, making it easier for landlords to evict tenants, eliminating compensation owed to tenants who are evicted for a landlord’s own use, and restricting tenants’ ability to challenge unjust evictions. This would result in more Ontario renters losing their homes. As more Ontarians face homelessness, this would fast-track evictions, leading to even more renters losing their housing. Sign this petition or use a template letter to let the premier, housing minister and your MPP know that we need measures to prevent, not escalate, homelessness in Ontario. There will be a rally to protest Bill 60 on Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. starting at 67 Yonge St. and proceeding to Queen’s Park.

External events

Breakfast considers justice issues

The Interfaith Social Assistance Reform Coalition (ISARC) is holding its annual Faith Breakfast at Queen’s Park on Dec. 4 at 7:30 a.m. with the theme “Sharing Stories on Affordability.” Join members of faith communities from across Ontario for breakfast and conversation with MPPs to explore shared concerns around poverty, food insecurity, affordable housing and the increasing pressures facing vulnerable Ontarians. The Diocese of Toronto has made a contribution to this event that allows us to bring up to 10 people free of charge. If you’d like to attend, contact Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca before Nov. 26.

Resources

Tip sheets explore social media

Looking to get your church started on social media, or ready to go deeper? Check out the social media tip sheets on the Online Mission & Ministry page. Get the basics on Facebook and Instagram, learn how to write for a parish website, see examples of what kinds of posts work best, and download a social media policy template to consider who’s authorized to post on behalf of your parish. If you have any questions about social media and websites, contact Martha Holmen, Communications consultant, at mholmen@toronto.anglican.ca.

Conference planning team seeks feedback

Thanks to all who attended the Outreach & Advocacy Conference on Oct. 18. From the keynote speaker to the various workshops, the presentations this year were top-notch. You can download an English copy of the Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca’s keynote speech from the diocesan website and visit the diocesan YouTube channel for recordings of many of the workshops. The recording of the Rev. Leigh Kern’s workshop, though not on YouTube, is available on request. The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee is looking for feedback. Whether or not you attended this year’s conference, let them know what you’d like to see for future events by filling out a survey.

Anti-hate grants available

The application portal for the Ontario Anti-Hate Security and Prevention Grant reopened on Nov. 13 and will remain open until Dec. 11. This grant aims to combat hate in Ontario and build stronger, safer and more inclusive communities. Parishes may be eligible for a grant of $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000. For more information, visit the grant web page. Letters of incorporation can be requested from Canon Laura Walton at lwalton@toronto.anglican.ca and proof of insurance from anglican@aon.ca.

Bursary supports musical innovation

The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary in Liturgical Music will be awarded to encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation with the aim of fostering full liturgical participation by all age groups of the People of God. The bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30, with grant recipients announced in January. Learn more and download the application form on the diocesan website.

Job postings

Parish seeks bookkeeper

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square is seeking a part-time finance assistant (bookkeeper) who will work closely with the parish administrator and treasurer to ensure financial transactions are entered accurately in the church’s Sage 50 accounting system and semi-monthly payroll is processed accurately in the Payworks payroll system. For more details, see the parish’s website. Apply to hr@holytrinity.to by midnight on Nov. 23.

Cathedral seeks front desk receptionist

St. James Cathedral is seeking a welcoming front desk receptionist to serve as the first point of contact at the Cathedral Centre. This full-time, hourly, on-site role involves reception, administrative and property-related duties. Some flexibility with work hours is required. Strong communication skills and proficiency in Microsoft Office are required. For more details, refer to the full job description. To apply, submit your resume and cover letter to humanresources@stjamescathedral.ca.

Family life minister sought

Grace Church on-the-Hill is seeking an engagement and family life minister who will nurture and promote faith and spiritual formation in the parish. The successful candidate will develop creative and thoughtful programming that welcomes new people to the church while also developing social, learning and spiritual programming that nurtures and deepens the faith life of current members. This role is open to both lay and ordained candidates. Learn more on the parish’s website.

Christian education minister sought

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville is seeking a Christian education minister who focuses not only on youth ministries but also on adult education and spiritual formation. The successful applicant will be responsible for enhancing existing programs and developing new ones for all age groups in the parish community. Hours are flexible, with salary to be negotiated based on experience. See the full job post for more details. To apply, email Jennipher Kean at office@spoth.ca with a cover letter and resume by Nov. 20.

Parish seeking director of music

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is looking for a talented, creative, passionate and positive person who can assume music leadership in the parish. The successful candidate will be responsible for playing the organ/piano during worship services and special events, as well as directing the church choir. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your experience in music to revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com by Nov. 21.