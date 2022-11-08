Bulletin Board Nov. 8

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Parishes asked to review screening files

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2022. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see the Annual Returns page. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

New clergy remuneration memo available

The annual clergy remuneration information memo for 2023 is available for download. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to anyone on the human resources team:

Lily Chow, HR coordinator, lchow@toronto.anglican.ca, ext. 233

Amy Talbert, HR manager, atalbert@toronto.anglican.ca, ext. 241

Deborah Journeaux, director of HR, djourneaux@toronto.anglican.ca, ext. 232

Final opportunity to update the Outreach Prayer Cycle

The new Outreach Prayer Cycle begins on Advent 1 (Nov. 27). Check your parish’s entry (you can find the full resource on the Prayer Resources page) and send any updates to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Nov. 14.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits and life insurance coverage

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

if only you are covered it should read “medical insurance premium single”

if you have one dependent (spouse or child) it should read “medical insurance premium married”

if you have two or more dependents (spouse and/or children) it should read “medical insurance premium family”

For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is for just you it should read “life insurance,” and if you and one or more dependents are covered it should read “life insurance married.” If your information isn’t correct, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or ext. 239 so you can complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. If you get married, separated, divorced, have a baby or adopt a child, you should also be in touch as there may be paperwork you need to complete for the pension office. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university or a child over 26 still on your benefits, you’ll need to complete paperwork to remove them.

Clergy reminded about T1213 package

The 2023 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed in August. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you don’t receive a response from the CRA by Nov. 30, follow up by phoning its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281.

Diocesan events

“Displacement City” Book Launch:

Join housing advocates at Holy Trinity, Trinity Square on Nov. 9 from 12-1:30 p.m. for the launch of Displacement City: Fighting for Health and Homes in a Pandemic, edited by Cathy Crowe and Greg Cook. A light lunch will be provided, and Another Story bookstore will be selling books. Masks requested.

External events

ISARC holds religious leaders’ forum

The Interfaith Social Assistance Reform Coalition, of which our Diocese is a member, is seeking to raise awareness of the deplorable levels of social assistance in Ontario through two events:

14-18: the Raise the Rates Interfaith Fast invites people of faith to join in a time of fasting, prayer, reflection and advocacy.

23, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: the fall Religious Leaders’ Forum follows up on how we can advocate for adequate levels of social assistance, with guest speaker Devorah Kobluk of the Income Security Advocacy Centre.

This topic will be the subject of the diocesan social justice vestry motion for 2023. Learn more and sign up at www.isarc.ca.

Resources

Bishop offers Advent series

“Light One Candle” is a series of four Advent reflections offered by Bishop Andrew Asbil that can be used by small parish groups or individuals as an Advent study. The videos explore the four themes of the season – hope, peace, joy and love – with opportunities to pause and consider particular questions or ideas. The videos can be seen on the diocesan YouTube channel and are available to download to your own computer from Google Drive. They’ll be available in future years as well, so parishes that don’t offer the series this year can choose to use the videos later.

Online Advent calendar returns

Anglicans are invited to join Advent Word, a global online Advent calendar and community of disciples. Daily meditations and images—inspired by a prompt selected from the daily lectionary readings—will be released at adventword.org, beginning Nov. 27. Participants can sign up to receive this daily message, in English and Spanish, by email or by following AdventWord on social media. They’ll also be invited to respond on social media with their own prayers and photos, using the hashtag #AdventWord and the word of the day.

Liturgical books available

The Parish of Elmvale has books available free to a good home:

148 copies of the 1971 red hymn book from the Anglican and United churches

80 copies of the Book of Alternative Services

Some are well used. For more details, contact Karin Thwaits at karinj51@rogers.com.

PWRDF releases Advent resource

Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat, a parishioner at Redeemer, Bloor St. and co-chair of the Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care, has written this year’s Advent resource from the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund called “The Birth of Hope: Meditations on Women and Climate Change.” Subscribe at pwrdf.org/advent2022 to receive a daily reading, reflection, prayer and PWRDF story. There are also weekly bible study questions.

Job postings

Parish seeks director of music

Grace Church, Markham invites applications for director of music. Grace is a lively church in the heart of Markham Village that enjoys all types of music. The ability to play pipe organ is preferred, but the parish is willing to consider a good pianist and choir director who’s interested in learning to play the organ. The main Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m., and the choir rehearses on Thursday night. The director would share in selecting appropriate hymns for all services and seasons with the clergy. The ideal start date is after Christmas. The position involves an average of 10 hours of work per week and a salary paid according to the 2022 RCCO salary table. To apply, send a cover letter and CV to office@graceanglican.ca or call the church at 905-294-3184 for more details.

Property assistant wanted

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is looking for a friendly, handy and reliable individual to take responsibility for the care of the building and parishioners while offering a friendly environment for Sunday evening services (5 hours). There is a small component of cleaning and facility maintenance for the building and grounds. Find more details on the parish’s website. Contact Kelly at facilities@littletrinity.org to learn more or to apply.

Church seeking pastor for children’s ministry

St. John, Willowdale, a growing multicultural parish near Yonge and Steeles, seeks a half-time pastor for Sunday School children, and for supporting their families to do faith formation at home. Related experience required; theological or pastoral training preferred. Send a resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

Half-time youth and family minister wanted

St. Matthew, Islington is searching for a passionate and faithful Christian to lead its youth group, help its family ministry team and participate in and lead other ministries as time allows. This is role has potential to grow as the ministry grows. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, submit a CV and cover letter to karen@leeco.ca.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. This position is a three-year contract role available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.