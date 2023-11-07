Bulletin Board Nov. 7

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Archives seeking parish registers at Synod

The diocesan Archives will have a booth at Synod and is asking for parishes to bring their completed parish registers to Synod for transfer to the Archives. Staff are also asking for registers that aren’t full but that include entries from before 1980. Transferring older records makes sure that in the event of a fire, burglary or other disaster at the church, many fewer years’ worth of records will be lost. The Archives offers a secure, fire-resistant, climate-controlled environment to preserve these irreplaceable records for future generations of Anglicans. Staff will transfer all registers received during the day at Synod to the Archives in the evening and immediately place them in the secure vault.

You can fill out the record transfer form ahead of time, or there will be blank copies at the Archives booth. If you’re bringing a register that isn’t yet full, new parish registers are readily available online for a reasonable cost. Contact the Archives at archives@toronto.anglican.ca if you have any questions. See you at Synod!

Vestry motion considers housing

The social justice vestry motion for 2024 has been approved by the College of Bishops. It addresses some of the key obstacles to the realization of housing as a human right in Ontario. You can find the motion and backgrounder on the Vestry Motion page. More resources will follow in coming weeks.

Memo addresses new reporting requirements for parishes

The 2018 federal budget introduced new reporting requirements for certain charities and non-profit organizations (NPOs). See the memo from the Finance department for full details. Contact Patricia D’Souza at pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions.

Parishes reminded of property deadlines

For licenses and leases starting on Jan. 1, submit all documentation to the Property Resources department before Nov. 23. For licenses and leases starting on or after Jan. 15, submit all documentation before Dec. 15. Remember to check the Building Condition Assessment (BCA) schedule and to submit a copy of your completed BCA to Daiane Monteiro at dmonteiro@toronto.anglican.ca.

Remuneration memo posted

The annual Clergy Remuneration Information memorandum for 2024 has been released. If you have questions, contact any member of the Human Resources team.

Allotment calculations for 2024 available

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2024 have been posted on the Annual Returns page. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount.

Reasons for the appeal.

Audited financial statements for 2022 if the Diocese doesn’t already have those documents.

Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2023.

Contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions about appeals or allotment calculations.

Diocesan events

Youth committee issues Advent challenge

The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee (BYMC) is challenging youth across the Diocese to give and serve this Advent. Youth are being challenged to find ways to give and serve in their local neighbourhoods to shine the light of Jesus and share God’s love. Those who decide to participate can email bymctoronto@gmail.com and tag the BYMC in photos on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #youthgiveandserve. Get more details and suggestions of how to give and serve from the BYMC.

Series probes Black art forms as resistance

The deacons of the Parkdale-West Toronto deanery invite you to “The Art of Resistance” to learn how Black storytellers, poets, writers, visual artists and musicians use their art forms to expose anti-Black racism and resist oppression. All sessions will be held on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The next session, “The Atlantic Slave Trade: Exile to Babylon,” will take place on Nov. 23. For more details or to register, visit www.toront­­­­o.anglican.ca/artofresistance.

College hosts virtual women’s breakfast

Wycliffe College’s next Women’s Breakfast will take place on Nov. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. exclusively online or live streamed to a host church or small group. The speaker will be Dr. Marion Taylor, professor of Old Testament, sharing about the English martyr Anne Askew and the liberating power of the word of God. Participants will also meet women studying at Wycliffe College and hear their personal stories of calling and their journeys of spiritual formation. Tickets are free, but registration is required by Nov. 15. Sign up online.

External events

Religious leaders gather for forum

The Interfaith Social Assistance Reform Coalition is hosting its Religious Leaders’ Forum at Queen’s Park on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme is “Returning to Humanity: Human Rights and Dignity through Income Security and Housing.” Guest speakers include Jeffrey Schlemmer, executive director of the Community Legal Clinic of York Region; Shannon Down, executive director of Waterloo Region Community Legal Services; and Tom Cooper, director of the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction and co-founder of the Ontario Living Wage Network. This is an excellent opportunity to meet others from across the province who share a commitment to faith-based social justice. The forum is free and includes lunch, although donations are gratefully received. Learn more and register online.

Advent study considers the Psalms

“Inhabiting the Psalms: Ancient Songs for a Time of Crisis” is a four-week online Advent study on Sunday evenings from Nov. 26 to Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. How do we sing our faith when the world appears to be crumbling around us? The writers of the Psalms were also struggling with deep loss: violence, poverty and war. Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat will weave these ancient texts with more recent musical and poetic reworkings of the Psalms. For more information and to register, visit www.bibleremixed.ca.

Resources

Conference videos available

Thank you everyone who attended, presented and volunteered in different ways to make this year’s Outreach & Advocacy Conference a success. If you attended, fill out a brief survey to give your feedback. Recordings of the keynote addresses and workshops have been uploaded to the diocesan YouTube channel. Some presenters mentioned books and other resources in their workshops. Links to these resources are being compiled and will be uploaded to the Outreach Conference page.

Get involved in the Toronto budget process

Are you a Toronto resident? During November, the mayor and the city’s Budget Committee chair are looking for input about what’s important to Torontonians in the upcoming municipal budget. You can participate in an online survey until Nov. 30, attend an in-person or online meeting from Nov. 20-30, or host your own discussion. Details are available on the City of Toronto website.

Parish seeking gospel book

Christ Church St. James is looking for a gospel book for use in liturgy. The parish also needs a cassock alb for a server who is about 5’5” tall and a small manger or food trough for its Christmas display. Contact the Rev. Lyn Youll Marshall, interim priest-in-charge, at priest-christchurchstjames@toronto.anglican.ca if you can help.

Fair linens available at Synod

Does your parish need a fair linen? A credence cloth? A superfrontal? The Ecclesiastical Needleworkers /ACW table will have gently used versions of all these things and more on their table at Synod. If you are interested, be sure your Synod members have the measurements of your altar so we can help find things that will fit.

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. For more details, see the call for submissions. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, with grant recipients announced in January.

Job postings

Data management specialist needed

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. is looking for a skilled individual to manage the parish’s data needs using the resources of Servant Keeper to benefit the ministries and operations of the parish. This role includes maintenance of the data for quality and completeness; managing donor and parishioner information; donation processing and tax receipting; preparing reports and mailing lists; and improving data management capability. This is an hourly contract position, $25-30 an hour for 15-20 hours a week. Read the full job ad to learn more and submit a resume to office@theredeemer.ca.

Parish seeks music director & organist

St. Mary, Richmond Hill is seeking a music director and organist who will ensure that both traditional and contemporary worship services are enhanced through the use of music (instrumental and choral) so the congregation is encouraged to participate. See the full job post for more details. Apply by Nov. 14 to revkaren@saintmarysanglican.ca.

Staff changes

As of Oct. 31, Evie Tran is no longer working for the Diocese. We wish her the best in her future endeavours. Bishop Riscylla Shaw, Archdeacon John Anderson and Canon Laura Walton will do their best to respond to requests as quickly as they’re able.