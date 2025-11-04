Bulletin Board Nov. 4

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Bring your parish registers to Synod

The diocesan Archives staff are urging clergy and lay Synod members to bring their parish registers to Synod on Nov. 7-8 for deposit in the Archives. They are particularly looking for registers that include baptism, marriage, confirmation or burial entries from before 1980, even if the registers aren’t yet full. The vault at the Archives is climate-controlled, equipped with a fire suppression system and secure from potential vandalism or theft, so it’s the best place for these vital records to be kept safe and accessible permanently. Fill out a Records Transfer Form and bring it with your registers to the Archives table in the display and vendor hall at Synod (there will also be blank copies at Synod). Contact archives@toronto.anglican.ca if you have any questions about bringing parish registers to Synod or about records transfer to the Archives in general. You can also visit the Caring for Parish Records page for more information on the Archives and advice on parish record-keeping. You can buy new register books online.

Allotment calculations posted

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2026 were posted to the Annual Returns page on Sept. 29. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount. Reasons for the appeal. Audited financial statements for 2023 if the Diocese does not already have them. Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2024

Send any questions concerning appeals or allotment calculations to Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parishes reminded of screening requirements

Take some time to review your parish’s screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. When you complete the annual churchwardens’ and incumbent’s returns for 2025, you will be asked to verify that your parish has completed four compliance indicators for the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy. If there are items that need to be addressed, take some time to get everything in order before the annual returns are due on March 15, 2026. There are resources available on the diocesan website to help you implement this policy. Have all the steps been completed? Do any of your parish procedures need to be reviewed or updated? Do any of the screening steps need to be renewed? If you have any questions about what is required, contact Lily Chow, human resources coordinator, at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca. You can also use the Implementing Screening Steps Chart and the Screening Steps Worksheet to help you.

Clergy remuneration memo posted

The Clergy Remuneration Information Memo for 2026 is available to download.

Diocesan events

Bishops lead Advent series

As part of the Season of Spiritual Renewal, the Diocese’s bishops, along with Bishop Mauricio Andrade, will lead “The Bishops’ Advent Retreat Evenings,” a series of four evenings of prayer and reflection. These gatherings will give Anglicans a chance to pause, connect and deepen their spiritual journey during this holy season. Each gathering will feature a reflection by the bishop and time for personal reflection, concluding with a short service of Compline. The series will take place on Tuesdays starting Nov. 25 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Sign up online for each evening.

FaithWorks holds online gathering

FaithWorks will hold a virtual gathering on Nov. 22 from 10-11 a.m. on Zoom. In this hour of information and inspiration in preparation for FaithWorks’ 30th anniversary in 2026, Bishop Andrew Asbil will speak of faith in action; the Rev. Canon Dr. Philip Der will talk about parish generosity; and Delores Lawrence, ODT will share her motivation as a donor. Participants will also meet Sheila Cranmer-Byng, the new executive director of All Saints Church-Community Centre. Register online.

College hosts women’s breakfast

Wycliffe College is hosting a fall women’s breakfast on Nov. 15. The event is offered in person at Wycliffe College beginning at 9:30 a.m. and livestreamed online to individuals, host churches and small groups at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Women Confronting Old Testament Violence – Then & Now,” featuring insights from Dr. Marion Taylor and the Rev. Dr. Lissa Wray Beal, professors of Old Testament at Wycliffe. Together, they will explore how women – past and present – have wrestled with challenging passages of violence in the Old Testament narrative. Sign up online.

Risk and Governance meeting date posted

The upcoming dates and deadlines to submit documentation for the Risk & Governance Committee are:

Nov. 27 deadline for Dec. 11 meeting

Resources

Conference recordings posted

The opening plenary session, featuring the Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca, and most of the workshops from this year’s Outreach & Advocacy Conference have been posted on the diocesan YouTube channel, with a few exceptions. Harvest Justice: Twice the Speed of Lightning is a theatrical production being offered at venues across Ontario, so recordings weren’t permitted. “Ten Years Since the 94 Calls to Action” with the Rev. Leigh Kern was recorded and is available on request. A copy (in English) of the keynote speech by the Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca is already available on the diocesan website. Contact Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca for more information.

Bursary supports musical innovation

The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary in Liturgical Music will be awarded to encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation with the aim of fostering full liturgical participation by all age groups of the People of God. The bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30, with grant recipients announced in January. Learn more and download the application form.

Job postings

Parish seeks office administrator

St. Martin in-the-Fields, Toronto is seeking an office administrator responsible for managing the church office in support of the incumbent, the wardens and committees. This is a permanent part-time position. For more details, see the full job posting. Submit your application to warden@stmartininthefields.ca by Nov. 7.

Cathedral seeks front desk receptionist

St. James Cathedral is seeking a welcoming front desk receptionist to serve as the first point of contact at the Cathedral Centre. This full-time, hourly, on-site role involves reception, administrative and property-related duties. Some flexibility with work hours is required. Strong communication skills and proficiency in Microsoft Office are required. For more details, refer to the full job description. To apply, submit your resume and cover letter to humanresources@stjamescathedral.ca.

Family life minister sought

Grace Church on-the-Hill is seeking an engagement and family life minister who will nurture and promote faith and spiritual formation in the parish. The successful candidate will develop creative and thoughtful programming that welcomes new people to the church while also developing social, learning and spiritual programming that nurtures and deepens the faith life of current members. This role is open to both lay and ordained candidates. Learn more on the parish’s website.

Christian education minister sought

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville is seeking a Christian education minister who focuses not only on youth ministries but also on adult education and spiritual formation. The successful applicant will be responsible for enhancing existing programs and developing new ones for all age groups in the parish community. Hours are flexible, with salary to be negotiated based on experience. See the full job post for more details. To apply, email Jennipher Kean at office@spoth.ca with a cover letter and resume by Nov. 20.

Parish seeks nursery supervisor

St. Cuthbert, Leaside is currently looking for a creative, enthusiastic and dedicated part-time nursery supervisor. See the full job post for details. To apply, email the Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin at priest-stcuthbertleaside@toronto.anglican.ca with a cover letter and resume by Nov. 12.

Parish seeking director of music

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is looking for a talented, creative, passionate and positive person who can assume music leadership in the parish. The successful candidate will be responsible for playing the organ/ piano during worship services and special events, as well as directing the church choir. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your experience in music to revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com by Nov. 21.

Dishwashers sought

St. James Cathedral is seeking paid dishwashers on Fridays from 12-5 p.m. No skills are needed, just a positive attitude and a willingness to commit. For more information, contact Kathy Biasi, outreach manager, at kbiasi@stjamescathedral.ca or 416-364-7865, ext. 222.