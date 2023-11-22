Bulletin Board Nov. 22

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Archives still accepting registers

Missed bringing your old parish registers to the Archives table at Synod? It’s never too late to transfer your completed parish registers and any registers that include entries from before 1980. Transferring older records makes sure that in the event of a fire, burglary or other disaster at the church, many fewer years’ worth of records will be lost. Fill out a record transfer form and get in touch with archives@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parishes reminded of property deadlines

For licenses and leases starting on Jan. 1, submit all documentation to the Property Resources department before Nov. 23. For licenses and leases starting on or after Jan. 15, submit all documentation before Dec. 15. Remember to check the Building Condition Assessment (BCA) schedule and to submit a copy of your completed BCA to Daiane Monteiro at dmonteiro@toronto.anglican.ca.

Vestry motion considers housing

The social justice vestry motion for 2024 has been approved by the College of Bishops. It addresses some of the key obstacles to the realization of housing as a human right in Ontario. You can find the motion and backgrounder on the Vestry Motion page. More resources will follow in coming weeks.

Memo addresses new reporting requirements for parishes

The 2018 federal budget introduced new reporting requirements for certain charities and non-profit organizations (NPOs). See the memo from the Finance department for full details. Contact Patricia D’Souza at pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions.

Clergy reminded about T1213 package

The 2024 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed in August. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you have not yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you have submitted your paperwork and don’t receive a response from the CRA by Nov. 30, follow up with the CRA by phoning its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281.

Allotment calculations for 2024 available

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2024 have been posted on the Annual Returns page. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount.

Reasons for the appeal.

Audited financial statements for 2022 if the Diocese doesn’t already have those documents.

Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2023.

Contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions about appeals or allotment calculations.

Diocesan events

Workshop considers live stream setups

An online tech practitioners’ forum on using technology for God’s mission will be held on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. featuring the Rev. Tay Moss. The focus for this session will be on building resilient live streams, with the goal of making your stream robust against failure when things go wrong. See the Events Calendar for more details. Participants will also be introduced to CHURCHx, a resources hub of the Innovative Ministry Centre at the Toronto United Church Council. To register, email Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca, including the name of your parish.

Cabaret celebrates musical artists

Registration is now open for the fourth annual Bishop’s Company Cabaret on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. This free event showcases musical acts from across the Diocese. Hosted by the Rev. Roshni Jayawardena, the featured artists this year are All In Accord; Ewen Farncombe; Infinitely More; Abraham Millington; and the choir of St. John the Baptist, Norway. The evening will also include Nathan Hiltz’s live performance from the Bishop’s Company Dinner. The guest speaker is Blake Goldring, ODT. If you missed his address at the dinner, here’s your chance to take in his words of inspiration.

You can share this event with your family, friends and community, or even hold a viewing party. A request for donations in support of the Bishop’s Company will be made during the presentation. One registration is required per household. To learn more about the Bishop’s Company or the cabaret, or to donate, visit the Bishop’s Company website. Follow the Bishop’s Company on Facebook to learn more about the artists.

Youth committee issues Advent challenge

The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee (BYMC) is challenging youth across the Diocese to give and serve this Advent. Youth are being challenged to find ways to give and serve in their local neighbourhoods to shine the light of Jesus and share God’s love. Those who decide to participate can email bymctoronto@gmail.com and tag the BYMC in photos on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #youthgiveandserve. Get more details and suggestions of how to give and serve from the BYMC.

Series probes Black art forms as resistance

The deacons of the Parkdale-West Toronto deanery invite you to “The Art of Resistance” to learn how Black storytellers, poets, writers, visual artists and musicians use their art forms to expose anti-Black racism and resist oppression. All sessions will be held on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The next session, “The Atlantic Slave Trade: Exile to Babylon,” will take place on Nov. 23. For more details or to register, visit www.toront­­­­o.anglican.ca/artofresistance

External events

Religious leaders gather for forum

The Interfaith Social Assistance Reform Coalition is hosting its Religious Leaders’ Forum at Queen’s Park on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme is “Returning to Humanity: Human Rights and Dignity through Income Security and Housing.” Guest speakers include Jeffrey Schlemmer, executive director of the Community Legal Clinic of York Region; Shannon Down, executive director of Waterloo Region Community Legal Services; and Tom Cooper, director of the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction and co-founder of the Ontario Living Wage Network. This is an excellent opportunity to meet others from across the province who share a commitment to faith-based social justice. The forum is free and includes lunch, although donations are gratefully received. Learn more and register online.

Advent study considers the Psalms

“Inhabiting the Psalms: Ancient Songs for a Time of Crisis” is a four-week online Advent study on Sunday evenings from Nov. 26 to Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. How do we sing our faith when the world appears to be crumbling around us? The writers of the Psalms were also struggling with deep loss: violence, poverty and war. Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat will weave these ancient texts with more recent musical and poetic reworkings of the Psalms. For more information and to register, visit www.bibleremixed.ca.

Resources

Land acknowledgement slides available for download

A set of PowerPoint slides based on the land acknowledgement used at Synod last week are available for download at the bottom of the Territorial Acknowledgements page of the diocesan website. Parishes can use and adapt these slides in their own contexts.

Resource helps plan online ministry

Are you exploring the next steps in your parish’s online or hybrid ministry – no matter where you are on that journey? Following the “Using Technology for God’s Mission: Leading and Learning Together” Zoom summits held from February to May, the Reach Grant tech team has posted a Hybrid and Online Ministry Sustainability Package, which includes resources and a self-assessment tool to help you plan for sustainable online ministry. If you have feedback after using this tool, or if you want to engage diocesan volunteer facilitators to help deliver the suggested leadership assessment workshop, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey, volunteer resources consultant, at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

Choir robes available

Christ Church, Scarborough has a number of burgundy-colour choir robes in two styles to offer to a good home, as well as two bolts of blue cloth and Butterick pattern for robes. For more information or photos, email Deacon Jacquie Bouthéon at jacquie.boutheon@sympatico.ca.

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. For more details, see the call for submissions. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, with grant recipients announced in January.

Job postings

Diocese seeking administrative assistant

The Diocese is looking for an experienced administrative assistant who will provide support for the suffragan bishop’s episcopal ministry and the deaneries they oversee. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, forward your application to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish seeks office manager

St. Mary, Richmond Hill is seeking an office manager who will ensure the efficient working of the parish office, assisting the rector, churchwardens, other clergy and staff in parish administration responsibilities. The initial contract will be for one year, with a three-month probationary period. This will be a 3-4 day work week, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Salary is negotiable. For more details, see the full job post. Apply to revkaren@saintmarysanglican.ca.